Winners and Losers from Blockbuster NFL Trade: Marcus Peters to Rams

0 of 5

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Well, that escalated quickly.

Less than a week after Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio brought up the possibility of the Kansas City Chiefs trading cornerback Marcus Peters, the organization agreed to a deal Friday to send the two-time Pro Bowler to the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Washington Huskies product has flashes of brilliance and exceptional coverage skills offset by attitude concerns, which caused UW to dismiss him from its program his junior year following run-ins with the coaching staff.

"I spoke on his behalf multiple times. He just had issues articulating himself properly with coaches during disagreements," former Washington teammate Hau'oli Kikaha told Bleacher Report prior to the 2015 NFL draft.

Nothing has really changed.

After similar issues in Kansas City, the team traded him while he still held value. (The deal can become official when the new league year begins March 14.)

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid suspended Peters for Week 14's game against the Oakland Raiders last season, and the organization wasn't willing to discuss a long-term contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Rams are taking a chance—Peters may be a difference-maker during the 2018 campaign or flame out in his new situation—but it's worth it considering the franchise's trajectory.



Either way, the Chiefs and Rams made bold moves creating ripple effects that will be felt around the league.