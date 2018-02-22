NFL Draft 2018: Complete 1st-Round Order, Mock Draft and Latest Odds

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Every April is like an early Christmas for NFL fans around the globe.

Although we may have to wait until the end of the month, we are guaranteed a draft every year, with our favorite teams stockpiling new talent for the future with every team having the same goal in mind: a Super Bowl title.

The Philadelphia Eagles, with the No. 32 pick, are the team to have accomplished that this past season and, of course, the Cleveland Browns are once again picking atop the draft.

Perhaps the largest point of contention when it comes to this draft class is the quarterback position.

Below, there are six quarterbacks being taken in the first round, which would double last year's draft.

No quarterback is complete and they bring different things to the table, so as we saw with the Eagles and Nick Foles, having a competent backup is a luxury to have in this league—maybe that's all some of these guys will be, but eventually they may need to step up to the plate.



Let's check out who's going where and when in the first round.

NFL Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. Indianapolis Colts: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

5. Denver Broncos: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

6. New York Jets: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

8. Chicago Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

9. Oakland Raiders (pending coin flip): Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

10. San Francisco 49ers (pending coin flip): Connor Williams, OT, Texas

11. Miami Dolphins: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

13. Washington Redskins: Derwin James, S, Florida State

14. Green Bay Packers: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

15. Arizona Cardinals: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

16. Baltimore Ravens: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

18. Seattle Seahawks: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

19. Dallas Cowboys: Billy Price, G/C, Ohio State

20. Detroit Lions: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA



21. Buffalo Bills: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

23. Los Angeles Rams: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

24. Carolina Panthers: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

25. Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College

26. Atlanta Falcons: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

27. New Orleans Saints: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

30. Minnesota Vikings: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

31. New England Patriots: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Although we may get an Eli Manning swansong season in 2018, the Giants will draft Rosen to either be his predecessor or to be their quarterback this year.

One thing is for sure—if Rosen is taken by the Giants, he'll be on the field at some point within the next two seasons.

Looking at the Giants, they have talent all over the field. Their issue in 2017 was internal locker room drama.

When Rosen takes the field, he'll have perhaps the greatest collection of weapons a quarterback taken at No. 2 has ever had.

Just look at the list: Wide receivers Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham Jr., and tight end Evan Engram.

Back in December 2017, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported that Rosen would prefer the Giants over the Browns, who are picking at both No. 1 and 4.

Rosen to the Giants just makes perfect sense, not to mention that he is, in my opinion, the best quarterback in this draft class, assuming he can hold up durability-wise.

And no, don't worry about his "personality issues," Giants fans.

15. Arizona Cardinals: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

John Raoux/Associated Press

As mentioned at the top, the quarterback position is tough to peg in this class.

Because of that, we could see Rudolph go higher than expected.

He looks like a quarterback (6'5", 230 pounds) and plays the role of a pocket passer well.

There may be issues with his velocity and getting the ball downfield, but Rudolph is a wild card on the quarterback spectrum.

The Cardinals will be without Carson Palmer who has retired, so they would need a bridge quarterback if they drafted Rudolph, because he will require some grooming.

However, if the Cardinals and their fanbase can tolerate that, they may have their quarterback for the next decade-plus.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

If anyone says the Ravens are content at the receiver position, they've probably been under a rock.

Offensively, the Ravens are perhaps the most anemic team in the entire league.

And with Ozzie Newsome in his final season as the Ravens general manager, what better way to end his general manager stint than to take a wide receiver from Alabama in Ridley?

Ridley is perhaps, like Rosen, the best player at his position in the draft.

It's important to remember that Ridley played on an Alabama team headed by quarterback Jalen Hurts who operated the offense primarily as a run-first team, so Ridley's numbers dipped.

Outside of what some could consider a thin frame, Ridley possesses all the tools to be an eventual No. 1 guy for the Ravens and the Charm City.