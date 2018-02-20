Steven Souza Jr. Traded to Diamondbacks; Brandon Drury to Yankees in 3-Team Deal

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a three-team trade Tuesday that sent third baseman Brandon Drury to the Yankees, right fielder Steven Souza Jr. and right-handed pitcher Taylor Widener to the Diamondbacks and second baseman Nick Solak, left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda and two players to be named to the Rays.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post added context to the Yankees' addition of Drury:

He also offered more analysis on the swap from New York's perspective:

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com noted: "Drury gives the Yankees a low-cost starting option at [second base and third base] who can also help off the bench. Can play corner [outfield] spots. More competition for Miguel Andujar, Gleyber Torres and Tyler Wade."

The deal could be a factor in free agency, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

Drury, 25, hit .267 with 13 homers, 63 RBI and 41 runs in 135 games for Arizona last season. In 134 games in 2016, he hit .282 with 16 homers, 53 RBI and 59 runs.

Solak, 23, is considered the No. 5 second base prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. In 30 games at Double-A Trenton last year, he batted .286 with two homers and nine RBI. In 100 games for Single-A Tampa, he hit .301 to go with 10 homers, 44 RBI and 13 steals.

It's certainly been a busy few days for the Rays, who traded starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi and designated left fielder Corey Dickerson for assignment Saturday. At this point, it's safe to say the Miami Marlins aren't the only Florida team that's tanking.

Souza, 28, had a breakout year for the Rays in 2017, blasting 30 homers to go with 78 RBI and 78 runs, though he hit just .239.

As Nightengale noted, Arizona made a savvy move:

Banda pitched 25.2 major league innings across four starts and eight appearances for the Diamondbacks in 2017 and finished with a 5.96 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 25 strikeouts. At Triple-A Reno, he went 8-7 in 22 starts and recorded a 5.39 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 122 innings.

Widener went 7-8 in 27 starts last year for Single-A Tampa, registering a 3.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 119.1 innings.