Tim Lincecum Performs for MLB Scouts from 15 Teams at Showcase, Throws 93 MPH

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Two-time National League Cy Young winner Tim Lincecum took an important step on his Major League Baseball comeback trail Thursday by throwing in front of scouts.

Per FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, Lincecum was averaging 90-93 mph with his pitches during the workout.

Heyman added there were between 25-30 scouts in attendance from at least 15 teams.



Lincecum's velocity was a vast improvement over where he was at in 2016 when he last pitched in the big leagues. The 33-year-old averaged 87.7 miles per hour with his fastball for the Los Angeles Angels, per FanGraphs.

He has also appeared to be using his time away to get in better physical condition, with Colorado Rockies pitcher Adam Ottovino sharing this photo on Instagram in December:

Among pitchers who threw at least 30 innings during the 2016 season, Lincecum's 9.16 ERA was the second-worst in MLB. Only Anthony Ranaudo had a higher mark (9.48 ERA in 31.1 innings).

After being named to four straight All-Star teams from 2008-11, Lincecum posted a 4.94 ERA with more hits allowed (664) than innings pitched (654) over his last five seasons from 2012-16.

With MLB teams opening spring training this week, Lincecum may have put himself on the radar for a low-cost deal to see if his workout performance could translate to game action.