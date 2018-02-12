Ex-MLB Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Arrested; Had 20 Kilos of Heroin or Cocaine

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested Friday in San Diego after being found in possession of 20 kilograms of heroin or cocaine.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports provided news from the police reports. According to TMZ Sports, Loaiza was pulled over for a minor traffic violation but police found a "sophisticated aftermarket compartment used to conceal contraband" in a search of the vehicle.

Officers then obtained a warrant to search Loaiza's home, where they found what they believe is cocaine.

Loaiza, 46, is scheduled to be in court Wednesday to face the felony drug counts. He was charged with three different crimes, including possession with intent to sell narcotics and transportation of narcotics and had bail set at $200,000.

Loaiza spent 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, posting a 126-114 record. He was an All-Star in 2003 and 2004 as a member of the Chicago White Sox, starting the Midsummer Classic in 2003.

The righty played for eight different teams during his MLB career. His only previous known run-in with the law was a 2006 arrest for driving under the influence.