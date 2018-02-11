Yankees, Cubs Rumored to Be Among Teams Interested in Trading for Jake Odorizzi

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi is reportedly on the trade block, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

Per that report:

"All of the attention has been focused on Chris Archer as a possible trade chip for the Rays, but Odorizzi is getting even more attention on the trade market, according to one major league source. The Orioles, Twins, Brewers, Cubs and Yankees are among the teams that have made inquiries.

"It would appear the Rays are ready to unload him."

As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote Thursday: "Most of the teams pursuing free-agent right-hander Yu Darvish consider Odorizzi a backup plan, sources say. Other teams seem unlikely to get serious about trade candidates such as Odorizzi and [Collin] McHugh until they exhaust lesser free-agent possibilities such as righty Andrew Cashner."

Since Darvish signed with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, per Rosenthal, Odorizzi is an option for plenty of clubs.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, for instance, reported the "Brewers, Twins, Phillies and Dodgers are targeting starters. Jake Arrieta, Alex Cobb, Lance Lynn and Jake Odorizzi are likeliest to fill those gaps in some way, shape or form, though Philly could go shorter-term on a guy."

Rosenthal noted the Rays want to move Odorizzi's contract, though he won't be "a giveaway" for the team, and that the Twins, Orioles and Yankees are among the organizations reportedly interested in obtaining the pitcher.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times added that Darvish's signing could "loosen [the] market for [the] Rays to trade Odorizzi."

Odorizzi, 27, went 10-8 in 2017 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 143.1 innings. It was a bit of a down year after he posted a 3.69 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 187.2 innings in 2016, though he is a talented right-hander under club control for the next two seasons, which makes him an appealing target.

Until pitchers like Arrieta, Cobb and Lynn sign, however, Odorizzi and the Rays will likely remain in a holding pattern.