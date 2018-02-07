J.D. Martinez Rumors: Red Sox, Diamondbacks Offers Being Considered

Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks/Getty Images

Free-agent outfielder J.D. Martinez is considering offers from the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's unclear if he's close to a decision.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Diamondbacks have short and long-term offers on the table, while the Red Sox have a five-year deal worth $120 million over five years.

"J.D. is involved in multiple negotiations and is pleased with the participants and the good faith process," said agent Scott Boras in a text earlier Wednesday, amid reports Martinez was dissatisfied with the negotiations process, per Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald. "Suggestions otherwise are not accurate."

Martinez, 30, hit .303/.376/.690 with 45 home runs and 104 runs batted in last season while playing in just 119 games. He split the campaign with the Detroit Tigers and Diamondbacks, emerging as perhaps the National League's best player following a midseason trade to Arizona.

Injuries likely play a part in Martinez being on the open market. He's missed significant time in five of his first six seasons, including 85 games the past two seasons.

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said the team is being patient with all of its negotiations, including with Martinez.

"As a fan, I'm sure the fans would like us to make a big announcement," Werner said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. "We are one of the highest payrolls in baseball and at a certain point we have to have some discipline.

"A lot has been written about players in their late 30s not performing as well as in their sweet spot, which we know is in their late 20s or early 30s."

Martinez is by far the best remaining free agent on the market, an elite power hitter who plays fine corner outfield defense but needs to stay on the field to be effective. It's understandable that the Red Sox would balk at committing any more than five years, and it's possible the short-term Diamondbacks offer would be the better option if he can prove his health.