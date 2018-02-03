Carlos Martinez Sued for Alleged Role in Strip-Club Attack

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez was named in a lawsuit for allegedly attacking a man outside an East St. Louis strip club in 2014.

On Friday, Kaley Johnson of the Belleville News-Democrat reported Andrew D. D'Angelo stated in the suit that Martinez punched him in the head and face during an altercation on Independence Day four years ago.

D'Angelo alleges Martinez was part of a group, which also included former Cardinals teammate Oscar Taveras, who died in October 2014. He said the group engaged in an argument with him earlier in the evening and then "jumped" him outside the Penthouse Club.

One of his attorneys, John Eccher, told Johnson the incident "resulted in Andy suffering a broken back and nearly $100,000 in medical bills, with further surgical procedures being needed."

Neither Martinez nor a representative have publicly commented on the matter.

The 26-year-old Dominican Republic native is coming off a 2017 season where he posted a 3.64 ERA with 217 strikeouts in 205 innings across 32 starts for the Cards.