MLB Stadiums to Extend Protective Netting to Ends of Both Dugouts

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

In an effort to increase fan safety in ballparks, Major League Baseball will expand protective netting to the ends of both dugouts in all 30 stadiums.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the move in a statement released on Thursday, via MLB.com's Joe Trezza:

"Providing baseball fans with a variety of seating options when they come to the ballpark, including seats behind protective netting, is important. Major League Clubs are constantly evaluating the coverage and design of their ballpark netting, and I am pleased that they are providing fans an increased inventory of protected seats."

MLB's decision to expand protective netting across all stadiums comes after a season in which a 105 mph Todd Frazier foul ball struck a young fan at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 20.

Geoffrey Jacobson, the father of the young girl, told Billy Witz of the New York Times his daughter suffered a broken nose and orbital bone, as well as bleeding on the brain.



On Jan. 16, Kevin Skiver of CBS Sports noted 26 of MLB's 30 teams had already announced increased protective measures for fans to include additional netting down both baselines.