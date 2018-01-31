Terrell Owens Says He Wouldn't Pick 49ers If He Were Inducted into Hall of Fame

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NFL will announce the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Saturday night in Minneapolis, and former wide receiver Terrell Owens said he doesn't want to be enshrined as a member of the San Francisco 49ers if he's included in that esteemed group.

Responding to a question from TMZ Sports regarding the team he'll choose, Owens said "it won't be the Niners." However, he didn't offer an explanation.

Owens spent the first eight years of his illustrious career with the 49ers. During that stretch, he tallied 592 receptions for 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns while earning three All-Pro nods.

However, Owens' time in the Bay Area came to a bitter end in 2004 after he failed to file paperwork that would have allowed him to void the final three years on his contract.

The 49ers then tried trading the disgruntled wideout to the Baltimore Ravens—only for the NFL Players Association to file a grievance on Owens' behalf to try to make him a free agent.

That grievance was never settled because the 49ers shipped Owens to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens received a fifth-round pick for their troubles.

Owens proceeded to light it up his first year working alongside Donovan McNabb and finished the 2004 season with 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as he helped lead the Eagles to a berth in Super Bowl 39.

Owens, though, appeared in just seven games the following season after he was suspended and deactivated for a series of incidents that followed a public call for a new contract one year after inking a seven-year, $49 million deal.

Owens spent the next three years (2006-2008) with the Dallas Cowboys before closing out his career with short stints in Buffalo in 2009 and Cincinnati in 2010.

Despite ranking second on the NFL's all-time receiving list with 15,934 yards and third with 153 touchdowns, Owens has been denied entry into Canton's hallowed halls each of the past two years.

"I feel more disrespect than disappointed," Owens told NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday. "And I've always said, too, that when you align your expectations with reality, you'll never be disappointed. So I think in terms of my body of work and what I've done for the game, that speaks loudly for itself. But in terms of bringing up all these other narratives as for why I'm not in the [Hall of Fame] as far as character issues ... it doesn't add up."

He will need 80 percent of the selection committee's vote Saturday to avoid another letdown.