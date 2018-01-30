Milton Bradley Reportedly Named as Suspect in Domestic Violence Investigation

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Former MLB player Milton Bradley is reportedly a suspect in a domestic violence case, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, the "cops were called to Bradley's L.A. home on Sunday where a woman told police the former MLB All-Star roughed her up during a heated argument. The 39-year-old Bradley was not in the home when cops arrived. We're told the woman did not require medical attention. Cops are investigating and are trying to get in touch with Bradley..."

Bradley has a history of domestic violence. In 2013, he was convicted of "inflicting corporal injury on a spouse [his former wife, Monique Bradley, since deceased], assault with a deadly weapon (a baseball bat), and criminal threats," according to Michael McKnight of Sports Illustrated, and sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Bradley didn't begin serving his sentence until May 2015, however, since his crimes were misdemeanors, which forced the judge in the case to allow him to "remain free on $250,000 bond while he completed anger management courses and community service." Bradley also appealed the judge's sentencing, though it was initially upheld.

According to TMZ's report, however, Bradley was ultimately released from prison after serving just 15 months of his sentence.

The former outfielder spent 12 seasons in the major leagues with the Montreal Expos (2000-01), Cleveland (2001-03), Los Angeles Dodgers (2004-05), Oakland Athletics (2006-07), San Diego Padres (2007), Texas Rangers (2008), Chicago Cubs (2009) and Seattle Mariners (2010-11).