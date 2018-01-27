Report: Baker Mayfield Leaves Senior Bowl After 1st Half to Be with Ill Mother

Report: Baker Mayfield Leaves Senior Bowl After 1st Half to Be with Ill MotherJanuary 27, 2018
Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly left Saturday's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, to be with his ill mother, according to College Football Talk's Kevin McGuire.
Mayfield saw limited action in the all-star game before concluding his weekend. All told, he completed three of his seven passes for nine yards before turning things over to fellow North squad signal-callers Josh Allen and Tanner Lee.
Mayfield was late to the Senior Bowl because his mother, Gina, was in the hospital with an undisclosed medical issue, according to the Sun Sentinel's Omar Kelly.
"Family comes first," he said, per Kelly.
Mayfield impressed under center throughout practices with the Denver Broncos coaching staff. According to ESPN.com's Mike Triplett, the 22-year-old was named the week's most outstanding quarterback.
Pro Football Focus @PFF
Baker Mayfield showing off some of the skills that saw him finish the season as our highest graded QB in the nation on the first day of #SeniorBowl practice yesterday https://t.co/PyaeuGKUbR2018-1-24 16:00:14
"He's done well," Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "Again, he's one of those guys that's so competitive that he's passed the test here."
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has the reigning Heisman Trophy winner listed as his 13th-ranked prospect overall and fourth-ranked quarterback behind USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Allen.
