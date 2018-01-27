Report: Baker Mayfield Leaves Senior Bowl After 1st Half to Be with Ill Mother

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2018

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Baker Mayfield #6 of the North team throws the ball during the first half of the Reese's Senior Bowl against the the South team at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly left Saturday's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, to be with his ill mother, according to College Football Talk's Kevin McGuire.

Mayfield saw limited action in the all-star game before concluding his weekend. All told, he completed three of his seven passes for nine yards before turning things over to fellow North squad signal-callers Josh Allen and Tanner Lee.

Mayfield was late to the Senior Bowl because his mother, Gina, was in the hospital with an undisclosed medical issue, according to the Sun Sentinel's Omar Kelly.

"Family comes first," he said, per Kelly.

Mayfield impressed under center throughout practices with the Denver Broncos coaching staff. According to ESPN.com's Mike Triplett, the 22-year-old was named the week's most outstanding quarterback.

"He's done well," Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "Again, he's one of those guys that's so competitive that he's passed the test here."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has the reigning Heisman Trophy winner listed as his 13th-ranked prospect overall and fourth-ranked quarterback behind USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Allen.

Related

    NFL Had 281 Concussions in 2017, Most in Last 6 Years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Had 281 Concussions in 2017, Most in Last 6 Years

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk Returns to Practice, Still in Protocol

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk Returns to Practice, Still in Protocol

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Earl Thomas Considering Holding Out in 2018

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Earl Thomas Considering Holding Out in 2018

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Bills C Suffered Career-Ending Neck Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bills C Suffered Career-Ending Neck Injury

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report