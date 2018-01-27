NFL Mock Draft 2018: Updated Predictions on Road to Super Bowl 52

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

As the NFL heads for a Hollywood-esque underdog story between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, the next wave of NFL talent continues to course through the draft process.

The latest pitstop on the road to the podium for more than 200 prospects is the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. There, some of the biggest names in the class showed up and made waves.

Said ripple effects won't stop anytime soon, though it doesn't compare to what the impending scouting combine will do. For now, though, we have a better idea of how the prospect stock market continues to shape up and a glimpse at how the NFL views some of the bigger names in the process.

The Senior Bowl coming to a close means it's time for another mock draft based on how each franchise should react once the dominoes start falling.

2018 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. Indianapolis Colts: Derwin James, S, Florida State

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans): Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

5. Denver Broncos: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

6. New York Jets: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

8. Chicago Bears: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

*9. San Francisco 49ers: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

*10. Oakland Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

11. Miami Dolphins: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

13. Washington Redskins: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

14. Green Bay Packers: Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU

15. Arizona Cardinals: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

16. Baltimore Ravens: Harold Landry, DE/OLB, Boston College

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

18. Seattle Seahawks: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

19. Dallas Cowboys: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

20. Detroit Lions: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

21. Buffalo Bills: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

23. Los Angeles Rams: Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State

24. Carolina Panthers: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

25. Tennessee Titans: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

26. Atlanta Falcons: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

27. New Orleans Saints: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcus Davenport, DE/OLB, UTSA

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

30. Minnesota Vikings: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

32. New England Patriots: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, EDGE, Oklahoma

*Depicts tiebreakers to be decided by a coin flip. Pick Nos. 31 and 32 will be determined by playoff results.

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans): Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Winners, Losers of Conference Championships Winners and Losers of Divisional Round Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for Divisional Sunday Simms in 60: It's Disrespectful to Count Out Underdog Eagles in Divisional Round Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for Divisional Saturday Who's 2018 NFL Draft's Version of Alvin Kamara? Browns Fans Throw Parade in Honor of 0-16 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for Wild Card Sunday Winners, Losers of NFL Wild Card Weekend Simms in 60: Rams Are Wild Card Weekend Team with Best Chance at Super Bowl Run Lefkoe Locks of the Week Gambling - Saturday 49ers Take Home O-Line of the Week Simms in 60: Gronk, Not Brady, Is MVP of New England Patriots Offense Brees Opens All-Inclusive Playground in NOLA Simms in 60: Minnesota Vikings Defense Is Most Overshadowed Squad in Football Sleepers That Can Win You a Fantasy Championship Why Every NFL Fan Needs to Watch the Cotton Bowl The Worst Fantasy League Loser Punishments Which Fantasy Adds Could Win You a Championship? Goodell Surprises Terminally Ill Fan with SB Tickets Right Arrow Icon

One can't go far without hearing about Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield created a splash in Mobile via an excused absence to start the event due to a family matter. When he arrived, he wasted little time impressing scouts in measurements and as he worked his way through drills.

The Oklahoma quarterback even threw down some noteworthy quotes for the media in attendance, as MMQB.com's Robert Klemko captured:

Not that any of this should be a surprise. We know Mayfield is a fun personality and great interview. We also know Mayfield is an elite talent on the football field. It's still January, and fans are probably tired of hearing about how he threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns with another 311 and five, respectively, as a runner in 2017.

Yet here we are. One of the negatives of a long draft process is severe overanalysis of quarterback prospects. Mayfield is no exception, though by the time the draft rolls around, a team like the Cleveland Browns won't hesitate to bring him aboard and see if he can put an end to the positional misery plaguing the franchise.

With two picks in the top four, the Browns shouldn't mind going with the best player available to start the draft, then looping back to take another high-end prospect at the most important position of all. A player like Mayfield, who can motivate, reads defenses and works through progressions as a passer and extends plays with his feet, might just have enough alongside weapons like Josh Gordon to make it all work.

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

It hasn't been an easy process to nail down the best offensive tackle in the class yet, though Mayfield's Oklahoma teammate Orlando Brown continues to creep his way into the status.

Brown certainly fits the "looks the part" cliche considering he comes in at 6'8" and 345 pounds, not to mention he's the son of Orlando "Zeus" Brown, a former 11-year NFL veteran in the NFL.

After Brown announced he'd enter the draft, National Football Post's Dion Caputi noted what key part of the process would help decide Brown's stock:

Vibes surrounding Brown have been nothing short of positive since the announcement, which tends to happen when a 345-pound prospect with enough athleticism to block pass rushers off the left edge of a line declares he'd like to go pro.

Rest assured teams like the Cincinnati Bengals have a close eye on Brown each step of the way. Those Bengals, in particular, made a huge mistake in letting Andrew Whitworth get away one year ago, watching on as Cedric Ogbuehi and others failed to step up.

In Cincinnati, Brown could enter the fray as a Day 1 starter and pave the way for former Sooners running back Joe Mixon in what could perhaps be a quality way to reshape the offensive line there for years to come.

21. Buffalo Bills: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

One area the 2018 class is weak at compared to prior years is cornerback.

Which doesn't mean Joshua Jackson will disappoint.

Jackson is likely a first-round pick in each of the prior draft classes stretching any number of years back. Coming in at 6'1" and 190 pounds with elite athleticism and ball skills at the point of attack will do that for a defensive back, of course.

Through three years with the Hawkeyes, Jackson displayed ideal pro traits while also earning some high character praise.

"He's got a tremendous attitude, just a great work ethic, always upbeat," Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said, according to Sporting News' E.Jay Zarett. "He's the kind of guy you want in front of the room, you want in front of your other players. … He's just a tremendous young man (and it’s) just fun to watch things come together for him."

The question is when teams will start pulling the trigger on the position given its top-heavy nature and the premier prospects at other spots. It could take a team with a pair of first-round picks like the Buffalo Bills to start a small run on the spot.

It makes sense when one recalls the Bills lost out on Stephon Gilmore. Yes, Tre'Davious White looks like an incredible talent with a huge future, but pairing another prospect like Jackson with him in the same defensive backfield is how a team playing in the same division as Tom Brady stays afloat.

A potential elite one-two punch at cornerback goes a long way toward helping a team contend, so the Bills getting a draft's top prospect at No. 21 could classify as the top steal of the process.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com.