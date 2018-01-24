2018 MLB Hall of Fame Results: Class List of Inductees, Voting Results

Kevin Liles/Getty Images

The 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame class was announced Wednesday, with Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman taking their places in Cooperstown, New York.

Alan Trammell and Jack Morris, who were voted in by the Modern Era committee in December, will also be inducted at the 2018 ceremony.

Jones led all players with 97.2 percent of the vote. Guerrero, in his second year of eligibility, received a massive surge in support from 71.7 percent in 2017 to 92.9 percent.

Here are the full voting results from the Baseball Writers' Association of America, via sports writer Bryan D. Fischer:

Jones was drafted first overall by the Atlanta Braves in 1990, and he spent his entire professional career with the team. He was an eight-time All-Star, won the 1999 National League MVP award and hit .303/.401/.529 in 19 MLB seasons.

Jones' 84.6 wins above replacement from 1993-2012 were the fourth-most in MLB among position players during that span, trailing only Barry Bonds (116.0), Alex Rodriguez (110.9) and Albert Pujols (85.0), according to FanGraphs.

A member of the vaunted Braves teams that won 11 straight division titles from 1995-2005, Jones is joining former teammates Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and manager Bobby Cox in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Thome is a surprise success story as an unheralded 13th-round draft pick by the Cleveland Indians in 1989. He broke into the big leagues in 1991 but didn't become an everyday player until three seasons later.

Over the course of 22 campaigns with six different teams, Thome had 612 home runs, and that total is the eighth-most in MLB history. His .554 slugging percentage ranks 23rd all-time, and his .402 on-base percentage is 51st.

Guerrero's peak wasn't long—he only had five seasons with at least five WAR, per FanGraphs—but few players were better when he was at the top of his game.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Guerrero made his MLB debut for the Montreal Expos at the age of 21 in 1996. He finished in the top 10 of MVP voting six times, winning the award in 2004 with the American League's Anaheim Angels.

Guerrero is one of 13 players in MLB history with multiple seasons of at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases. He had a .318/.379/.553 slash line with 449 home runs and 181 stolen bases in 16 seasons with four teams.

Hoffman was one of MLB's most reliable closers starting in 1994, his first full season with the San Diego Padres after they acquired him from the Florida Marlins the previous year.

Over the course of 16 seasons from 1994-2009, Hoffman had at least 20 saves 15 times. He only appeared in nine games in 2003 after having two shoulder surgeries during the offseason.

In 2010, Hoffman became the first pitcher in MLB history with 600 career saves. He retired with 601 saves in 18 seasons, second only to Mariano Rivera's 652.

The six-man class will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony July 29.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.