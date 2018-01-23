Alex Rodriguez Added to ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball Broadcast Booth

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Alex Rodriguez will join ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team alongside play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian, analyst Jessica Mendoza and reporter Buster Olney, according to a press release from Ben Cafardo of ESPN.

"I'm looking forward to this new chapter in my broadcasting career," Rodriguez said. "It's an exciting time in baseball and now I get that front row seat to tell that story every Sunday night on ESPN as well as calling my fourth postseason on Fox where I started this journey."

"I am incredibly excited to work with both Alex and Matt," Mendoza added. "Matt has been a friend for a long time and someone whose work I've long admired. Alex's achievements as a player speak for themselves, and I've been greatly impressed by the passion and dedication he has put into his broadcasting career. We're going to have a lot of fun."

Rodriguez, 42, played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, hitting .295 with 696 home runs and 2,086 RBI, though his career was tainted by PED use. Following his playing career, however, he rehabilitated his image as an excellent analyst for Fox Sports during the 2017 season.

He will remain an analyst for Fox Sports during the postseason as a part of his agreement with ESPN. According to Richard Deitsch of SI.com, he will also put in guest appearances on a new morning show with Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose that is set to begin in April.

Rodriguez is taking over for Aaron Boone, who was hired this offseason to be the new manager of the Yankees. Vasgersian, meanwhile, is replacing Dan Shulman, who stepped down from the broadcast.