Senior Bowl 2018 Roster: Highlighting Top NFL Prospects in College Showcase

Contrary to what you've heard for the last few weeks, the 2018 NFL Draft isn't just about the quarterbacks.

Although finding the right signal caller is imperative for a few teams at the top of the first round, there are plenty of other prospects worthy of praise at this stage of the draft process.

We'll find out more about the draft class of 2018 this week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. While the focus will be on two of the best quarterbacks, there's a bevy of other noteworthy names worth watching at the prestigious showcase event.

Top Prospects to Watch

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

You could make the argument that no player needs the Senior Bowl week more than Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

While Allen checks a lot of boxes in terms of physical traits, the statistics he put up at Wyoming are nothing to brag about.

Allen completed 56 percent of his passes in his two seasons as starter for the Cowboys, and he was turnover prone in 2016 with 15 interceptions.

The signal caller's production dipped in 2017, as he only threw for 1,812 yards and 16 touchdowns compared to the 3,203 yards and 28 touchdowns he tossed in 2016 to put him on the NFL radar.

Allen may not be able to turn away every one of his critics—of which there are many—this week, but if he proves he's able to thrive in a professional system and impresses scouts with his production while in Alabama, the hype will only continue to grow.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

While many are still unsure of what Allen can bring to the table, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield sits on the opposite side of the spectrum.

The Heisman Trophy winner shined in every big game the Sooners featured in this season, and he has just the right amount of edge you want in the ultimate competitor at quarterback.

One of the teams possibly interested in Mayfield is the Denver Broncos, who will have their coaching staff with Mayfield all week. As Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post noted, the Broncos requested to have Mayfield for the Senior Bowl.

The senior was second in the FBS in passing yards with 4,627 and he was second in touchdown passes with 43, one shy of Missouri's Drew Lock in first place.

Mayfield had the best season of any of the quarterbacks projected to go in the first round, but some teams could use his personality on the field against him.

The off-the-field performance at the Senior Bowl and throughout the draft process will be as important as the on-the-field traits Mayfield displays as he looks to prove to potential suitors that he can be their starting quarterback for years to come.

James Washington Jr., WR, Oklahoma State

A lot can change in the three months leading up to the NFL Draft, but there's a good chance Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington could jump up draft boards and be the first wide receiver selected.

Washington, who won the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best receiver in 2017, is looking to follow in the footsteps of previous winners who have achieved success in the NFL.

Since Calvin Johnson took home the Biletnikoff in 2006, only Justin Blackmon, who won the award twice in 2010 and 2011, hasn't achieved success in the NFL after earning that honor.

Washington was one of the top deep threats in the college game in his senior season, as he had 815 deep receiving yards and eight deep touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus College Football.

There will be competition for the top spot in the receiver rankings on each team's draft board with Alabama's Calvin Ridley, Texas A&M's Christian Kirk and SMU's Courtland Sutton already receiving praise, but Washington is the only player in the group attending the Senior Bowl.

If Washington stands out among the rest of the players at his position in Mobile—a collection that includes his collegiate teammate Marcell Ateman—he could make a gigantic step to becoming a surefire first-round selection.

Harrison Phillips, DL, Stanford

The defensive draft board could receive a shakeup after this week as well, and Stanford defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is hoping he's one of the players who makes a ton of movement.

Phillips is considered a late first-round selection or a second-round pick depending on which mock draft you trust the most.

There could be more of a consensus regarding Phillips' potential after he puts on the pads for the North team.

Phillips impressed during his time at Stanford with his ability to get in between the guard and center and disrupt an opposing running game. Rotoworld's Josh Norris gave us a look at those traits.

In his senior season, Phillips picked up 98 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in a Pac-12 conference that was littered with talented offensive players.

Everyone seems to be aware of Phillips' run-stuffing ability, but what he has to excel at this week is getting to the quarterback. If he proves he's the complete package, look for more agreement on a first-round grade for the Stanford product.

