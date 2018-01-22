Comfortable Landing Spots for MLB Free Agents

0 of 8

Much has been made about the slow-moving free-agent market this MLB offseason.

Whether it's an isolated phenomenon or a more long-lasting shift in the way teams view free-agent spending, there are still a number of impact players searching for a new home as the month of February draws ever closer.

In fact, of the top 10 free agents potentially available this winter—according to a November article from MLB Trade Rumors—only Masahiro Tanaka (No. 5) and Wade Davis (No. 8) are off the market.

Tanaka opted into the final three years of his contract with the Yankees, while Davis signed a three-year, $52 million deal with the Colorado Rockies.

Big picture, something has to give in the days and weeks to come. As such, we set out to find a comfortable landing spot for each of the remaining top-10 free agents.