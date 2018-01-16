Colin Kaepernick Announces He'll Donate Final $100K of $1M Pledge on Wednesday

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is set to make the final donation of his $1 million pledge.

He said on Twitter Tuesday that he will announce the details of the last $100,000 on Wednesday:

Kaepernick has been tracking his donations on his personal website since September of 2016.

"I will donate one million dollars plus all the proceeds of my jersey sales from the 2016 season to organizations working in oppressed communities, 100k a month for 10 months," he wrote on the site.

The site details exactly where his money has gone—from beds for single mothers and their children in Georgia, to suits for those seeking jobs in New York City, to Meals on Wheels across the country.

Kaepernick has become a controversial figure in the NFL as the first person to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice, leading the way for others to replicate the action. He went unsigned during the 2017 season and has filed a collusion lawsuit against the league.

Even without playing, he was named the NFL Players Association's Week 1 Community MVP. He was also honored as GQ's Citizen of the Year.