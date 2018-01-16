Colin Kaepernick Announces He'll Donate Final $100K of $1M Pledge on Wednesday

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Colin Kaepernick attends the 2017 ACLU SoCal's Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A visit by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to New York's Rikers Island jail facility has drawn a rebuke from the union representing city correction officers. The head of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association tells the Daily News that Kaepernick's presence at Rikers on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, will encourage inmates to attack jail guards. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is set to make the final donation of his $1 million pledge. 

He said on Twitter Tuesday that he will announce the details of the last $100,000 on Wednesday:

Kaepernick has been tracking his donations on his personal website since September of 2016.

"I will donate one million dollars plus all the proceeds of my jersey sales from the 2016 season to organizations working in oppressed communities, 100k a month for 10 months," he wrote on the site.

The site details exactly where his money has gone—from beds for single mothers and their children in Georgia, to suits for those seeking jobs in New York City, to Meals on Wheels across the country.

Kaepernick has become a controversial figure in the NFL as the first person to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice, leading the way for others to replicate the action. He went unsigned during the 2017 season and has filed a collusion lawsuit against the league.

Even without playing, he was named the NFL Players Association's Week 1 Community MVP. He was also honored as GQ's Citizen of the Year.

Related

    Drew Brees: 'I'll Be Here as Long as They'll Have Me'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Drew Brees: 'I'll Be Here as Long as They'll Have Me'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Welcome to the NFL Failgate Party

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Welcome to the NFL Failgate Party

    Andrew Gould
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Fan Arrested for Punching Police Horse

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Fan Arrested for Punching Police Horse

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jags’ Recipe to Upset the Pats in NE

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags’ Recipe to Upset the Pats in NE

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report