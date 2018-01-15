Yu Darvish Rumors: Yankees, Cubs, Dodgers Among Teams on Pitcher's Shortlist

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Yu Darvish #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout after being relieved during the second inning against the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are all on free-agent starting pitcher Yu Darvish's shortlist, according to Jeff Wilson of the Star-Telegram

Per that report, "Darvish, the source said, isn't sweating the lengthy free-agent process, meaning he's not at a point where he's starting to consider taking less money."

The free-agent market has moved at a snail's pace, slowed by the trade talks surrounding players such as Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole. Alongside Darvish, Jake Arrieta, Eric Hosmer and J.D. Martinez remain available, as many teams have avoided the temptation to hand out lucrative long-term contracts. 

That may also have to do with next year's free-agent crop, which will include superstars Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Clayton Kershaw and Josh Donaldson, among others. For teams looking to avoid the luxury tax this year to save funds—or simply looking to have the money available to make a historic offer to players like Harper—committing to a contract in the seven-year, $200 million range this offseason is hardly practical. 

Darvish, 31, may not get a deal that lucrative, but it would hardly be surprising to see him land a contract in the $25 million-per-year range. While health has been a past concern, Darvish was largely excellent in 2017, finishing 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 209 strikeouts in 186.2 innings. 

He was a liability in the postseason, however, going 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 1.36 WHIP.

Still, for teams in need of an ace, a player of Darvish's stature is worth a significant financial investment. And all of the clubs on his list were postseason entries last year except for the Rangers. A pitcher such as Darvish could be the difference between winning the World Series and simply reaching the postseason. Or between reaching the postseason and remaining at home.

So free agency may be moving slowly, but Darvish is still likely to sign a lucrative deal eventually.

