NFC Championship Game 2018: Vikings vs. Eagles TV Info, Odds and Predictions

Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings won't be a shootout by any stretch of the imagination.

Two of the best defenses in football will square off at Lincoln Financial Field against backup quarterbacks Nick Foles and Case Keenum.

With defense expected to run the show on Sunday night, every detail has to be perfect in order to achieve victory.

Minnesota is trying to become the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. If that is achieved, the Vikings would be participating in their first championship game since Super Bowl XI. The Eagles are in search of a return to the Super Bowl after 13 years away from the big game.

Date: Sunday, January 21

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds: Minnesota (-3.5); over/under: 38

Can Foles Successfully Manage the Game Again?

The play of Foles was one of the biggest concerns for the Eagles going into the divisional round, but the signal-caller succeeded thanks to a perfect game plan.

Foles went 23-for-30 with 246 passing yards because the Eagles dialed up plays that suited his strengths and didn't put the offense in a bind.

The backup quarterback cut apart the Atlanta Falcons defense by completing high-percentage throws, most of which were within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.

Foles completed a pass to eight different receivers, with eight completions going to running backs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement and four more going to tight ends Zach Ertz and Brent Celek.

Head coach Doug Pederson has to implement the same type of game plan on Sunday in order for the Eagles to advance to the Super Bowl.

The challenge for Pederson and Foles will be getting the ball to the running backs on short passes against Minnesota's terrific linebackers. If Ajayi and Clement are able to get away from Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks and Ben Gedeon, Foles should be able to achieve success and lead the Eagles on extended drives that will help them win the time-of-possession battle.

Vikings Must Find Ways to Thrive on Ground

Minnesota isn't going to win the game with its running attack, but its success will be vital for Keenum to thrive in the pocket.

In Sunday's divisional-round victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings gained 95 yards on 29 carries, with Latavius Murray leading the way with 50 yards on 19 carries.

The Vikings aren't going to run for a massive amount against Philadelphia's top-rated rushing defense, but if they can do enough to get some pressure off Keenum, it will be seen as a small victory.

If the Eagles bottle up the run right away, the Vikings will be forced to turn to the pass, which in turn could lead to the home side dialing up more blitzes to put Keenum under duress.

However, if the Vikings have a semblance of a running attack, it will force the Eagles front seven to stay honest and honor the threat of Murray and Jerick McKinnon, which could lead to less pressure on Keenum and more success versus an Eagles secondary that is susceptible to conceding big plays.

Tight Ends Could be X-Factors for Both Teams

With Keenum and Foles not expected to launch 30-yard-plus bombs down the field on every possession, they'll have to rely on targets in the short passing game for most of the NFC Championship.

Both quarterbacks could end up calling on their respective tight ends a good amount on Sunday in an attempt to wreak havoc in the middle of the field.

Ertz caught three of the five balls that were thrown his way against the Falcons for 32 yards, while Minnesota's Kyle Rudolph hauled in five catches for 28 yards.

Don't be surprised if both tight ends put up similar numbers to the divisional round, but it'll be important in which situations their targets come in.

Third-down passing situations and red-zone opportunities should be where the quarterbacks target Ertz and Rudolph the most.

Neither player will end up being the leading receiver on their respective teams, but if they are able to make a key third-down catch to extend a drive, or get open in the end zone for a score, it could make all the difference in a game that should be a defensive struggle determined by the smallest of margins.

Prediction: Vikings 17, Eagles 14

