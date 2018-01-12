NFL Rumors: Latest on Le'Veon Bell, Steve Wilks and Brian Schottenheimer

Tim Warner/Getty Images

When the NFL postseason is in full swing, one of the things that often crosses my mind is: There can't possibly be anything overly newsworthy in the wider NFL world today, right?

Wrong. Of course there is.

At this time of year, the news usually concerns coaches. While it's important, it can become tiresome after a while. However, there is a potential bombshell waiting in the wings, which we will save for last here.

Let's start with the Seattle Seahawks and their search for a new offensive coordinator.

Seahawks, Brian Schottenheimer on Collision Course?

After letting go of Darrell Bevell after seven years, the Seahawks need a new play-caller moving forward.

It has been speculated Steve Sarkisian could be coming over from Atlanta, but Falcons head coach Dan Quinn shut down those rumours when asked about it in a press conference earlier in the week.

So who else could they talk to?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, someone they could reach out to is former St. Louis Rams and New York Jets offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

The 44-year-old is the quarterbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts and hasn't been an offensive coordinator at the pro level since 2014 with the Rams.

Schottenheimer will get to work with some talented offensive players if he makes his way to Seattle, highlighted by quarterback Russell Wilson.

New York Giants Have Moved on Steve Wilks

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the final three candidates for the vacant head coaching position to succeed Ben McAdoo are New England Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

That means Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks didn't make the initial cut.

This also means Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville and interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo also didn't make the cut.

It seems as though the Giants have their guy in mind as, let's be honest, those three guys didn't really have a shot next to the other three.

Who will the next Giants head coach be? If I was betting on it, it would be Patricia. But who knows.

Le'Veon Bell Could Retire or Sit Out 2018

Be warned, Pittsburgh Steelers—your stud running back could be on the shelf for a year.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, if the Steelers decide to place the franchise tag on Bell, it's possible he could sit out 2018 or just retire altogether.

Prior to practice Thursday, Bell said, in reference to possibly sitting out: "I hope it doesn't come to that, but I would definitely consider it."



First of all, Bell won't retire. At most, he'll sit out, but he won't walk away from the game in his prime at age 25.

Still, though, it's an interesting remark to make on the brink of a playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Heed his warning, Pittsburgh.