MLB Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams Stack Up 1 Month from Spring Training
- Offseason rankings are not meant to be a prediction for the year ahead. Instead, they are a look at how teams would stack up with their current rosters if the season started today.
- These rankings will be updated several more times until the start of the 2018 campaign, so if your favorite club is lower than you would like, there is still time for improvement.
- A perfect example of this is the Boston Red Sox. If they add the impact power bat most are expecting them to land before the offseason comes to a close, they will undoubtedly climb in the rankings.
Are there any sweeter words in the dead of winter than "spring training"?
While we're still roughly a month removed from players making their way to their respective preseason camps in Arizona and Florida, a slow-moving free-agent market should make for a busy final month of the offseason.
For now, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 teams stack up.
A few things to keep in mind:
Included for each team is an overview of their offseason to date and what to expect going forward as well as a preliminary rundown of what the 25-man roster might look like if the season started today.
Players listed in bold indicate newcomers. Players listed in italics are not on the 40-man roster. An (R) next to a player indicates his rookie status is intact.
30. Detroit Tigers
Outlook
The Detroit Tigers have already cashed in their obvious veteran trade chips as they get set to embark on a necessary overhaul of the roster.
Thanks to a number of high-profile trades over the past seven months, they've quickly built up a respectable farm system. Now it's just a matter of waiting on the prospects to develop trusting the process.
Signing Mike Fiers to a one-year, $6 million deal is exactly the type of moves the front office should be making. Landing another low-cost arm or two and perhaps dangling right-hander Shane Greene (now that the reliever market has thinned) remain on the offseason to-do list.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF Leonys Martin
|RHP Michael Fulmer
|3B Jeimer Candelario
|LHP Matthew Boyd
|1B Miguel Cabrera
|RHP Mike Fiers
|DH Victor Martinez
|RHP Jordan Zimmermann
|RF Nick Castellanos
|LHP Daniel Norris
|C James McCann
|Bullpen
|LF Mikie Mahtook
|RHP Buck Farmer
|2B Dixon Machado
|LHP Daniel Stumpf
|SS Jose Iglesias
|RHP Joe Jimenez
|Bench
|LHP Blaine Hardy
|C John Hicks
|RHP Drew VerHagen
|IF/OF Niko Goodrum (R)
|RHP Alex Wilson
|IF/OF JaCoby Jones
|RHP Shane Greene
|OF Victor Reyes (R)
DL: None
29. Kansas City Royals
Outlook
Until they've signed elsewhere, the possibility remains that at least one of Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain could find themselves back in a Royals uniform—Hosmer being the most likely candidate to reup.
However, in the big picture, signing any of those guys to a long-term pact doesn't appear to be in the team's best interest as it sets to rebuild.
The biggest issue in that process will be a lack of controllable, impact talent.
Salvador Perez (27), Whit Merrifield (28) and Danny Duffy (29) might all be on the wrong side of their respective primes by the time this team is ready to contend again.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|2B Whit Merrifield
|LHP Danny Duffy
|LF Alex Gordon
|RHP Ian Kennedy
|RF Jorge Bonifacio
|RHP Jason Hammel
|1B Brandon Moss
|RHP Jake Junis
|C Salvador Perez
|RHP Nathan Karns
|DH Jorge Soler
|Bullpen
|3B Cheslor Cuthbert
|RHP Burch Smith
|CF Paulo Orlando
|RHP Wily Peralta
|SS Raul Mondesi
|LHP Brian Flynn
|Bench
|RHP Brad Keller (R)
|C Drew Butera
|LHP Ryan Buchter
|IF Ramon Torres
|RHP Brandon Maurer
|IF/OF Hunter Dozier (R)
|RHP Kelvin Herrera
|OF Billy Burns
DL: None
28. Miami Marlins
Outlook
Are the Miami Marlins finished dealing this offseason?
With Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon traded, the club's estimated payroll for the upcoming season sits around $103.7 million, according to Roster Resource.
That's still north of the $90 million goal the new owners set when the offseason began, so more moves could be coming.
Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto have both seen their name pop up on the trade market as valuable, controllable assets, while Starlin Castro has made it clear he has no interest in being part of another rebuild, sp those look like the three names to watch.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|C J.T. Realmuto
|RHP Dan Straily
|2B Starlin Castro
|LHP Wei-Yin Chen
|CF Christian Yelich
|RHP Jose Urena
|1B Justin Bour
|LHP Dillon Peters (R)
|LF Martin Prado
|RHP Odrisamer Despaigne
|RF Derek Dietrich
|Bullpen
|3B Brian Anderson (R)
|LHP Justin Nicolino
|SS J.T. Riddle
|RHP Brett Graves (R)
|Bench
|RHP Junichi Tazawa
|C Tomas Telis
|LHP Jarlin Garcia
|1B Garrett Cooper (R)
|RHP Drew Steckenrider
|IF Miguel Rojas
|RHP Kyle Barraclough
|OF J.B. Shuck
|RHP Brad Ziegler
|OF Scott Van Slyke
DL: None
27. San Diego Padres
Outlook
It might seem silly to say that a team went 71-91 and exceeded expectations, but most expected the San Diego Padres to be significantly worse than they were a season ago.
A splashy signing in the form of Eric Hosmer remains a possibility, but for now, they've made some nice mid-level additions to fill out the roster and should be in a good position to tack at least a few more wins from a year ago.
Extending All-Star reliever Brad Hand with a three-year, $19.75 million deal that includes a $10 million option for 2021 gives the team more control over one of its most valuable assets. It also doesn't preclude him from being dealt in the near future; it just gives the team more time to find the right deal.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF Manuel Margot
|LHP Clayton Richard
|3B Chase Headley
|RHP Dinelson Lamet
|1B Wil Myers
|RHP Luis Perdomo
|LF Jose Pirela
|RHP Bryan Mitchell
|RF Hunter Renfroe
|RHP Tyson Ross
|SS Freddy Galvis
|Bullpen
|2B Carlos Asuaje
|RHP Jordan Lyles
|C Austin Hedges
|LHP Buddy Baumann
|Bench
|RHP Kazuhisa Makita (R)
|C Rocky Gale (R)
|LHP Jose Torres
|3B Christian Villanueva
|RHP Craig Stammen
|IF Cory Spangenberg
|RHP Kirby Yates
|OF Travis Jankowski
|LHP Brad Hand
|OF Matt Szczur
DL: RP Carter Capps
26. Chicago White Sox
Outlook
It's been a productive offseason for the Chicago White Sox, albeit one that might not make a huge difference in the win-loss column.
Signing veteran catcher Welington Castillo to serve as an anchor for the young pitching staff was a terrific move, while a reunion with Miguel Gonzalez gives the rotation a bit more stability.
Acquiring Joakim Soria and Luis Avilan in a three-team deal with the Dodgers and Royals also gives the club a pair of potential trade chips. Soria is in the final year of his current contract; if he can be a viable closer option once again, he could be a hot commodity this summer.
All eyes are still on the farm system and the future on the South Side.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|SS Tim Anderson
|RHP Miguel Gonzalez
|2B Yoan Moncada
|RHP James Shields
|1B Jose Abreu
|RHP Lucas Giolito
|RF Avisail Garcia
|RHP Reynaldo Lopez
|DH Nicky Delmonico
|RHP Carson Fulmer (R)
|C Welington Castillo
|Bullpen
|3B Yolmer Sanchez
|RHP Rob Scahill
|LF Leury Garcia
|RHP Danny Farquhar
|CF Charlie Tilson
|RHP Thyago Vieira (R)
|Bench
|LHP Luis Avilan
|C Omar Narvaez
|RHP Gregory Infante
|3B Matt Davidson
|RHP Juan Minaya
|IF/OF Tyler Saladino
|RHP Joakim Soria
|OF Willy Garcia
DL: SP Carlos Rodon, RP Nate Jones
25. Baltimore Orioles
Outlook
The Baltimore Orioles are a franchise in limbo.
They don't have the in-house talent to keep pace with the Yankees and Red Sox in the AL East, and to this point, they've proved unwilling to commit to a roster retooling.
Trading away upcoming free agents Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Brad Brach and Adam Jones this offseason could have brought a huge prospect haul to what is already a farm system on the rise.
Instead, it appears they'll be content to once again clean up the scraps of the free-agent market in an effort to cobble together a viable starting rotation.
A .500 record looks like the ceiling, as opposed to the floor.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|SS Tim Beckham
|RHP Dylan Bundy
|3B Manny Machado
|RHP Kevin Gausman
|2B Jonathan Schoop
|RHP Gabriel Ynoa
|CF Adam Jones
|RHP Miguel Castro
|1B Chris Davis
|RHP Mike Wright
|LF Trey Mancini
|Bullpen
|DH Mark Trumbo
|LHP Nestor Cortes (R)
|C Chance Sisco (R)
|RHP Jose Mesa (R)
|RF Austin Hays (R)
|LHP Donnie Hart
|Bench
|LHP Richard Bleier
|C Caleb Joseph
|RHP Darren O'Day
|IF Luis Sardinas
|RHP Mychal Givens
|OF Joey Rickard
|RHP Brad Brach
|OF Anthony Santander (R)
DL: RP Zach Britton
24. Cincinnati Reds
Outlook
The Cincinnati Reds are not yet in a position to add any big-ticket pieces in free agency as they continue building from within.
Another step forward from young starters Luis Castillo and Robert Stephenson, outfielder Jesse Winker establishing himself as an everyday player and the impending arrival of top prospect Nick Senzel could all provide an in-house boost.
Meanwhile, speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton remains on the trade block, and the team could also test the waters on closer Raisel Iglesias as the back-end bullpen options continue to dwindle.
Another losing season might be unavoidable in 2018, but there's little doubt the Reds are headed in the right direction.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF Billy Hamilton
|RHP Anthony DeSclafani
|SS Jose Peraza
|LHP Brandon Finnegan
|1B Joey Votto
|RHP Luis Castillo
|LF Adam Duvall
|RHP Homer Bailey
|3B Eugenio Suarez
|RHP Robert Stephenson
|2B Scooter Gennett
|Bullpen
|RF Jesse Winker (R)
|LHP Amir Garrett
|C Tucker Barnhart
|RHP Kevin Shackelford
|Bench
|LHP Kyle Crockett
|C Devin Mesoraco
|RHP Jared Hughes
|IF Alex Blandino (R)
|LHP Wandy Peralta
|IF Dilson Herrera
|RHP Michael Lorenzen
|OF Phillip Ervin (R)
|RHP Raisel Iglesias
|OF Scott Schebler
DL: None
23. Atlanta Braves
Outlook
Expect the Atlanta Braves to milk as many innings as they can out of veterans Scott Kazmir and Brandon McCarthy after acquiring the duo from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Matt Kemp salary dump.
That said, there will be a number of young starters vying for a spot in the rotation this spring, with lefties Luiz Gohara and Max Fried among the top contenders to break camp with a starting gig.
Aside from bringing aboard those two pitchers, the Kemp trade also cleared a path for uber-prospect Ronald Acuna. Even if he's not part of the Opening Day roster, he'll be patrolling right field long before the All-Star break.
With the No. 1 farm system in baseball and a number of young pieces already in place, the future is incredibly bright in Atlanta. It might be another year or two before they're ready to make a significant jump up the standings, but they'll be fun to watch.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF Ender Inciarte
|RHP Julio Teheran
|2B Ozzie Albies
|LHP Sean Newcomb
|1B Freddie Freeman
|RHP Mike Foltynewicz
|C Tyler Flowers
|LHP Luiz Gohara (R)
|LF Nick Markakis
|LHP Scott Kazmir
|RF Ronald Acuna (R)
|Bullpen
|SS Dansby Swanson
|RHP Brandon McCarthy
|3B Johan Camargo
|RHP Anyelo Gomez (R)
|Bench
|RHP Chase Whitley
|C Kurt Suzuki
|LHP Sam Freeman
|IF Charlie Culberson
|RHP Dan Winkler (R)
|OF Lane Adams
|LHP A.J. Minter (R)
|OF Preston Tucker
|RHP Jose Ramirez
|RHP Arodys Vizcaino
DL: RP Grant Dayton
22. Pittsburgh Pirates
Outlook
The Pittsburgh Pirates ticket department might want to hold off on printing up any 2018 stubs that prominently feature 2017 All-Star Josh Harrison.
With Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen both traded in the past week, it seems like only a matter of time before the versatile Harrison is on his way out the door as well. He was already drawing "considerable trade interest" even before those two guys were dealt, according to Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
The returns for Cole and McCutchen were both somewhat underwhelming at first blush, but the team has stockpiled controllable, ready big league talent as guys like Colin Moran, Joe Musgrove, Michael Feliz and Kyle Crick all have a chance to break camp with a roster spot.
While the developments of the past week no doubt sting for the fanbase, it's a necessary evil for a small-market team that relies on cheap, cost-controlled talent.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|2B Josh Harrison
|RHP Jameson Taillon
|LF Adam Frazier
|RHP Ivan Nova
|CF Starling Marte
|RHP Trevor Williams
|1B Josh Bell
|RHP Joe Musgrove
|RF Gregory Polanco
|RHP Chad Kuhl
|3B Colin Moran (R)
|Bullpen
|C Francisco Cervelli
|RHP Jordan Milbrath (R)
|SS Jordy Mercer
|RHP A.J. Schugel
|Bench
|LHP Nik Turley (R)
|C Elias Diaz
|RHP George Kontos
|1B/3B David Freese
|RHP Michael Feliz
|IF/OF Max Moroff
|RHP Daniel Hudson
|IF/OF Sean Rodriguez
|LHP Felipe Rivero
|OF Jordan Luplow (R)
DL: RP Nick Burdi, 3B Jung Ho Kang (restricted list)
21. Philadelphia Phillies
Outlook
The Philadelphia Phillies might be one significant addition to the starting rotation away from making some noise in 2018.
Adding Carlos Santana as a middle-of-the-lineup presence alongside young standouts Rhys Hoskins and Nick Williams should add another dimension to the lineup.
Meanwhile, signing veterans Tommy Hunter and Pat Neshek to join Edubray Ramos, Adam Morgan, Luis Garcia and Hector Neris in the bullpen has the relief corps looking like a potential strength as well.
The development of top-tier pitching prospects Sixto Sanchez and Adonis Medina might be the single biggest X-factor in the team's ongoing rebuilding efforts.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|2B Cesar Hernandez
|RHP Aaron Nola
|CF Odubel Herrera
|RHP Jerad Eickhoff
|LF Rhys Hoskins
|RHP Vince Velasquez
|1B Carlos Santana
|RHP Ben Lively
|RF Nick Williams
|RHP Jake Thompson
|3B Maikel Franco
|Bullpen
|C Jorge Alfaro
|RHP Mark Leiter
|SS J.P. Crawford (R)
|RHP Edubray Ramos
|Bench
|LHP Adam Morgan
|C Cameron Rupp
|RHP Luis Garcia
|1B Tommy Joseph
|RHP Tommy Hunter
|IF Jesmuel Valentin (R)
|RHP Pat Neshek
|IF/OF Pedro Florimon
|RHP Hector Neris
|OF Aaron Altherr
DL: None
20. Oakland Athletics
Outlook
If a fairly anonymous starting rotation can find a way to exceed expectations, the Oakland Athletics might at least be able to lurk on the periphery of wild-card contention.
The A's quietly went 17-7 with a plus-33 run differential to close out the 2017 season, and the roster returns essentially intact, with the additions of Stephen Piscotty, Yusmeiro Petit and Emilio Pagan.
They might not be in a position to make a splash on the free-agent market, but don't be surprised if the front office upgrades center field and adds another starting pitcher on the cheap before the offseason comes to a close.
There's an interesting mix of veteran talent and young players on the rise on this roster and plenty of room for the incumbent group to improve on last year's 75-87 showing—even playing in a tough AL West.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|SS Marcus Semien
|RHP Kendall Graveman
|RF Matt Joyce
|LHP Sean Manaea
|2B Jed Lowrie
|RHP Andrew Triggs
|DH Khris Davis
|RHP Jesse Hahn
|1B Matt Olson
|RHP Daniel Mengden
|RF Stephen Piscotty
|Bullpen
|3B Matt Chapman
|RHP Emilio Pagan
|C Bruce Maxwell
|LHP Daniel Coulombe
|CF Jake Smolinski
|RHP Liam Hendriks
|Bench
|RHP Ryan Dull
|C Josh Phegley
|RHP Yusmeiro Petit
|IF/OF Renato Nunez (R)
|RHP Santiago Casilla
|IF/OF Chad Pinder
|RHP Blake Treinen
|OF Boog Powell
DL: None
19. Tampa Bay Rays
Outlook
Will trading Evan Longoria be an isolated move to shed salary or the first big domino to fall in a larger rebuild by the Tampa Bay Rays?
Chris Archer, Alex Colome and Jake Odorizzi remain popular names on the rumor mill, and with top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell knocking on the door, there could be some motivation to open up a spot in the starting rotation.
Blake Snell and Matt Duffy are two players to watch for the upcoming season.
Snell has legitimate breakout potential after making strides in the control department, while Duffy will take over at third base for Longoria and look to get back on track after an injury-plagued 2017 campaign.
They might not be on the same level as the Yankees and Red Sox on paper, but this team always seems to find a way to be relevant.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF Kevin Kiermaier
|RHP Chris Archer
|3B Matt Duffy
|RHP Jake Odorizzi
|RF Steven Souza Jr.
|LHP Blake Snell
|DH Corey Dickerson
|RHP Jacob Faria
|C Wilson Ramos
|RHP Matt Andriese
|1B Brad Miller
|Bullpen
|LF Denard Span
|RHP Nathan Eovaldi
|2B Joey Wendle
|RHP Austin Pruitt
|SS Adeiny Hechavarria
|LHP Jose Alvarado
|Bench
|RHP Andrew Kittredge (R)
|C Jesus Sucre
|LHP Dan Jennings
|IF Daniel Robertson
|RHP Chaz Roe
|IF/OF Micah Johnson
|RHP Alex Colome
|OF Mallex Smith
DL: None
18. San Francisco Giants
Outlook
Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen are big names—at least on paper.
However, Longoria (100 OPS+, 20 HR) was a league-average offensive player last season and McCutchen (-14 DRS) does nothing to address the team's need to improve defensively in the outfield.
The two trades move the needle but not enough to consider them anything more than a middle-of-the-pack team and a fringe contender.
As it stands, the starting rotation is still set to rely on a pair of unproven arms in Ty Blach and Chris Stratton, the bullpen is still banking on a return to form from Mark Melancon and the corner outfield spots are still a clear weakness.
Up against the luxury-tax threshold, the front office might be finished making significant moves.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF Andrew McCutchen
|LHP Madison Bumgarner
|2B Joe Panik
|RHP Johnny Cueto
|3B Evan Longoria
|RHP Jeff Samardzija
|C Buster Posey
|LHP Ty Blach
|1B Brandon Belt
|RHP Chris Stratton
|SS Brandon Crawford
|Bullpen
|RF Hunter Pence
|RHP Julian Fernandez (R)
|LF Jarrett Parker
|RHP Derek Law
|Bench
|LHP Steven Okert
|C Nick Hundley
|RHP Cory Gearrin
|3B Pablo Sandoval
|RHP Hunter Strickland
|IF Kelby Tomlinson
|RHP Sam Dyson
|OF Gorkys Hernandez
|RHP Mark Melancon
|OF Mac Williamson
DL: RP Will Smith
17. Toronto Blue Jays
Outlook
Curtis Granderson, Yangervis Solarte and Aledmys Diaz.
Those are the only three notable additions to the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason, and while all three are capable of being productive pieces on a contender, it appears the club will be banking heavily on in-house improvement.
The starting rotation could use at least one more proven arm, although healthy seasons from Aaron Sanchez and J.A. Happ would go a long way toward making that an area of strength once again.
Solarte and Diaz might seem like redundant pieces on paper, but given the amount of time that Devon Travis and Troy Tulowitzki have missed in recent seasons, it's a safe assumption that they'll wind up seeing significant playing time at some point.
With Josh Donaldson set to reach free agency next winter and a number of other attractive trade chips on the roster, a slow start could lead to a busy summer in Toronto.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|RF Curtis Granderson
|RHP Marcus Stroman
|3B Josh Donaldson
|LHP J.A. Happ
|1B Justin Smoak
|RHP Marco Estrada
|DH Kendrys Morales
|RHP Aaron Sanchez
|SS Troy Tulowitzki
|RHP Joe Biagini
|CF Kevin Pillar
|Bullpen
|LF Steve Pearce
|RHP Carlos Ramirez (R)
|C Russell Martin
|LHP Matt Dermody
|2B Devon Travis
|RHP Danny Barnes
|Bench
|LHP Aaron Loup
|C Luke Maile
|RHP Dominic Leone
|IF Aledmys Diaz
|RHP Ryan Tepera
|IF Yangervis Solarte
|RHP Roberto Osuna
|OF Ezequiel Carrera
DL: None
16. New York Mets
Outlook
With the return of Jay Bruce and the addition of Adrian Gonzalez on a league-minimum deal, the New York Mets have at least taken steps to address an offense that averaged a pedestrian 4.54 runs per game last season.
Even if those wind up being the only outside additions, better health could go a long way for this club.
After all, Jacob deGrom was the only pitcher to exceed 120 innings last season, and slugger Yoenis Cespedes was limited to just 81 games and 321 plate appearances.
There's still a fairly wide gap between the Washington Nationals and the rest of the NL East, but the Mets at least have the talent to be a wild-card contender if they have a bit better luck on the injury front than they did a year ago.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF Brandon Nimmo
|RHP Jacob deGrom
|3B Asdrubal Cabrera
|RHP Noah Syndergaard
|LF Yoenis Cespedes
|RHP Matt Harvey
|RF Jay Bruce
|RHP Seth Lugo
|2B Wilmer Flores
|RHP Zack Wheeler
|1B Adrian Gonzalez
|Bullpen
|C Travis d'Arnaud
|RHP Rafael Montero
|SS Amed Rosario
|LHP Josh Smoker
|Bench
|RHP Paul Sewald
|C Kevin Plawecki
|LHP Jerry Blevins
|IF Gavin Cecchini
|RHP Anthony Swarzak
|IF/OF Phillip Evans (R)
|RHP A.J. Ramos
|IF/OF Matt Reynolds
|RHP Jeurys Familia
|OF Juan Lagares
DL: OF Michael Conforto, SP Steven Matz, 3B David Wright, IF T.J. Rivera
15. Seattle Mariners
Outlook
If the offseason comes and goes without the Seattle Mariners making a significant addition to the starting rotation, general manager Jerry Dipoto is going to have some explaining to do.
The starting staff ranked 18th in the majors in ERA (4.70) last year, and a staggering 17 different pitchers started at least one game.
Meanwhile, adding speedy Dee Gordon to the top of the lineup and upgrading at first base with the addition of controllable slugger Ryon Healy gives the offense a chance to be one of the most potent in all of baseball.
A healthy season from James Paxton would certainly help the pitching situation, but this team still appears to be at least one significant arm away from true contention.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF Dee Gordon
|LHP James Paxton
|SS Jean Segura
|RHP Felix Hernandez
|2B Robinson Cano
|RHP Mike Leake
|DH Nelson Cruz
|RHP Erasmo Ramirez
|3B Kyle Seager
|LHP Marco Gonzales
|RF Mitch Haniger
|Bullpen
|1B Ryon Healy
|RHP Shawn Armstrong
|C Mike Zunino
|LHP Marc Rzepczynski
|LF Ben Gamel
|RHP David Phelps
|Bench
|LHP James Pazos
|C Mike Marjama
|RHP Nick Vincent
|IF/OF Taylor Motter
|RHP Juan Nicasio
|IF/OF Andrew Romine
|RHP Edwin Diaz
|OF Guillermo Heredia
DL: None
14. Texas Rangers
Outlook
A fracture to his non-pitching elbow likely means Martin Perez will start the 2018 season on the disabled list and that throws a wrench into the Texas Rangers plans to go with a six-man rotation.
Matt Moore, Doug Fister and Mike Minor were added this offseason to join soon-to-be-converted reliever Matt Bush and 34-year-old Cole Hamels—all players who seemed like prime candidates to benefit from a six-man staff.
Now, the team will either need to pivot away from that approach until Perez returns or look to sign another low-cost starter to bridge the gap.
Aside from that issue, the Rangers look to be in good shape to improve significantly on last year's 78-84 showing. Prospects Willie Calhoun and Ronald Guzman are both ready to make an impact offensively, and having Adrian Beltre at 100 percent to start the season will also be a huge plus.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF Delino DeShields Jr.
|LHP Cole Hamels
|RF Shin-Soo Choo
|LHP Matt Moore
|SS Elvis Andrus
|RHP Doug Fister
|3B Adrian Beltre
|LHP Mike Minor
|LF Nomar Mazara
|RHP Matt Bush
|1B Joey Gallo
|Bullpen
|C Robinson Chirinos
|RHP Kevin Jepsen
|2B Rougned Odor
|RHP Chris Martin
|DH Willie Calhoun (R)
|RHP Tony Barnette
|Bench
|RHP Jose Leclerc
|C Juan Centeno
|LHP Jake Diekman
|IF/OF Jurickson Profar
|RHP Keone Kela
|IF/OF Ryan Rua
|LHP Alex Claudio
|OF Carlos Tocci (R)
DL: SP Martin Perez
13. Milwaukee Brewers
Outlook
The Milwaukee Brewers are still in the mix for one of the top starting pitching options on the free-agent market, even after signing Jhoulys Chacin (two-year, $15.5 million) and Yovani Gallardo (one-year, $2 million) to modest deals to round out the staff.
Chase Anderson and Zach Davies will both be back after breakout seasons, and Jimmy Nelson is reportedly "way ahead of schedule" in his recovery from shoulder surgery, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
Still, adding someone like Jake Arrieta could really make a difference.
As for the offense, prospects Lewis Brinson and Brett Phillips could both push for playing time in the outfield, leaving the team with some decisions to make. Giving Ryan Braun some starts at first base against left-handed pitching and shopping power-speed threat Keon Broxton could be potential solutions.
After an 86-win season, the Brewers are firmly entrenched in the second tier of NL teams.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|2B Jonathan Villar
|RHP Chase Anderson
|1B Eric Thames
|RHP Zach Davies
|LF Ryan Braun
|RHP Jhoulys Chacin
|3B Travis Shaw
|RHP Yovani Gallardo
|RF Domingo Santana
|RHP Brandon Woodruff (R)
|C Stephen Vogt
|Bullpen
|SS Orlando Arcia
|LHP Brent Suter
|CF Keon Broxton
|RHP Oliver Drake
|Bench
|RHP Jeremy Jeffress
|C Manny Pina
|LHP Boone Logan
|1B Jesus Aguilar
|RHP Jacob Barnes
|IF/OF Hernan Perez
|LHP Josh Hader
|IF/OF Eric Sogard
|RHP Corey Knebel
|OF Brett Phillips (R)
DL: SP Jimmy Nelson
12, Minnesota Twins
Outlook
It's still puzzling how Tommy Hunter was able to land a two-year, $18 million deal from the Phillies, yet no one could top the two-year, $16.75 million that it took the Minnesota Twins to sign Addison Reed.
That said, props to the Twins for making it happen.
Adding Reed, closer Fernando Rodney and left-hander Zach Duke to a bullpen that already included a solid lefty setup man in Taylor Rogers, an up-and-coming standout in Trevor Hildenberger and steady middle reliever Ryan Pressly has the relief corps now looking like a strength.
Winning the Yu Darvish sweepstakes—the Twins are one of six teams thought to still be in the running to sign the top free-agent starter—would completely transform a good-not-great starting rotation and make them a real threat to return to the postseason.
Otherwise, they might wind up relying on prospects Stephen Gonsalves and Fernando Romero to arrive on the scene and make an impact.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|2B Brian Dozier
|RHP Ervin Santana
|1B Joe Mauer
|RHP Jose Berrios
|DH Miguel Sano
|RHP Kyle Gibson
|LF Eddie Rosario
|LHP Adalberto Mejia
|SS Jorge Polanco
|RHP Tyler Duffey
|RF Max Kepler
|Bullpen
|CF Byron Buxton
|RHP Tyler Kinley (R)
|3B Eduardo Escobar
|LHP Zach Duke
|C Jason Castro
|RHP Ryan Pressly
|Bench
|LHP Taylor Rogers
|C Mitch Garver (R)
|RHP Trevor Hildenberger
|1B Kennys Vargas
|RHP Addison Reed
|IF/OF Ehire Adrianza
|RHP Fernando Rodney
|OF Robbie Grossman
DL: SP Michael Pineda, SP Phil Hughes, RP Trevor May
11. Colorado Rockies
Outlook
With the bullpen shored up and the catcher position addressed, the Colorado Rockies are ready to go for the 2018 season.
Replacing Pat Neshek and Greg Holland with Bryan Shaw and Wade Davis looks like a sideways move at worst and could mean the bullpen—which was perhaps the biggest factor in the team's improvement last season—is even better.
Still on the to-do list: Sort out the back of the starting rotation and decide if the starting first baseman for next season is already on the roster, or if an outside addition needs to be made.
But in the big picture, as long as the starting pitching holds up and there is ample depth in that area, this team should once again be in the hunt for a postseason berth.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF Charlie Blackmon
|RHP Jon Gray
|2B DJ LeMahieu
|RHP Chad Bettis
|3B Nolan Arenado
|LHP Tyler Anderson
|RF Gerardo Parra
|RHP German Marquez
|SS Trevor Story
|LHP Kyle Freeland
|1B Ryan McMahon (R)
|Bullpen
|LF Ian Desmond
|RHP Antonio Senzatela
|C Chris Iannetta
|LHP Chris Rusin
|Bench
|RHP Scott Oberg
|C Tony Wolters
|LHP Mike Dunn
|IF/OF Pat Valaika
|RHP Adam Ottavino
|OF Raimel Tapia
|RHP Bryan Shaw
|OF Mike Tauchman (R)
|LHP Jake McGee
|RHP Wade Davis
DL: None
10. Boston Red Sox
Outlook
We're two-and-a-half months into the offseason and the Boston Red Sox are still sitting on their hands.
Adding some middle-of-the-order power was the biggest need heading into the offseason and J.D. Martinez still looks like the top target.
However, the two sides are at an impasse of sorts, as Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports explained:
"Top free-agent slugger J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox have been engaged in a staredown/stalemate for weeks. And judging by Martinez’s commitment to the cause, it may go on quite a while longer.
Miami acquaintances of Martinez say he is willing to “hold out,” certainly into spring training, for what he believes should be his market value. The Red Sox have offered Martinez a five-year deal, and sources suggest at least one other has, too."
Re-signing Mitch Moreland to a reasonable two-year, $13 million deal was a solid move, and a full season of Rafael Devers at third base should mean some added home run power.
However, an outside addition has to be made if they hope to keep pace with the rival Yankees.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|SS Xander Bogaerts
|LHP Chris Sale
|LF Andrew Benintendi
|LHP David Price
|RF Mookie Betts
|RHP Rick Porcello
|DH Hanley Ramirez
|LHP Drew Pomeranz
|3B Rafael Devers
|RHP Steven Wright
|1B Mitch Moreland
|Bullpen
|CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
|RHP Heath Hembree
|C Christian Vazquez
|LHP Brian Johnson
|2B Esteban Quiroz (R)
|RHP Joe Kelly
|Bench
|RHP Carson Smith
|C Sandy Leon
|RHP Tyler Thornburg
|IF Deven Marrero
|RHP Matt Barnes
|IF/OF Brock Holt
|RHP Craig Kimbrel
|OF Bryce Brentz (R)
DL: 2B Dustin Pedroia, SP Eduardo Rodriguez
9. St. Louis Cardinals
Outlook
St. Louis Cardinals team president John Mozeliak gave free-agent signing Luke Gregerson a vote of confidence as the team's closer for the upcoming season while talking with the media last week.
That means there's a good chance the team is finished making significant additions to a relief corps that looked like its biggest weakness heading into the offseason.
The return of top prospect Alex Reyes could give the team another intriguing relief weapon, and guys like Tyler Lyons, Matt Bowman, John Brebbia and Sam Tuivailala all pitched well at times last season. Still, the relative inexperience of the bullpen will be enough to make some fans uneasy.
As for the offense, adding Marcell Ozuna could prove to be a transformative move, as they've not had a true middle-of-the-order slugger since Albert Pujols left town.
They're still chasing the rival Cubs in the NL Central, but the Cardinals have taken the necessary steps to return to the playoffs after missing the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 2007 and 2008.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|1B Matt Carpenter
|RHP Carlos Martinez
|CF Tommy Pham
|RHP Michael Wacha
|LF Marcell Ozuna
|RHP Adam Wainwright
|RF Dexter Fowler
|RHP Luke Weaver
|SS Paul DeJong
|RHP Miles Mikolas
|C Yadier Molina
|Bullpen
|3B Jedd Gyorko
|LHP Ryan Sherriff (R)
|2B Kolten Wong
|RHP Sam Tuivailala
|Bench
|RHP John Brebbia
|C Carson Kelly (R)
|LHP Brett Cecil
|1B Luke Voit
|RHP Matt Bowman
|1B/OF Jose Martinez
|LHP Tyler Lyons
|IF Greg Garcia
|RHP Luke Gregerson
|OF Randal Grichuk
DL: SP Alex Reyes
8. Los Angeles Angels
Outlook
Aside from their unexpected win in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, the Los Angeles Angels have also done well to address two glaring holes with the additions of Ian Kinsler and Zack Cozart to play second base and third base, respectively.
The addition of Ohtani and healthy seasons from Garrett Richards, Tyler Skaggs and Matt Shoemaker could make the rotation a legitimate strength, and there's enough depth in the organization to think they don't need to make another significant addition to the starting staff.
The relief corps is another story, though.
With stacked bullpens becoming more of a necessity than a luxury, the trio of Blake Parker, Cam Bedrosian and Jim Johnson doesn't exactly measure up to that of other contenders.
There's still time to add another quality arm or two to help close out games.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|2B Ian Kinsler
|RHP Garrett Richards
|CF Mike Trout
|RHP Shohei Ohtani (R)
|LF Justin Upton
|LHP Tyler Skaggs
|DH Albert Pujols
|RHP Matt Shoemaker
|RF Kole Calhoun
|RHP JC Ramirez
|3B Zack Cozart
|Bullpen
|SS Andrelton Simmons
|RHP Luke Bard (R)
|1B C.J. Cron
|RHP Blake Wood
|C Martin Maldonado
|LHP Jose Alvarez
|Bench
|RHP Keynan Middleton
|C Rene Rivera
|RHP Jim Johnson
|IF Luis Valbuena
|RHP Cam Bedrosian
|IF/OF Jefry Marte
|RHP Blake Parker
|OF Eric Young Jr.
DL: SP Alex Meyer
7. Arizona Diamondbacks
Outlook
The only big change for the Arizona Diamondbacks—aside from the departure of deadline-addition J.D. Martinez—will come at the back of the bullpen.
With Fernando Rodney leaving in free agency, the door is open for standout setup man Archie Bradley (63 G, 25 HLD, 1.73 ERA, 9.7 K/9) to move into the closer's role.
As good as he was last season, closing games is a different animal entirely, so adding former All-Star Brad Boxberger and Japanese League standout Yoshihisa Hirano as insurance policies with closing experience was a terrific move by the front office.
Beyond that, this once again looks like a team with a potent offense and a stellar starting rotation, so there's no reason to think they won't build off last season's 93-win showing.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|RF David Peralta
|RHP Zack Greinke
|CF A.J. Pollock
|LHP Robbie Ray
|1B Paul Goldschmidt
|RHP Taijuan Walker
|3B Jake Lamb
|RHP Zack Godley
|LF Yasmany Tomas
|LHP Patrick Corbin
|SS Ketel Marte
|Bullpen
|2B Chris Owings
|RHP Albert Suarez
|C Jeff Mathis
|LHP T.J. McFarland
|Bench
|RHP Randall Delgado
|C John Ryan Murphy
|LHP Andrew Chafin
|C/OF Chris Herrmann
|RHP Yoshihisa Hirano (R)
|IF/OF Daniel Descalso
|RHP Brad Boxberger
|IF/OF Brandon Drury
|RHP Archie Bradley
|OF Socrates Brito (R)
DL: SP Shelby Miller
6. Cleveland Indians
Outlook
Adding Yonder Alonso to replace Carlos Santana may very well wind up being the only significant move of the offseason for the Cleveland Indians.
And really, they don't need to do much else.
The emergence of Mike Clevinger (27 G, 21 GS, 12-6, 3.11 ERA, 10.1 K/9) could wind up pushing Danny Salazar to the bullpen, where his swing-and-miss stuff could play up and he might have a better chance of staying healthy.
Losing relievers Bryan Shaw and Boone Logan gives the bullpen a different look, but strong seasons from Tyler Olson and Nick Goody last year lend plenty of confidence that the relief corps can still be a major weapon.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|SS Francisco Lindor
|RHP Corey Kluber
|2B Jason Kipnis
|RHP Carlos Carrasco
|3B Jose Ramirez
|RHP Trevor Bauer
|DH Edwin Encarnacion
|RHP Mike Clevinger
|LF Michael Brantley
|RHP Josh Tomlin
|1B Yonder Alonso
|Bullpen
|RF Lonnie Chisenhall
|RHP Danny Salazar
|CF Bradley Zimmer
|RHP Zach McAllister
|C Roberto Perez
|RHP Dan Otero
|Bench
|LHP Tyler Olson
|C Yan Gomes
|RHP Nick Goody
|3B Giovanny Urshela
|LHP Andrew Miller
|IF Erik Gonzalez
|RHP Cody Allen
|OF Brandon Guyer
DL: SP Cody Anderson
5. Chicago Cubs
Outlook
Are the Chicago Cubs finished adding pieces this offseason?
Signing Tyler Chatwood to fill a spot in the rotation and replacing Wade Davis and Hector Rondon with Brandon Morrow and Steve Cishek in the bullpen have plugged the necessary holes.
However, the slowly developing pitching market could potentially put them in position to signing someone like Yu Darvish or to bring back Jake Arrieta for less than expected.
With money to spend and the window to win still wide-open, there's no reason to think the front office won't explore every avenue available to improve.
That said, if the season started today, they're still the clear favorites in the NL Central and right alongside the Dodgers and Nationals as NL favorites.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF Albert Almora Jr.
|LHP Jon Lester
|3B Kris Bryant
|RHP Kyle Hendricks
|1B Anthony Rizzo
|LHP Jose Quintana
|C Willson Contreras
|RHP Tyler Chatwood
|LF Kyle Schwarber
|LHP Mike Montgomery
|SS Addison Russell
|Bullpen
|RF Jason Heyward
|RHP Eddie Butler
|2B Javier Baez
|LHP Dario Alvarez
|Bench
|RHP Justin Grimm
|C Victor Caratini (R)
|LHP Justin Wilson
|IF Tommy La Stella
|RHP Steve Cishek
|IF/OF Ian Happ
|RHP Pedro Strop
|IF/OF Ben Zobrist
|RHP Carl Edwards Jr.
|RHP Brandon Morrow
DL: SP Drew Smyly
4. New York Yankees
Outlook
Bringing back veteran CC Sabathia on a one-year, $10 million deal could wind up being the last significant move of the offseason for the New York Yankees.
Otherwise, second base and third base are both obvious spots for an upgrade, at least in the short term until prospects Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar are ready to take over as the everyday guys.
Neil Walker, Todd Frazier and Eduardo Nunez could all be options in free agency if the price is right, while Josh Harrison is an intriguing fit as a potential trade target.
The Yankees could also look to counter the Houston Astros' addition of Gerrit Cole by adding another impact starter and there are plenty still available on the free-agent market, though that's by no means a necessity.
Either way, they now look like the team to beat in the AL East and perhaps the biggest threat to unseat the aforementioned Astros on the AL side.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|LF Brett Gardner
|RHP Luis Severino
|RF Aaron Judge
|RHP Masahiro Tanaka
|DH Giancarlo Stanton
|RHP Sonny Gray
|SS Didi Gregorius
|LHP CC Sabathia
|C Gary Sanchez
|LHP Jordan Montgomery
|1B Greg Bird
|Bullpen
|CF Aaron Hicks
|RHP Adam Warren
|3B Miguel Andujar (R)
|RHP Chad Green
|2B Ronald Torreyes
|LHP Chasen Shreve
|Bench
|RHP Tommy Kahnle
|C Austin Romine
|RHP David Robertson
|1B/OF Tyler Austin
|RHP Dellin Betances
|IF Tyler Wade (R)
|LHP Aroldis Chapman
|OF Jacoby Ellsbury
DL: None
3. Washington Nationals
Outlook
The Washington Nationals began the offseason with a roster that was ready to contend.
They've since re-signed Brandon Kintzler and Howie Kendrick, while also adding Matt Adams as a slightly younger and cheaper alternative to Adam Lind as a left-handed bat off the bench.
If there's one clear remaining need, it's starting pitching depth.
With Joe Ross expected to start the season on the disabled list as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, prospect Erick Fedde is penciled into the No. 5 starter spot. Veterans Edwin Jackson and Tommy Milone will also be in camp as non-roster invitees.
There's an obvious sense of urgency for the upcoming season with Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Gio Gonzalez all entering contract years, so there's no reason not to spend a little extra on another back-of-the-rotation arm.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|SS Trea Turner
|RHP Max Scherzer
|LF Adam Eaton
|RHP Stephen Strasburg
|RF Bryce Harper
|LHP Gio Gonzalez
|1B Ryan Zimmerman
|RHP Tanner Roark
|2B Daniel Murphy
|RHP Erick Fedde (R)
|3B Anthony Rendon
|Bullpen
|C Matt Wieters
|RHP A.J. Cole
|CF Michael Taylor
|LHP Matt Grace
|Bench
|RHP Shawn Kelley
|C Pedro Severino
|LHP Enny Romero
|1B Matt Adams
|RHP Ryan Madson
|IF/OF Wilmer Difo
|RHP Brandon Kintzler
|IF/OF Howie Kendrick
|LHP Sean Doolittle
|OF Brian Goodwin
DL: SP Joe Ross
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
Outlook
After spending big to bring back the trio of Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen and Rich Hill last offseason, it's been an expectedly quiet offseason for a Los Angeles Dodgers team that didn't have any glaring needs.
They've added Tom Koehler and Scott Alexander to the bullpen to replace Brandon Morrow and Tony Watson, and they saved some money against the luxury tax by flipping Adrian Gonzalez, Scott Kazmir and Brandon McCarthy—all in the final year of their contracts—for Matt Kemp and the final two years of his deal.
While it might not have grabbed headlines, the addition of Alexander could prove to be huge.
The 28-year-old lefty is controllable through the 2022 season and he posted a 2.48 ERA with nine holds and four saves in 58 appearances for the Royals last season.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF Chris Taylor
|LHP Clayton Kershaw
|SS Corey Seager
|LHP Rich Hill
|3B Justin Turner
|RHP Kenta Maeda
|1B Cody Bellinger
|LHP Alex Wood
|RF Yasiel Puig
|LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu
|LF Joc Pederson
|Bullpen
|C Austin Barnes
|RHP Ross Stripling
|2B Logan Forsythe
|RHP Tom Koehler
|Bench
|LHP Tony Cingrani
|C Yasmani Grandal
|RHP Josh Fields
|IF/OF Kike Hernandez
|LHP Scott Alexander
|IF/OF Rob Segedin
|RHP Pedro Baez
|OF Matt Kemp
|RHP Kenley Jansen
|OF Trayce Thompson
DL: SP Julio Urias
1. Houston Astros
Outlook
Repeating as World Series champions is incredibly difficult.
Adding Gerrit Cole to serve as your No. 3 starter makes it a little bit easier, though.
The Houston Astros were able to acquire the Pirates ace without parting with any of their top-tier prospects, and the move will also strengthen the relief corps as Brad Peacock will likely be pushed back to the bullpen.
Finding a quality left-hander to fill out the pen and adding a veteran bench bat to replace Carlos Beltran could still be on the to-do list, but those really qualify more as luxuries than needs.
If the season started today, the Astros would be the favorites to win it all once again, and the addition of Cole has only widened the gap between them and the rest of the league.
Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)
|Starting Lineup
|Starting Rotation
|CF George Springer
|RHP Justin Verlander
|3B Alex Bregman
|LHP Dallas Keuchel
|2B Jose Altuve
|RHP Gerrit Cole
|SS Carlos Correa
|RHP Charlie Morton
|DH Marwin Gonzalez
|RHP Lance McCullers Jr.
|1B Yuli Gurriel
|Bullpen
|RF Josh Reddick
|RHP Brad Peacock
|C Brian McCann
|RHP Collin McHugh
|LF Derek Fisher
|LHP Tony Sipp
|Bench
|RHP Hector Rondon
|C Evan Gattis
|RHP Will Harris
|IF Tyler White
|RHP Joe Smith
|OF Jake Marisnick
|RHP Chris Devenski
|RHP Ken Giles
DL: RP Jandel Gustave
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.