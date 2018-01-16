MLB Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams Stack Up 1 Month from Spring Training

0 of 30

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Are there any sweeter words in the dead of winter than "spring training"?

While we're still roughly a month removed from players making their way to their respective preseason camps in Arizona and Florida, a slow-moving free-agent market should make for a busy final month of the offseason.

For now, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 teams stack up.

A few things to keep in mind:

Offseason rankings are not meant to be a prediction for the year ahead. Instead, they are a look at how teams would stack up with their current rosters if the season started today.

These rankings will be updated several more times until the start of the 2018 campaign, so if your favorite club is lower than you would like, there is still time for improvement.

A perfect example of this is the Boston Red Sox. If they add the impact power bat most are expecting them to land before the offseason comes to a close, they will undoubtedly climb in the rankings.

Included for each team is an overview of their offseason to date and what to expect going forward as well as a preliminary rundown of what the 25-man roster might look like if the season started today.

Players listed in bold indicate newcomers. Players listed in italics are not on the 40-man roster. An (R) next to a player indicates his rookie status is intact.