MLB Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams Stack Up 1 Month from Spring Training

    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Are there any sweeter words in the dead of winter than "spring training"?

    While we're still roughly a month removed from players making their way to their respective preseason camps in Arizona and Florida, a slow-moving free-agent market should make for a busy final month of the offseason.

    For now, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 teams stack up.

    A few things to keep in mind:

    • Offseason rankings are not meant to be a prediction for the year ahead. Instead, they are a look at how teams would stack up with their current rosters if the season started today.
    • These rankings will be updated several more times until the start of the 2018 campaign, so if your favorite club is lower than you would like, there is still time for improvement.
    • A perfect example of this is the Boston Red Sox. If they add the impact power bat most are expecting them to land before the offseason comes to a close, they will undoubtedly climb in the rankings.

    Included for each team is an overview of their offseason to date and what to expect going forward as well as a preliminary rundown of what the 25-man roster might look like if the season started today.

    Players listed in bold indicate newcomers. Players listed in italics are not on the 40-man roster. An (R) next to a player indicates his rookie status is intact.

30. Detroit Tigers

    Shane Greene
    Shane GreeneCarlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Outlook

    The Detroit Tigers have already cashed in their obvious veteran trade chips as they get set to embark on a necessary overhaul of the roster.

    Thanks to a number of high-profile trades over the past seven months, they've quickly built up a respectable farm system. Now it's just a matter of waiting on the prospects to develop trusting the process.

    Signing Mike Fiers to a one-year, $6 million deal is exactly the type of moves the front office should be making. Landing another low-cost arm or two and perhaps dangling right-hander Shane Greene (now that the reliever market has thinned) remain on the offseason to-do list.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF Leonys MartinRHP Michael Fulmer
    3B Jeimer CandelarioLHP Matthew Boyd
    1B Miguel CabreraRHP Mike Fiers
    DH Victor MartinezRHP Jordan Zimmermann
    RF Nick CastellanosLHP Daniel Norris
    C James McCannBullpen
    LF Mikie MahtookRHP Buck Farmer
    2B Dixon MachadoLHP Daniel Stumpf
    SS Jose IglesiasRHP Joe Jimenez
    BenchLHP Blaine Hardy
    C John HicksRHP Drew VerHagen
    IF/OF Niko Goodrum (R)RHP Alex Wilson
    IF/OF JaCoby JonesRHP Shane Greene
    OF Victor Reyes (R) 

    DL: None

29. Kansas City Royals

    Salvador Perez
    Salvador PerezOrlin Wagner/Associated Press

    Outlook

    Until they've signed elsewhere, the possibility remains that at least one of Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain could find themselves back in a Royals uniform—Hosmer being the most likely candidate to reup.

    However, in the big picture, signing any of those guys to a long-term pact doesn't appear to be in the team's best interest as it sets to rebuild.

    The biggest issue in that process will be a lack of controllable, impact talent.

    Salvador Perez (27), Whit Merrifield (28) and Danny Duffy (29) might all be on the wrong side of their respective primes by the time this team is ready to contend again. 

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    2B Whit MerrifieldLHP Danny Duffy
    LF Alex GordonRHP Ian Kennedy
    RF Jorge BonifacioRHP Jason Hammel
    1B Brandon MossRHP Jake Junis
    C Salvador PerezRHP Nathan Karns
    DH Jorge SolerBullpen
    3B Cheslor CuthbertRHP Burch Smith
    CF Paulo OrlandoRHP Wily Peralta
    SS Raul MondesiLHP Brian Flynn
    BenchRHP Brad Keller (R)
    C Drew ButeraLHP Ryan Buchter
    IF Ramon TorresRHP Brandon Maurer
    IF/OF Hunter Dozier (R)RHP Kelvin Herrera
    OF Billy Burns 

    DL: None

28. Miami Marlins

    Dan Straily
    Dan StrailyRoss D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Outlook

    Are the Miami Marlins finished dealing this offseason?

    With Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon traded, the club's estimated payroll for the upcoming season sits around $103.7 million, according to Roster Resource.

    That's still north of the $90 million goal the new owners set when the offseason began, so more moves could be coming.

    Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto have both seen their name pop up on the trade market as valuable, controllable assets, while Starlin Castro has made it clear he has no interest in being part of another rebuild, sp those look like the three names to watch.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    C J.T. RealmutoRHP Dan Straily
    2B Starlin CastroLHP Wei-Yin Chen
    CF Christian YelichRHP Jose Urena
    1B Justin BourLHP Dillon Peters (R)
    LF Martin PradoRHP Odrisamer Despaigne
    RF Derek DietrichBullpen
    3B Brian Anderson (R)LHP Justin Nicolino
    SS J.T. RiddleRHP Brett Graves (R)
    BenchRHP Junichi Tazawa
    C Tomas Telis LHP Jarlin Garcia
    1B Garrett Cooper (R)RHP Drew Steckenrider
    IF Miguel RojasRHP Kyle Barraclough
    OF J.B. ShuckRHP Brad Ziegler
    OF Scott Van Slyke 

    DL: None

27. San Diego Padres

    Brad Hand
    Brad HandOrlando Ramirez/Associated Press

    Outlook

    It might seem silly to say that a team went 71-91 and exceeded expectations, but most expected the San Diego Padres to be significantly worse than they were a season ago.

    A splashy signing in the form of Eric Hosmer remains a possibility, but for now, they've made some nice mid-level additions to fill out the roster and should be in a good position to tack at least a few more wins from a year ago.

    Extending All-Star reliever Brad Hand with a three-year, $19.75 million deal that includes a $10 million option for 2021 gives the team more control over one of its most valuable assets. It also doesn't preclude him from being dealt in the near future; it just gives the team more time to find the right deal.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF Manuel MargotLHP Clayton Richard
    3B Chase HeadleyRHP Dinelson Lamet
    1B Wil MyersRHP Luis Perdomo
    LF Jose PirelaRHP Bryan Mitchell
    RF Hunter RenfroeRHP Tyson Ross
    SS Freddy GalvisBullpen
    2B Carlos AsuajeRHP Jordan Lyles
    C Austin HedgesLHP Buddy Baumann
    BenchRHP Kazuhisa Makita (R)
    C Rocky Gale (R)LHP Jose Torres
    3B Christian VillanuevaRHP Craig Stammen
    IF Cory SpangenbergRHP Kirby Yates
    OF Travis JankowskiLHP Brad Hand
    OF Matt Szczur 

    DL: RP Carter Capps

26. Chicago White Sox

5 of 30

    Miguel Gonzalez
    Miguel GonzalezPaul Battaglia/Associated Press

    Outlook

    It's been a productive offseason for the Chicago White Sox, albeit one that might not make a huge difference in the win-loss column.

    Signing veteran catcher Welington Castillo to serve as an anchor for the young pitching staff was a terrific move, while a reunion with Miguel Gonzalez gives the rotation a bit more stability.

    Acquiring Joakim Soria and Luis Avilan in a three-team deal with the Dodgers and Royals also gives the club a pair of potential trade chips. Soria is in the final year of his current contract; if he can be a viable closer option once again, he could be a hot commodity this summer.

    All eyes are still on the farm system and the future on the South Side.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    SS Tim AndersonRHP Miguel Gonzalez
    2B Yoan MoncadaRHP James Shields
    1B Jose AbreuRHP Lucas Giolito
    RF Avisail GarciaRHP Reynaldo Lopez
    DH Nicky DelmonicoRHP Carson Fulmer (R)
    C Welington CastilloBullpen
    3B Yolmer SanchezRHP Rob Scahill
    LF Leury GarciaRHP Danny Farquhar
    CF Charlie TilsonRHP Thyago Vieira (R)
    BenchLHP Luis Avilan
    C Omar NarvaezRHP Gregory Infante
    3B Matt DavidsonRHP Juan Minaya
    IF/OF Tyler SaladinoRHP Joakim Soria
    OF Willy Garcia 

    DL: SP Carlos Rodon, RP Nate Jones

25. Baltimore Orioles

    Jonathan Schoop
    Jonathan SchoopPatrick Semansky/Associated Press

    Outlook

    The Baltimore Orioles are a franchise in limbo.

    They don't have the in-house talent to keep pace with the Yankees and Red Sox in the AL East, and to this point, they've proved unwilling to commit to a roster retooling.

    Trading away upcoming free agents Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Brad Brach and Adam Jones this offseason could have brought a huge prospect haul to what is already a farm system on the rise.

    Instead, it appears they'll be content to once again clean up the scraps of the free-agent market in an effort to cobble together a viable starting rotation.

    A .500 record looks like the ceiling, as opposed to the floor.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    SS Tim BeckhamRHP Dylan Bundy
    3B Manny MachadoRHP Kevin Gausman
    2B Jonathan SchoopRHP Gabriel Ynoa
    CF Adam JonesRHP Miguel Castro
    1B Chris DavisRHP Mike Wright
    LF Trey ManciniBullpen
    DH Mark TrumboLHP Nestor Cortes (R)
    C Chance Sisco (R)RHP Jose Mesa (R)
    RF Austin Hays (R)LHP Donnie Hart
    BenchLHP Richard Bleier
    C Caleb JosephRHP Darren O'Day
    IF Luis SardinasRHP Mychal Givens
    OF Joey RickardRHP Brad Brach
    OF Anthony Santander (R) 

    DL: RP Zach Britton

24. Cincinnati Reds

    Billy Hamilton
    Billy HamiltonJohn Minchillo/Associated Press

    Outlook

    The Cincinnati Reds are not yet in a position to add any big-ticket pieces in free agency as they continue building from within.

    Another step forward from young starters Luis Castillo and Robert Stephenson, outfielder Jesse Winker establishing himself as an everyday player and the impending arrival of top prospect Nick Senzel could all provide an in-house boost.

    Meanwhile, speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton remains on the trade block, and the team could also test the waters on closer Raisel Iglesias as the back-end bullpen options continue to dwindle.

    Another losing season might be unavoidable in 2018, but there's little doubt the Reds are headed in the right direction.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF Billy HamiltonRHP Anthony DeSclafani
    SS Jose PerazaLHP Brandon Finnegan
    1B Joey VottoRHP Luis Castillo
    LF Adam DuvallRHP Homer Bailey
    3B Eugenio SuarezRHP Robert Stephenson
    2B Scooter GennettBullpen
    RF Jesse Winker (R)LHP Amir Garrett
    C Tucker BarnhartRHP Kevin Shackelford
    BenchLHP Kyle Crockett
    C Devin MesoracoRHP Jared Hughes
    IF Alex Blandino (R)LHP Wandy Peralta
    IF Dilson HerreraRHP Michael Lorenzen
    OF Phillip Ervin (R)RHP Raisel Iglesias
    OF Scott Schebler 

    DL: None

23. Atlanta Braves

    Luiz Gohara
    Luiz GoharaTami Chappell/Associated Press

    Outlook

    Expect the Atlanta Braves to milk as many innings as they can out of veterans Scott Kazmir and Brandon McCarthy after acquiring the duo from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Matt Kemp salary dump.

    That said, there will be a number of young starters vying for a spot in the rotation this spring, with lefties Luiz Gohara and Max Fried among the top contenders to break camp with a starting gig.

    Aside from bringing aboard those two pitchers, the Kemp trade also cleared a path for uber-prospect Ronald Acuna. Even if he's not part of the Opening Day roster, he'll be patrolling right field long before the All-Star break.

    With the No. 1 farm system in baseball and a number of young pieces already in place, the future is incredibly bright in Atlanta. It might be another year or two before they're ready to make a significant jump up the standings, but they'll be fun to watch.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF Ender InciarteRHP Julio Teheran
    2B Ozzie AlbiesLHP Sean Newcomb
    1B Freddie FreemanRHP Mike Foltynewicz
    C Tyler FlowersLHP Luiz Gohara (R)
    LF Nick MarkakisLHP Scott Kazmir
    RF Ronald Acuna (R)Bullpen
    SS Dansby SwansonRHP Brandon McCarthy
    3B Johan CamargoRHP Anyelo Gomez (R)
    BenchRHP Chase Whitley
    C Kurt SuzukiLHP Sam Freeman
    IF Charlie CulbersonRHP Dan Winkler (R)
    OF Lane AdamsLHP A.J. Minter (R)
    OF Preston TuckerRHP Jose Ramirez
     RHP Arodys Vizcaino

    DL: RP Grant Dayton

22. Pittsburgh Pirates

    Josh Harrison
    Josh HarrisonDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Outlook

    The Pittsburgh Pirates ticket department might want to hold off on printing up any 2018 stubs that prominently feature 2017 All-Star Josh Harrison.

    With Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen both traded in the past week, it seems like only a matter of time before the versatile Harrison is on his way out the door as well. He was already drawing "considerable trade interest" even before those two guys were dealt, according to Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

    The returns for Cole and McCutchen were both somewhat underwhelming at first blush, but the team has stockpiled controllable, ready big league talent as guys like Colin Moran, Joe Musgrove, Michael Feliz and Kyle Crick all have a chance to break camp with a roster spot.

    While the developments of the past week no doubt sting for the fanbase, it's a necessary evil for a small-market team that relies on cheap, cost-controlled talent.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    2B Josh HarrisonRHP Jameson Taillon
    LF Adam FrazierRHP Ivan Nova
    CF Starling MarteRHP Trevor Williams
    1B Josh BellRHP Joe Musgrove
    RF Gregory PolancoRHP Chad Kuhl
    3B Colin Moran (R)Bullpen
    C Francisco CervelliRHP Jordan Milbrath (R)
    SS Jordy MercerRHP A.J. Schugel
    BenchLHP Nik Turley (R)
    C Elias DiazRHP George Kontos
    1B/3B David FreeseRHP Michael Feliz
    IF/OF Max MoroffRHP Daniel Hudson
    IF/OF Sean RodriguezLHP Felipe Rivero
    OF Jordan Luplow (R) 

    DL: RP Nick Burdi, 3B Jung Ho Kang (restricted list)

21. Philadelphia Phillies

    Cesar Hernandez
    Cesar HernandezDerik Hamilton/Associated Press

    Outlook

    The Philadelphia Phillies might be one significant addition to the starting rotation away from making some noise in 2018.

    Adding Carlos Santana as a middle-of-the-lineup presence alongside young standouts Rhys Hoskins and Nick Williams should add another dimension to the lineup.

    Meanwhile, signing veterans Tommy Hunter and Pat Neshek to join Edubray Ramos, Adam Morgan, Luis Garcia and Hector Neris in the bullpen has the relief corps looking like a potential strength as well.

    The development of top-tier pitching prospects Sixto Sanchez and Adonis Medina might be the single biggest X-factor in the team's ongoing rebuilding efforts.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    2B Cesar HernandezRHP Aaron Nola
    CF Odubel HerreraRHP Jerad Eickhoff
    LF Rhys HoskinsRHP Vince Velasquez
    1B Carlos SantanaRHP Ben Lively
    RF Nick WilliamsRHP Jake Thompson
    3B Maikel FrancoBullpen
    C Jorge AlfaroRHP Mark Leiter
    SS J.P. Crawford (R)RHP Edubray Ramos
    BenchLHP Adam Morgan
    C Cameron RuppRHP Luis Garcia
    1B Tommy JosephRHP Tommy Hunter
    IF Jesmuel Valentin (R)RHP Pat Neshek
    IF/OF Pedro FlorimonRHP Hector Neris
    OF Aaron Altherr 

    DL: None

20. Oakland Athletics

    Matt Olson
    Matt OlsonPaul Sancya/Associated Press

    Outlook

    If a fairly anonymous starting rotation can find a way to exceed expectations, the Oakland Athletics might at least be able to lurk on the periphery of wild-card contention.

    The A's quietly went 17-7 with a plus-33 run differential to close out the 2017 season, and the roster returns essentially intact, with the additions of Stephen Piscotty, Yusmeiro Petit and Emilio Pagan.

    They might not be in a position to make a splash on the free-agent market, but don't be surprised if the front office upgrades center field and adds another starting pitcher on the cheap before the offseason comes to a close.

    There's an interesting mix of veteran talent and young players on the rise on this roster and plenty of room for the incumbent group to improve on last year's 75-87 showing—even playing in a tough AL West.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    SS Marcus SemienRHP Kendall Graveman
    RF Matt JoyceLHP Sean Manaea
    2B Jed LowrieRHP Andrew Triggs
    DH Khris DavisRHP Jesse Hahn
    1B Matt OlsonRHP Daniel Mengden
    RF Stephen PiscottyBullpen
    3B Matt ChapmanRHP Emilio Pagan
    C Bruce MaxwellLHP Daniel Coulombe
    CF Jake SmolinskiRHP Liam Hendriks
    BenchRHP Ryan Dull
    C Josh PhegleyRHP Yusmeiro Petit
    IF/OF Renato Nunez (R)RHP Santiago Casilla
    IF/OF Chad PinderRHP Blake Treinen
    OF Boog Powell 

    DL: None

19. Tampa Bay Rays

    Blake Snell
    Blake SnellJulie Jacobson/Associated Press

    Outlook

    Will trading Evan Longoria be an isolated move to shed salary or the first big domino to fall in a larger rebuild by the Tampa Bay Rays?

    Chris Archer, Alex Colome and Jake Odorizzi remain popular names on the rumor mill, and with top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell knocking on the door, there could be some motivation to open up a spot in the starting rotation.

    Blake Snell and Matt Duffy are two players to watch for the upcoming season.

    Snell has legitimate breakout potential after making strides in the control department, while Duffy will take over at third base for Longoria and look to get back on track after an injury-plagued 2017 campaign.

    They might not be on the same level as the Yankees and Red Sox on paper, but this team always seems to find a way to be relevant.

          

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF Kevin KiermaierRHP Chris Archer
    3B Matt DuffyRHP Jake Odorizzi
    RF Steven Souza Jr.LHP Blake Snell
    DH Corey DickersonRHP Jacob Faria
    C Wilson RamosRHP Matt Andriese
    1B Brad MillerBullpen
    LF Denard SpanRHP Nathan Eovaldi
    2B Joey WendleRHP Austin Pruitt
    SS Adeiny HechavarriaLHP Jose Alvarado
    BenchRHP Andrew Kittredge (R)
    C Jesus SucreLHP Dan Jennings
    IF Daniel RobertsonRHP Chaz Roe
    IF/OF Micah JohnsonRHP Alex Colome
    OF Mallex Smith 

    DL: None

18. San Francisco Giants

    Ty Blach
    Ty BlachDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Outlook

    Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen are big names—at least on paper.

    However, Longoria (100 OPS+, 20 HR) was a league-average offensive player last season and McCutchen (-14 DRS) does nothing to address the team's need to improve defensively in the outfield.

    The two trades move the needle but not enough to consider them anything more than a middle-of-the-pack team and a fringe contender.

    As it stands, the starting rotation is still set to rely on a pair of unproven arms in Ty Blach and Chris Stratton, the bullpen is still banking on a return to form from Mark Melancon and the corner outfield spots are still a clear weakness.

    Up against the luxury-tax threshold, the front office might be finished making significant moves.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF Andrew McCutchenLHP Madison Bumgarner
    2B Joe PanikRHP Johnny Cueto
    3B Evan LongoriaRHP Jeff Samardzija
    C Buster PoseyLHP Ty Blach
    1B Brandon BeltRHP Chris Stratton
    SS Brandon CrawfordBullpen
    RF Hunter PenceRHP Julian Fernandez (R)
    LF Jarrett ParkerRHP Derek Law
    BenchLHP Steven Okert
    C Nick HundleyRHP Cory Gearrin
    3B Pablo SandovalRHP Hunter Strickland
    IF Kelby TomlinsonRHP Sam Dyson
    OF Gorkys HernandezRHP Mark Melancon
    OF Mac Williamson 

    DL: RP Will Smith

17. Toronto Blue Jays

    Josh Donaldson
    Josh DonaldsonMichael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Outlook

    Curtis Granderson, Yangervis Solarte and Aledmys Diaz.

    Those are the only three notable additions to the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason, and while all three are capable of being productive pieces on a contender, it appears the club will be banking heavily on in-house improvement.

    The starting rotation could use at least one more proven arm, although healthy seasons from Aaron Sanchez and J.A. Happ would go a long way toward making that an area of strength once again.

    Solarte and Diaz might seem like redundant pieces on paper, but given the amount of time that Devon Travis and Troy Tulowitzki have missed in recent seasons, it's a safe assumption that they'll wind up seeing significant playing time at some point.

    With Josh Donaldson set to reach free agency next winter and a number of other attractive trade chips on the roster, a slow start could lead to a busy summer in Toronto.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    RF Curtis GrandersonRHP Marcus Stroman
    3B Josh DonaldsonLHP J.A. Happ
    1B Justin SmoakRHP Marco Estrada
    DH Kendrys MoralesRHP Aaron Sanchez
    SS Troy TulowitzkiRHP Joe Biagini
    CF Kevin PillarBullpen
    LF Steve PearceRHP Carlos Ramirez (R)
    C Russell MartinLHP Matt Dermody
    2B Devon TravisRHP Danny Barnes
    BenchLHP Aaron Loup
    C Luke MaileRHP Dominic Leone
    IF Aledmys DiazRHP Ryan Tepera
    IF Yangervis SolarteRHP Roberto Osuna
    OF Ezequiel Carrera 

    DL: None

16. New York Mets

    Jay Bruce
    Jay BruceDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Outlook

    With the return of Jay Bruce and the addition of Adrian Gonzalez on a league-minimum deal, the New York Mets have at least taken steps to address an offense that averaged a pedestrian 4.54 runs per game last season.

    Even if those wind up being the only outside additions, better health could go a long way for this club.

    After all, Jacob deGrom was the only pitcher to exceed 120 innings last season, and slugger Yoenis Cespedes was limited to just 81 games and 321 plate appearances.

    There's still a fairly wide gap between the Washington Nationals and the rest of the NL East, but the Mets at least have the talent to be a wild-card contender if they have a bit better luck on the injury front than they did a year ago.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF Brandon NimmoRHP Jacob deGrom
    3B Asdrubal CabreraRHP Noah Syndergaard
    LF Yoenis CespedesRHP Matt Harvey
    RF Jay BruceRHP Seth Lugo
    2B Wilmer FloresRHP Zack Wheeler
    1B Adrian GonzalezBullpen
    C Travis d'ArnaudRHP Rafael Montero
    SS Amed RosarioLHP Josh Smoker
    BenchRHP Paul Sewald
    C Kevin PlaweckiLHP Jerry Blevins
    IF Gavin CecchiniRHP Anthony Swarzak
    IF/OF Phillip Evans (R)RHP A.J. Ramos
    IF/OF Matt ReynoldsRHP Jeurys Familia
    OF Juan Lagares 

    DL: OF Michael Conforto, SP Steven Matz, 3B David Wright, IF T.J. Rivera

15. Seattle Mariners

    Marco Gonzales
    Marco GonzalesAlex Gallardo/Associated Press

    Outlook

    If the offseason comes and goes without the Seattle Mariners making a significant addition to the starting rotation, general manager Jerry Dipoto is going to have some explaining to do.

    The starting staff ranked 18th in the majors in ERA (4.70) last year, and a staggering 17 different pitchers started at least one game.

    Meanwhile, adding speedy Dee Gordon to the top of the lineup and upgrading at first base with the addition of controllable slugger Ryon Healy gives the offense a chance to be one of the most potent in all of baseball.

    A healthy season from James Paxton would certainly help the pitching situation, but this team still appears to be at least one significant arm away from true contention.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF Dee GordonLHP James Paxton
    SS Jean SeguraRHP Felix Hernandez
    2B Robinson CanoRHP Mike Leake
    DH Nelson CruzRHP Erasmo Ramirez
    3B Kyle SeagerLHP Marco Gonzales
    RF Mitch HanigerBullpen
    1B Ryon HealyRHP Shawn Armstrong
    C Mike ZuninoLHP Marc Rzepczynski
    LF Ben GamelRHP David Phelps
    BenchLHP James Pazos
    C Mike MarjamaRHP Nick Vincent
    IF/OF Taylor MotterRHP Juan Nicasio
    IF/OF Andrew RomineRHP Edwin Diaz
    OF Guillermo Heredia 

    DL: None

14. Texas Rangers

    Nomar Mazara
    Nomar MazaraBen Margot/Associated Press

    Outlook

    A fracture to his non-pitching elbow likely means Martin Perez will start the 2018 season on the disabled list and that throws a wrench into the Texas Rangers plans to go with a six-man rotation.

    Matt Moore, Doug Fister and Mike Minor were added this offseason to join soon-to-be-converted reliever Matt Bush and 34-year-old Cole Hamels—all players who seemed like prime candidates to benefit from a six-man staff.

    Now, the team will either need to pivot away from that approach until Perez returns or look to sign another low-cost starter to bridge the gap.

    Aside from that issue, the Rangers look to be in good shape to improve significantly on last year's 78-84 showing. Prospects Willie Calhoun and Ronald Guzman are both ready to make an impact offensively, and having Adrian Beltre at 100 percent to start the season will also be a huge plus.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF Delino DeShields Jr.LHP Cole Hamels
    RF Shin-Soo ChooLHP Matt Moore
    SS Elvis AndrusRHP Doug Fister
    3B Adrian BeltreLHP Mike Minor
    LF Nomar MazaraRHP Matt Bush
    1B Joey GalloBullpen
    C Robinson ChirinosRHP Kevin Jepsen
    2B Rougned OdorRHP Chris Martin
    DH Willie Calhoun (R)RHP Tony Barnette
    BenchRHP Jose Leclerc
    C Juan CentenoLHP Jake Diekman
    IF/OF Jurickson ProfarRHP Keone Kela
    IF/OF Ryan RuaLHP Alex Claudio
    OF Carlos Tocci (R) 

    DL: SP Martin Perez

13. Milwaukee Brewers

    Brandon Woodruff
    Brandon WoodruffDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Outlook

    The Milwaukee Brewers are still in the mix for one of the top starting pitching options on the free-agent market, even after signing Jhoulys Chacin (two-year, $15.5 million) and Yovani Gallardo (one-year, $2 million) to modest deals to round out the staff.

    Chase Anderson and Zach Davies will both be back after breakout seasons, and Jimmy Nelson is reportedly "way ahead of schedule" in his recovery from shoulder surgery, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

    Still, adding someone like Jake Arrieta could really make a difference.

    As for the offense, prospects Lewis Brinson and Brett Phillips could both push for playing time in the outfield, leaving the team with some decisions to make. Giving Ryan Braun some starts at first base against left-handed pitching and shopping power-speed threat Keon Broxton could be potential solutions.

    After an 86-win season, the Brewers are firmly entrenched in the second tier of NL teams.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    2B Jonathan VillarRHP Chase Anderson
    1B Eric ThamesRHP Zach Davies
    LF Ryan BraunRHP Jhoulys Chacin
    3B Travis ShawRHP Yovani Gallardo
    RF Domingo SantanaRHP Brandon Woodruff (R)
    C Stephen VogtBullpen
    SS Orlando ArciaLHP Brent Suter
    CF Keon BroxtonRHP Oliver Drake
    BenchRHP Jeremy Jeffress
    C Manny PinaLHP Boone Logan
    1B Jesus AguilarRHP Jacob Barnes
    IF/OF Hernan PerezLHP Josh Hader
    IF/OF Eric SogardRHP Corey Knebel
    OF Brett Phillips (R) 

    DL: SP Jimmy Nelson

12, Minnesota Twins

    Brian Dozier
    Brian DozierOrlin Wagner/Associated Press

    Outlook

    It's still puzzling how Tommy Hunter was able to land a two-year, $18 million deal from the Phillies, yet no one could top the two-year, $16.75 million that it took the Minnesota Twins to sign Addison Reed.

    That said, props to the Twins for making it happen.

    Adding Reed, closer Fernando Rodney and left-hander Zach Duke to a bullpen that already included a solid lefty setup man in Taylor Rogers, an up-and-coming standout in Trevor Hildenberger and steady middle reliever Ryan Pressly has the relief corps now looking like a strength.

    Winning the Yu Darvish sweepstakes—the Twins are one of six teams thought to still be in the running to sign the top free-agent starter—would completely transform a good-not-great starting rotation and make them a real threat to return to the postseason.

    Otherwise, they might wind up relying on prospects Stephen Gonsalves and Fernando Romero to arrive on the scene and make an impact.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    2B Brian DozierRHP Ervin Santana
    1B Joe MauerRHP Jose Berrios
    DH Miguel SanoRHP Kyle Gibson
    LF Eddie RosarioLHP Adalberto Mejia
    SS Jorge PolancoRHP Tyler Duffey
    RF Max KeplerBullpen
    CF Byron BuxtonRHP Tyler Kinley (R)
    3B Eduardo EscobarLHP Zach Duke
    C Jason CastroRHP Ryan Pressly
    BenchLHP Taylor Rogers
    C Mitch Garver (R)RHP Trevor Hildenberger
    1B Kennys VargasRHP Addison Reed
    IF/OF Ehire AdrianzaRHP Fernando Rodney
    OF Robbie Grossman 

    DL: SP Michael Pineda, SP Phil Hughes, RP Trevor May

11. Colorado Rockies

    Raimel Tapia
    Raimel TapiaDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Outlook

    With the bullpen shored up and the catcher position addressed, the Colorado Rockies are ready to go for the 2018 season.

    Replacing Pat Neshek and Greg Holland with Bryan Shaw and Wade Davis looks like a sideways move at worst and could mean the bullpen—which was perhaps the biggest factor in the team's improvement last season—is even better.

    Still on the to-do list: Sort out the back of the starting rotation and decide if the starting first baseman for next season is already on the roster, or if an outside addition needs to be made.

    But in the big picture, as long as the starting pitching holds up and there is ample depth in that area, this team should once again be in the hunt for a postseason berth.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF Charlie BlackmonRHP Jon Gray
    2B DJ LeMahieuRHP Chad Bettis
    3B Nolan ArenadoLHP Tyler Anderson
    RF Gerardo ParraRHP German Marquez
    SS Trevor StoryLHP Kyle Freeland
    1B Ryan McMahon (R)Bullpen
    LF Ian DesmondRHP Antonio Senzatela
    C Chris IannettaLHP Chris Rusin
    BenchRHP Scott Oberg
    C Tony WoltersLHP Mike Dunn
    IF/OF Pat ValaikaRHP Adam Ottavino
    OF Raimel TapiaRHP Bryan Shaw
    OF Mike Tauchman (R)LHP Jake McGee
     RHP Wade Davis

    DL: None

10. Boston Red Sox

    Mitch Moreland
    Mitch MorelandJohn Minchillo/Associated Press

    Outlook

    We're two-and-a-half months into the offseason and the Boston Red Sox are still sitting on their hands.

    Adding some middle-of-the-order power was the biggest need heading into the offseason and J.D. Martinez still looks like the top target.

    However, the two sides are at an impasse of sorts, as Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports explained:

    "Top free-agent slugger J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox have been engaged in a staredown/stalemate for weeks. And judging by Martinez’s commitment to the cause, it may go on quite a while longer.

    Miami acquaintances of Martinez say he is willing to “hold out,” certainly into spring training, for what he believes should be his market value. The Red Sox have offered Martinez a five-year deal, and sources suggest at least one other has, too."

    Re-signing Mitch Moreland to a reasonable two-year, $13 million deal was a solid move, and a full season of Rafael Devers at third base should mean some added home run power.

    However, an outside addition has to be made if they hope to keep pace with the rival Yankees.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    SS Xander BogaertsLHP Chris Sale
    LF Andrew BenintendiLHP David Price
    RF Mookie BettsRHP Rick Porcello
    DH Hanley RamirezLHP Drew Pomeranz
    3B Rafael DeversRHP Steven Wright
    1B Mitch MorelandBullpen
    CF Jackie Bradley Jr.RHP Heath Hembree
    C Christian VazquezLHP Brian Johnson
    2B Esteban Quiroz (R)RHP Joe Kelly
    BenchRHP Carson Smith
    C Sandy LeonRHP Tyler Thornburg
    IF Deven MarreroRHP Matt Barnes
    IF/OF Brock HoltRHP Craig Kimbrel
    OF Bryce Brentz (R) 

    DL: 2B Dustin Pedroia, SP Eduardo Rodriguez

9. St. Louis Cardinals

    Alex Reyes
    Alex ReyesBilly Hurst/Associated Press

    Outlook

    St. Louis Cardinals team president John Mozeliak gave free-agent signing Luke Gregerson a vote of confidence as the team's closer for the upcoming season while talking with the media last week.

    That means there's a good chance the team is finished making significant additions to a relief corps that looked like its biggest weakness heading into the offseason.

    The return of top prospect Alex Reyes could give the team another intriguing relief weapon, and guys like Tyler Lyons, Matt Bowman, John Brebbia and Sam Tuivailala all pitched well at times last season. Still, the relative inexperience of the bullpen will be enough to make some fans uneasy.

    As for the offense, adding Marcell Ozuna could prove to be a transformative move, as they've not had a true middle-of-the-order slugger since Albert Pujols left town.

    They're still chasing the rival Cubs in the NL Central, but the Cardinals have taken the necessary steps to return to the playoffs after missing the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 2007 and 2008.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    1B Matt CarpenterRHP Carlos Martinez
    CF Tommy PhamRHP Michael Wacha
    LF Marcell OzunaRHP Adam Wainwright
    RF Dexter FowlerRHP Luke Weaver
    SS Paul DeJongRHP Miles Mikolas
    C Yadier MolinaBullpen
    3B Jedd GyorkoLHP Ryan Sherriff (R)
    2B Kolten WongRHP Sam Tuivailala
    BenchRHP John Brebbia
    C Carson Kelly (R)LHP Brett Cecil
    1B Luke VoitRHP Matt Bowman
    1B/OF Jose MartinezLHP Tyler Lyons
    IF Greg GarciaRHP Luke Gregerson
    OF Randal Grichuk 

    DL: SP Alex Reyes

8. Los Angeles Angels

    Shohei Ohtani
    Shohei OhtaniJae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Outlook

    Aside from their unexpected win in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, the Los Angeles Angels have also done well to address two glaring holes with the additions of Ian Kinsler and Zack Cozart to play second base and third base, respectively.

    The addition of Ohtani and healthy seasons from Garrett Richards, Tyler Skaggs and Matt Shoemaker could make the rotation a legitimate strength, and there's enough depth in the organization to think they don't need to make another significant addition to the starting staff.

    The relief corps is another story, though.

    With stacked bullpens becoming more of a necessity than a luxury, the trio of Blake Parker, Cam Bedrosian and Jim Johnson doesn't exactly measure up to that of other contenders.

    There's still time to add another quality arm or two to help close out games.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    2B Ian KinslerRHP Garrett Richards
    CF Mike TroutRHP Shohei Ohtani (R)
    LF Justin UptonLHP Tyler Skaggs
    DH Albert PujolsRHP Matt Shoemaker
    RF Kole CalhounRHP JC Ramirez
    3B Zack CozartBullpen
    SS Andrelton SimmonsRHP Luke Bard (R)
    1B C.J. CronRHP Blake Wood
    C Martin MaldonadoLHP Jose Alvarez
    BenchRHP Keynan Middleton
    C Rene RiveraRHP Jim Johnson
    IF Luis ValbuenaRHP Cam Bedrosian
    IF/OF Jefry MarteRHP Blake Parker
    OF Eric Young Jr. 

    DL: SP Alex Meyer

7. Arizona Diamondbacks

    Archie Bradley
    Archie BradleyRoss D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Outlook

    The only big change for the Arizona Diamondbacks—aside from the departure of deadline-addition J.D. Martinez—will come at the back of the bullpen.

    With Fernando Rodney leaving in free agency, the door is open for standout setup man Archie Bradley (63 G, 25 HLD, 1.73 ERA, 9.7 K/9) to move into the closer's role.

    As good as he was last season, closing games is a different animal entirely, so adding former All-Star Brad Boxberger and Japanese League standout Yoshihisa Hirano as insurance policies with closing experience was a terrific move by the front office.

    Beyond that, this once again looks like a team with a potent offense and a stellar starting rotation, so there's no reason to think they won't build off last season's 93-win showing.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    RF David PeraltaRHP Zack Greinke
    CF A.J. PollockLHP Robbie Ray
    1B Paul GoldschmidtRHP Taijuan Walker
    3B Jake LambRHP Zack Godley
    LF Yasmany TomasLHP Patrick Corbin
    SS Ketel MarteBullpen
    2B Chris OwingsRHP Albert Suarez
    C Jeff MathisLHP T.J. McFarland
    BenchRHP Randall Delgado
    C John Ryan MurphyLHP Andrew Chafin
    C/OF Chris HerrmannRHP Yoshihisa Hirano (R)
    IF/OF Daniel DescalsoRHP Brad Boxberger
    IF/OF Brandon DruryRHP Archie Bradley
    OF Socrates Brito (R) 

    DL: SP Shelby Miller

6. Cleveland Indians

    Bradley Zimmer
    Bradley ZimmerTony Dejak/Associated Press

    Outlook

    Adding Yonder Alonso to replace Carlos Santana may very well wind up being the only significant move of the offseason for the Cleveland Indians.

    And really, they don't need to do much else.

    The emergence of Mike Clevinger (27 G, 21 GS, 12-6, 3.11 ERA, 10.1 K/9) could wind up pushing Danny Salazar to the bullpen, where his swing-and-miss stuff could play up and he might have a better chance of staying healthy.

    Losing relievers Bryan Shaw and Boone Logan gives the bullpen a different look, but strong seasons from Tyler Olson and Nick Goody last year lend plenty of confidence that the relief corps can still be a major weapon.

              

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    SS Francisco LindorRHP Corey Kluber
    2B Jason KipnisRHP Carlos Carrasco
    3B Jose RamirezRHP Trevor Bauer
    DH Edwin EncarnacionRHP Mike Clevinger
    LF Michael BrantleyRHP Josh Tomlin
    1B Yonder AlonsoBullpen
    RF Lonnie ChisenhallRHP Danny Salazar
    CF Bradley ZimmerRHP Zach McAllister
    C Roberto PerezRHP Dan Otero
    BenchLHP Tyler Olson
    C Yan GomesRHP Nick Goody
    3B Giovanny UrshelaLHP Andrew Miller
    IF Erik GonzalezRHP Cody Allen
    OF Brandon Guyer 

    DL: SP Cody Anderson

5. Chicago Cubs

    Kyle Hendricks
    Kyle HendricksGene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Outlook

    Are the Chicago Cubs finished adding pieces this offseason?

    Signing Tyler Chatwood to fill a spot in the rotation and replacing Wade Davis and Hector Rondon with Brandon Morrow and Steve Cishek in the bullpen have plugged the necessary holes.

    However, the slowly developing pitching market could potentially put them in position to signing someone like Yu Darvish or to bring back Jake Arrieta for less than expected.

    With money to spend and the window to win still wide-open, there's no reason to think the front office won't explore every avenue available to improve.

    That said, if the season started today, they're still the clear favorites in the NL Central and right alongside the Dodgers and Nationals as NL favorites.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF Albert Almora Jr.LHP Jon Lester
    3B Kris BryantRHP Kyle Hendricks
    1B Anthony RizzoLHP Jose Quintana
    C Willson ContrerasRHP Tyler Chatwood
    LF Kyle SchwarberLHP Mike Montgomery
    SS Addison RussellBullpen
    RF Jason HeywardRHP Eddie Butler
    2B Javier BaezLHP Dario Alvarez
    BenchRHP Justin Grimm
    C Victor Caratini (R)LHP Justin Wilson
    IF Tommy La StellaRHP Steve Cishek
    IF/OF Ian HappRHP Pedro Strop
    IF/OF Ben ZobristRHP Carl Edwards Jr.
     RHP Brandon Morrow

    DL: SP Drew Smyly

4. New York Yankees

    CC Sabathia
    CC SabathiaDavid J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Outlook

    Bringing back veteran CC Sabathia on a one-year, $10 million deal could wind up being the last significant move of the offseason for the New York Yankees.

    Otherwise, second base and third base are both obvious spots for an upgrade, at least in the short term until prospects Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar are ready to take over as the everyday guys.

    Neil Walker, Todd Frazier and Eduardo Nunez could all be options in free agency if the price is right, while Josh Harrison is an intriguing fit as a potential trade target.

    The Yankees could also look to counter the Houston Astros' addition of Gerrit Cole by adding another impact starter and there are plenty still available on the free-agent market, though that's by no means a necessity.

    Either way, they now look like the team to beat in the AL East and perhaps the biggest threat to unseat the aforementioned Astros on the AL side.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    LF Brett GardnerRHP Luis Severino
    RF Aaron JudgeRHP Masahiro Tanaka
    DH Giancarlo StantonRHP Sonny Gray
    SS Didi GregoriusLHP CC Sabathia
    C Gary SanchezLHP Jordan Montgomery
    1B Greg BirdBullpen
    CF Aaron HicksRHP Adam Warren
    3B Miguel Andujar (R)RHP Chad Green
    2B Ronald TorreyesLHP Chasen Shreve
    BenchRHP Tommy Kahnle
    C Austin RomineRHP David Robertson
    1B/OF Tyler AustinRHP Dellin Betances
    IF Tyler Wade (R)LHP Aroldis Chapman
    OF Jacoby Ellsbury 

    DL: None

3. Washington Nationals

    Adam Eaton
    Adam EatonDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Outlook

    The Washington Nationals began the offseason with a roster that was ready to contend.

    They've since re-signed Brandon Kintzler and Howie Kendrick, while also adding Matt Adams as a slightly younger and cheaper alternative to Adam Lind as a left-handed bat off the bench.

    If there's one clear remaining need, it's starting pitching depth.

    With Joe Ross expected to start the season on the disabled list as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, prospect Erick Fedde is penciled into the No. 5 starter spot. Veterans Edwin Jackson and Tommy Milone will also be in camp as non-roster invitees.

    There's an obvious sense of urgency for the upcoming season with Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Gio Gonzalez all entering contract years, so there's no reason not to spend a little extra on another back-of-the-rotation arm.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    SS Trea TurnerRHP Max Scherzer
    LF Adam EatonRHP Stephen Strasburg
    RF Bryce HarperLHP Gio Gonzalez
    1B Ryan ZimmermanRHP Tanner Roark
    2B Daniel MurphyRHP Erick Fedde (R)
    3B Anthony RendonBullpen
    C Matt WietersRHP A.J. Cole
    CF Michael TaylorLHP Matt Grace
    BenchRHP Shawn Kelley
    C Pedro SeverinoLHP Enny Romero
    1B Matt AdamsRHP Ryan Madson
    IF/OF Wilmer DifoRHP Brandon Kintzler
    IF/OF Howie KendrickLHP Sean Doolittle
    OF Brian Goodwin 

    DL: SP Joe Ross

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

    Kenta Maeda
    Kenta MaedaMatt Slocum/Associated Press

    Outlook

    After spending big to bring back the trio of Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen and Rich Hill last offseason, it's been an expectedly quiet offseason for a Los Angeles Dodgers team that didn't have any glaring needs.

    They've added Tom Koehler and Scott Alexander to the bullpen to replace Brandon Morrow and Tony Watson, and they saved some money against the luxury tax by flipping Adrian Gonzalez, Scott Kazmir and Brandon McCarthy—all in the final year of their contracts—for Matt Kemp and the final two years of his deal.

    While it might not have grabbed headlines, the addition of Alexander could prove to be huge.

    The 28-year-old lefty is controllable through the 2022 season and he posted a 2.48 ERA with nine holds and four saves in 58 appearances for the Royals last season.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF Chris TaylorLHP Clayton Kershaw
    SS Corey SeagerLHP Rich Hill
    3B Justin TurnerRHP Kenta Maeda
    1B Cody BellingerLHP Alex Wood
    RF Yasiel PuigLHP Hyun-Jin Ryu
    LF Joc PedersonBullpen
    C Austin BarnesRHP Ross Stripling
    2B Logan ForsytheRHP Tom Koehler
    BenchLHP Tony Cingrani
    C Yasmani GrandalRHP Josh Fields
    IF/OF Kike HernandezLHP Scott Alexander
    IF/OF Rob SegedinRHP Pedro Baez
    OF Matt KempRHP Kenley Jansen
    OF Trayce Thompson 

    DL: SP Julio Urias

1. Houston Astros

    Brad Peacock
    Brad PeacockRoss D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Outlook

    Repeating as World Series champions is incredibly difficult.

    Adding Gerrit Cole to serve as your No. 3 starter makes it a little bit easier, though.

    The Houston Astros were able to acquire the Pirates ace without parting with any of their top-tier prospects, and the move will also strengthen the relief corps as Brad Peacock will likely be pushed back to the bullpen.

    Finding a quality left-hander to fill out the pen and adding a veteran bench bat to replace Carlos Beltran could still be on the to-do list, but those really qualify more as luxuries than needs.

    If the season started today, the Astros would be the favorites to win it all once again, and the addition of Cole has only widened the gap between them and the rest of the league.

         

    Projected Opening Day Roster (as of Jan. 15)

    Starting LineupStarting Rotation
    CF George SpringerRHP Justin Verlander
    3B Alex BregmanLHP Dallas Keuchel
    2B Jose AltuveRHP Gerrit Cole
    SS Carlos Correa RHP Charlie Morton
    DH Marwin GonzalezRHP Lance McCullers Jr.
    1B Yuli GurrielBullpen
    RF Josh ReddickRHP Brad Peacock
    C Brian McCannRHP Collin McHugh
    LF Derek FisherLHP Tony Sipp
    BenchRHP Hector Rondon
    C Evan GattisRHP Will Harris
    IF Tyler WhiteRHP Joe Smith
    OF Jake MarisnickRHP Chris Devenski
      RHP Ken Giles

    DL: RP Jandel Gustave

         

    All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.