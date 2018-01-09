Brett Favre Executive-Producing Documentary About Concussions, NFL Career

David Richard/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will open up about his career and his history of head injuries in an upcoming documentary, Shocked: A Hidden Factor in the Sports Concussion Crisis.

According to Carrie Brunner of the NB Herard, the show will premier on the Stadium network Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Favre serves as executive producer of the documentary and is expected to share personal stories about his injuries.

The 48-year-old spent 20 years in the NFL, mostly with the Packers, with whom he won a Super Bowl and three MVP awards. He last played for the Vikings in 2010, with a concussion ending his season and eventually his career.

He described the effects of the injuries in the documentary.

"Head ringing, you know, hearing bells in my ears," Favre said in the trailer.

The documentary also focuses on Gracie Hussey, a high school junior who suffered through post-concussion syndrome. Several doctors, an expert in field design and former NFL running back Ed Marinaro will be featured in the film as well.

Favre was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, and he and KMG Media will hope the latest production will bring some positive change to the sport to help the next generation of players.