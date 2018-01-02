Kolton Miller Declares for 2018 NFL Draft After 3 Years at UCLA

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller will enter the 2018 NFL draft after signing with Octagon Football:

Teammate and fellow lineman Scott Quessenberry signed with the same agency last week.

Miller had one more year of eligibility remaining after redshirting his first season and spending three years on the Bruins offensive line. He appeared in all 13 games for UCLA in 2017.

The Roseville, California, native has excellent size for the position at 6'8", 300 pounds, which should help him make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports broke down the player's outlook:

Although the UCLA offensive line had some question marks, Miller did a good job of limiting pressure from quarterback Josh Rosen's blind side.

His biggest question mark is likely his lack of experience, especially at left tackle. While he played the position throughout this season, he was a right tackle last year and only played five games before suffering an injury.

With his size, however, Miller could be a quick riser on draft boards over the next few months.