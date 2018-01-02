Kolton Miller Declares for 2018 NFL Draft After 3 Years at UCLA

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2018

UCLA offensive lineman Kolton Miller (77) during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller will enter the 2018 NFL draft after signing with Octagon Football:

Teammate and fellow lineman Scott Quessenberry signed with the same agency last week.

Miller had one more year of eligibility remaining after redshirting his first season and spending three years on the Bruins offensive line. He appeared in all 13 games for UCLA in 2017.

The Roseville, California, native has excellent size for the position at 6'8", 300 pounds, which should help him make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports broke down the player's outlook:

Although the UCLA offensive line had some question marks, Miller did a good job of limiting pressure from quarterback Josh Rosen's blind side.

His biggest question mark is likely his lack of experience, especially at left tackle. While he played the position throughout this season, he was a right tackle last year and only played five games before suffering an injury.

With his size, however, Miller could be a quick riser on draft boards over the next few months.

Related

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Randy Moss, TO Headline 2018 NFL HOF Finalists

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Marvin Lewis Signs 2-Year Extension

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Titans' Casey: Bortles Is Going to Choke

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bengals Committing to Mediocrity with Lewis Extension

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report