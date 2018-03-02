49ers Win 2018 NFL Draft Coin Toss Tiebreaker over Raiders, Will Pick 9th

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers will have the No. 9 pick of the 2018 draft after winning their coin toss against the Oakland Raiders on Friday at the NFL combine, per Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area.

Both teams finished the year with a 6-10 record and an identical strength of schedule (.512), which necessitated the coin toss.

Despite the similar finishes, the two teams took a much different path to 6-10.

Oakland came into the year with high expectations after a 12-4 season, but it stumbled to a 6-6 mark before falling apart with four straight losses to end 2017. Derek Carr and Amari Cooper regressed, which leaves questions about Oakland's future on offense.

On the other hand, San Francisco was about as bad as expected with a 1-10 record through Week 12. However, things changed when Jimmy Garoppolo got onto the field, helping the team end the year with five straight victories.

Although there are still holes on the roster, the 49ers have a lot of momentum heading into next season.

While Oakland surely wanted the higher pick, these two teams will likely have different targets on draft day, which means the 49ers likely won't take the player the Raiders want. San Francisco could use a top receiver and offensive guard, while the Raiders need to continue improving their secondary and linebacker depth.