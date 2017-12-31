NFL Scores Week 17: Final Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

This is it, folks. Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season is here. And all the playoff matchups will be set after Sunday's full slate of games.

Which teams are in the postseason? Which players had the biggest games on Sunday? And how does each divisional round game look?

The answers to those questions and more can be found below:

Week 17 NFL Scores, Top Performers Away Score Home Top Performer Packers 11-35 Lions Matthew Stafford 20-of-29, 323 yds, 3 TDs Texans 13-22 Colts Alfred Blue 39 rush yds, TD, 4 rec, 36 yds Redskins 10-18 Giants Orleans Darkwa 154 rush yds, TD Cowboys 6-0 Eagles Ezekiel Elliott 103 rush yds, 3 rec, 38 yds Bears 10-23 Vikings Latavius Murray 111 rush yds, 2 TDs Browns 24-28 Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster 9 rec, 143 yds, TD Jets 6-26 Patriots Dion Lewis 93 rush yds, TD, 6 rec, 40 yds, TD Raiders 10-30 Chargers Philip Rivers 28-of-37, 387 yds, 3 TDs 49ers 34-13 Rams Carlos Hyde 90 rush yds, 2 TDs, 2 rec, 10 yds Chiefs 27-24 Broncos Albert Wilson 10 rec, 147 yds Saints 24-31 Buccaneers Alvin Kamara 44 rush yds, TD, 6 rec, 84 yds Jaguars 10-15 Titans Derrick Henry 51 rush yds, 1 rec, 66 yds, TD Cardinals 26-24 Seahawks Doug Baldwin 4 rec, 90 yds, 2 TDs Bills 22-16 Dolphins David Fales 29-of-42, 265 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, 8 rush yds, TD Panthers 10-22 Falcons Matt Ryan 28-of-45, 317 yds, TD, 14 rush yds Bengals 31-27 Ravens Tyler Kroft 6 rec, 53 yds, 2 TDs Yahoo

Week 17 Playoff Standings AFC Division Leaders W L Patriots 13 3 Steelers 13 3 Jaguars 10 6 Chiefs 10 6 AFC Wild Card W L Ravens 9 6 Titans 9 7 NFC Division Leaders W L Eagles 13 3 Vikings 13 3 Rams 11 4 Saints 11 4 NFC Wild Card W L Panthers 11 5 Falcons 10 6 Yahoo

Who's in?

Patriots

Another year, another playoff berth for the New England Patriots. After steamrolling the New York Jets, 26-6, on Sunday, the Patriots wrapped up the season at 13-3.

What's more, legendary quarterback Tom Brady put up another MVP-worthy campaign with a 66.3 completion percentage, 4,577 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Even at age 40, and without one of his favorite targets in Julian Edelman all season long, Brady is arguably the most dangerous player in the postseason.

Steelers

Another explosive attack sits at No. 2 in the AFC in the form of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who boast one of the league's toughest quarterback/running back/wide receiver trios.

All told, Ben Roethlisberger threw for 4,251 yards, 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2017. His top playmakers, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown combined for 3,479 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns.

Both the Pats and Steelers will have byes in Round 1 and could be on a collision course for the AFC Championship Game.

Jaguars

"Defense wins championships" is one of the oldest cliches in sports. And if the Jacksonville Jaguars find a way to contend this season, that old axiom will be proved right again.

Coming into Week 17, the Jaguars were allowing an NFL-best 4.7 yards per play. They were second in first downs allowed. And opponents' drives ended in scores less than 25 percent of the time, which also led the league.

If Blake Bortles and Leonard Fournette can manage an even moderately dangerous attack, that defense should be enough to keep the Jags in games this winter.

Chiefs

It was a tale of three seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. They opened the campaign with a win over the Patriots in New England, then proceeded to start the season 5-0. They then went 1-6 over the next seven. Finally, another winning streak (this time three games) wrapped up the AFC West.

Despite the inconsistency, the overall numbers still paint a picture of a potentially dangerous playoff team.

Alex Smith's 104.7 passer rating led the NFL this season. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt piled up 1,327 rushing yards, 455 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns. And Tyreek Hill went for 1,446 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns.

With so many offensive weapons on the roster, this is a team that can go off in any given week.

Titans

The upstart Tennessee Titans may have the shakiest resume of any team in the 2017 playoffs.

Just about every number you can look at suggests average. Maybe even below average. The defensive numbers are in the middle of the pack, and the offense does little to inspire confidence.

Marcus Mariota threw more interceptions than touchdowns this season. The leading rusher, Derrick Henry, had 744 yards on the ground. Leading receiver, Delanie Walker, had 74 catches for 807 yards.

It's not that the numbers from Henry or Walker or bad, Tennessee just doesn't seem to have the same level of playmaking as many of the other teams still in the hunt for a title.

Bills

The Buffalo Bills need all 17 weeks to make sure they made it to the playoffs. And Sunday's 22-16 win over the Miami Dolphins locked up the last spot in the AFC.

Tyrod Taylor completed a solid campaign with 2,799 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 427 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Taylor's dual-threat ability, in combination with LeSean McCoy's explosiveness and Kelvin Benjamin's big-play potential, makes the Bills an interesting upset pick.

Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles looked like legit Super Bowl contenders up until Week 14, when star quarterback and MVP contender Carson Wentz tore his ACL.

Before the injury, Philly was averaging 31.1 points. Wentz's passer rating was 101.9. Since then, the Eagles are averaging 17.7 points. Backup quarterback Nick Foles has a passer rating of 88.1.

Sure, Philadelphia has other playmakers on both sides of the ball, but it's tough to imagine the Eagles keeping up with the likes of the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams or other NFC contenders without their superstar quarterback.

Vikings

Much like the Jaguars, the Vikings' case for contention is based largely on the prowess of their defense.

Minnesota finished the season top five in yards allowed per play and first downs allowed. It was first in points allowed per game.

So, while names like Case Keenum, Latavius Murray and Adam Thielen may not jump off the screen (at least not before this season), defensive studs like Harrison Smith and Everson Griffen can still carry this team.

Rams

Behind a first-year head coach in Sean McVay, a second-year quarterback in Jared Goff and a third-year running back in Todd Gurley, the Rams put together one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

L.A.'s 29.9 points per game this season led the NFL and wasn't far off the 32.9 points per game the Super Bowl-winning Rams scored in 1999.

And like that historically great offense, this one has a freight train of a running back to lead the way. Gurley led the NFL in both rushing yards (1,305) and touchdowns (13) this season. He also had 64 receptions, 788 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Saints

Speaking of high-powered running games, the New Orleans Saints rode one of its own to the postseason this year.

Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara each had over 1,500 yards from scrimmage. Kamara had 13 total touchdowns. Ingram had 12. They were third and second, respectively, on the team in receptions.

We're used to Drew Brees-led attacks being dangerous, but this one's different. And with the elite backs taking some of the load off Brees' shoulders, this might be one of the deadliest Saints offenses yet.

Panthers

After a disappointing 6-10 campaign in 2016, the Carolina Panthers are back.

Cam Newton's passer rating rebounded from 75.8 in 2016 to 87.6 this year. He also had his most rushing yards in a season since 2012.

And rookie Christian McCaffrey looks like a solid playmaker in multiple areas of the game. Reggie Bush (2006) is the only rookie in NFL history to match or exceed McCaffrey's rushing, receiving and punt-return yards.

Falcons

The defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons sealed a return trip to the postseason on Sunday by defeating the Panthers, 22-10.

Atlanta isn't as explosive as it was last season, but with the experience it gained on the way to 2017's Super Bowl, it should still be taken seriously.

Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman all have the ability to put up monster performances in a given week.

Wild Card Matchups

AFC

Bills at Jaguars

Titans at Chiefs

NFC

Falcons at Rams

Panthers at Saints