2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects

For a lot of fans, the 2018 NFL draft is the next football activity they can get excited about. For those fans—and for draft nerds alike—you'll find my latest NFL mock draft below.

Note: The draft order was created using Tankathon.com and my own playoff projections.

Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. Indianapolis Colts: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

6. Denver Broncos: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

7. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

8. San Francisco 49ers: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

9. Chicago Bears: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

11. Oakland Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

12. Miami Dolphins: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

13. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

14. Washington: Derwin James, S, Florida State

15. Green Bay Packers: Harold Landry, DE/OLB, Boston College

16. Tennessee Titans: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. Buffalo Bills: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

18. Detroit Lions: Sam Hubbard, DE/OLB, Ohio State

19. Dallas Cowboys: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

20. Seattle Seahawks: Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

23. Atlanta Falcons: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

24. Carolina Panthers: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

25. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City): Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

26. Jacksonville Jaguars: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

27. Los Angeles Rams: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

28. Philadelphia Eagles: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

30. Minnesota Vikings: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

31. New Orleans Saints: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

32. New England Patriots: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Analysis

It sure seems like Josh Rosen has no desire to play for the Cleveland Browns.

Adam Schefter of ESPN recently reported that "Rosen would prefer to play for the [New York] Giants over the Browns and would be hesitant to declare for next year's NFL draft if he knew that Cleveland was going to take him with the No. 1 overall pick, according to league sources familiar with the situation."

Schefter added, "Privately, Rosen has expressed concern about winding up in Cleveland and would rather be with a more stable franchise, such as the Giants"

Rosen hasn't exactly put those rumors to rest, either:

The Browns are under no requirement to pass on Rosen, of course. If they believe he's the best quarterback, they should take him.

On the other hand, if Rosen makes it clear he has no desire to play for the franchise he may just stay in school for another year. Or, he could make it known that he wouldn't sign with the Browns, either forcing them to pass on him, draft him before trading or draft him and undergo the sort of holdout and controversy that an organization that has won one game in two years doesn't need.

Rumors also swirled that Sam Darnold may also skip the draft if Cleveland landed one of the top two picks. Darnold refuted any such claims.

"I didn't say anything about the Browns," said in late November, per ESPN. "I've never said anything bad about [an NFL] team. They know I would never say anything."

Darnold may not declare for the draft. But if he does, he seems less likely to refuse to play for the Browns.

Quarterbacks could dominate the first round, with six players coming off the board in the first 32 picks in the mock above. Baker Mayfield has played like a top-10 pick during his time at Oklahoma, and his fiery personality would play well in New York.

The Jets need a long-term solution at the position, and with some promising young receivers in Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa (if he's re-signed), and the cap space to add more playmakers in free agency, Mayfield could hit the ground running in New York.

Arizona is a logical landing spot for Allen, meanwhile, where he could potentially be groomed for a season under veteran Carson Palmer. Somebody's going to take a chance on Louisville's Lamar Jackson, and the possibility of Jackson and Leonard Fournette on the same offense is fun to imagine. The Saints need to groom a quarterback of the future behind Drew Brees, and Mason Rudolph makes sense as a late first-round gamble.

There are other quarterback-needy teams that didn't select one in the mock above. The Denver Broncos come to mind—Paxton Lynch couldn't beat out Trevor Siemian for the job coming into this season—and the Buffalo Bills seem intent on ditching Tyrod Taylor, for whatever reason.

Keep in mind, however, that players such as Kirk Cousins are likely to be free agents this offseason. So teams like the Broncos and Bills could chase quarterbacks in free agency rather than the first round of the draft.

As for non-quarterbacks, don't be surprised if Saquon Barkley comes off the board first. He's arguably the most well-rounded and dynamic running back in the draft since Adrian Peterson, offering the sort of upside as both a running back and wide receiver that Todd Gurley and David Johnson have offered in recent years.

His combination of size, speed, elusiveness, balance and hands are incredible. It's hard to find a weakness in Barkley, and he's the sort of talent that would take a ton of pressure off of Andrew Luck once he returns from injury.