Terrell Owens Says He's Being Blackballed by NFL Like Colin Kaepernick

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens told TMZ Sports on Monday he believes he's being blackballed by the NFL like Colin Kaepernick.

"What's stopping Colin Kaepernick from being in the league?" Owens said, when asked why he hasn't returned to the gridiron. "Owners, general managers, it's all about an opportunity. Same thing with Colin. You trying to tell me he can't play in the league right now?

"It's politics. I appreciate the years that I played, but now life goes on."

Owens, 44, hasn't suited up since he was with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010.

When his controversial and decorated career came to a close, the five-time All-Pro ranked second all-time in receiving yards (15,934), eighth in receptions (1,078) and third in receiving touchdowns (153).

Despite those stellar marks, Owens was left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2017 class due, in part, to his reputation as something of an on-and-off-field headache.

"When you just look at what he accomplished, everybody looks and says, 'C'mon,'" Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner said after Owens was snubbed in February, according to ESPN.com news services. "The numbers are there, the impact is there."



Owens, a semifinalist for the Class of 2018, will need 80 percent approval from the selection committee when ballots are cast Feb. 3.