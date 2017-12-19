Fantasy Football Week 16: Matt Camp's BS Meter

0 of 10

With the majority of fantasy championships decided in Week 16, the situations covered in this edition of the B.S. Meter will mainly focus on the upcoming week of games.

Streaming QBs continues to be a viable strategy multiple weeks into the fantasy playoffs. Week 15 saw strong performances from Nick Foles, Jimmy Garoppolo and Blake Bortles. Both Garoppolo and Bortles have been reliable options for the last few weeks, although you must continue to re-assess their respective matchups heading into Week 16.

Injuries to Antonio Brown, Rex Burkhead and Marqise Lee could open the door for players on your bench or waiver-wire additions to move right into your championship week starting lineup. As obvious as it may be to start your studs, losing them means you have to make adjustments. That's why it's so important to manage every spot on your roster to get maximum value, just in case unforeseen circumstances pop up this late in the year.

The B.S. Meter covers the most pressing issues in fantasy football. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10 with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. Snap counts are also from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.