Dallas Cowboys vs. Oakland Raiders: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders combined to go 25-7 straight up and 20-12 against the spread on their way to the playoffs last season. This year, the two teams are a combined 13-13 SU and 11-14-1 ATS.

In what probably amounts to an elimination bout, the Cowboys take on the Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday night.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 45 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.0-18.4 Raiders (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys just won their second game in a row, 30-10 at the New York Giants on Sunday. That game was tied at 10-10 in the fourth quarter when Dallas scored touchdowns on three straight possessions to take control, on its way toward the victory and the cash as a four-point favorite.

On the afternoon, the Cowboys outgained New York 454-330, outrushed the Giants 122-102 and won the turnover battle 2-0. Two weeks ago, Dallas ran the ball for 182 yards and won the turnover battle 4-0 in a 38-14 win over Washington.

At 7-6 overall, the Cowboys—along with a couple other outfits—sit just one game back of 8-5 Atlanta in the scrum for the second NFC wild-card spot.

Why the Raiders can cover the spread

The Raiders won two in a row heading into last week, but they lost at Kansas City 26-15. Oakland fell down to the Chiefs 26-0 in the fourth quarter, scored twice to make things slightly interesting but couldn't get any closer.

Two weeks ago, the Raiders beat the Giants 24-17, outgaining New York 401-265. And just before that Oakland defeated Denver 21-14, outgaining the Broncos 348-216.

At 6-7 overall, the Raiders trail the 7-6 Chiefs and Chargers by one game for the lead in the AFC West, and they sit just one game back of 7-6 Buffalo in the battle for the second AFC wild-card berth.

Smart pick

The Raiders can look bad at times, like last week, but they're 4-3 over their last seven games, and 3-0 over their last three true home games.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys played out on one coast last week and now play on the opposite coast this week. That could take a toll. Smarter money here probably bets Oakland.

NFL betting trends

The Raiders are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games after consecutive ATS losses.

The total has gone over in seven of the Raiders' last nine games in Week 15.

The Cowboys are 5-2 SU and ATS in their last seven games against the AFC.

