2018 NFL Salary Cap Reportedly Projected to Be Between $174.2-178.1M

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

NFL teams will reportedly have a higher salary cap to work with in the 2018 season.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported teams received a salary-cap projection of $174.2 million to $178.1 million for next year during Tuesday's league meetings. Rapoport clarified that the actual number will be revealed in the spring, but the projection was a notable increase from last year's $167 million salary cap.

The salary-cap increase continues a pattern for the league.

When last year's salary-cap figure of $167 million was released, an NFL.com report noted it was the fourth consecutive year the total increased. What's more, it had increased by approximately $47 million since the 2012 campaign.

The new projection comes when a number of marquee players could be free agents before the 2018 season, including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.

According to Over The Cap, the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns are set to have the most cap space heading into the offseason.