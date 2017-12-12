Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks picked up a key divisional victory earlier this season in Los Angeles, but the Rams are actually 4-3 over the last seven meetings in the series, and 6-4 against the spread over the last 10. Los Angeles and Seattle conclude their regular-season series Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as 1.5-point favorites; the total was 48 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.8-22.4 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams are looking to rebound this week from a rather wild 43-35 loss last week to Philadelphia. Los Angeles turned an early Eagles turnover into a 7-0 lead, fell down 21-7 in the second quarter, then rallied to lead 28-24 in the third and 35-31 early in the fourth. But the Rams gave up the last 12 points of the game, the final six on one of those multi-lateral interception returns for a score on the final play.

On the day, Los Angeles got outgained by Philly 455-307, but still almost won. Two weeks ago, the Rams bumped their road record this season to 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS with a 32-16 victory at Arizona 32-16. And just before that they knocked off New Orleans 26-20. At 9-4 overall Los Angeles leads 8-5 Seattle by a game for first place in the NFC West.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks just had a two-game winning streak snapped by a 30-24 loss at Carolina. Seattle fell down to the Panthers 10-0 in the third quarter and trailed 27-10 early in the fourth. A pair of long Russell Wilson touchdown passes pulled the Seahawks to within six points with almost four minutes left on the clock, but their final possession ended on a four-and-out.

Seattle got outgained by Carolina, but only by a margin of 424-401. However, the Seahawks lost the turnover battle 3-1, missed a make-able field goal and gave up a 72-yard punt return, all of which basically resulted in a minus-13 point differential.

Two weeks ago the Seahawks beat Philadelphia 24-10, and they already own that victory over the Rams. At 8-5, as mentioned above, Seattle only trails Los Angeles by a game in the NFC West. But the Seahawks also trail Atlanta by a tiebreaker in the battle for the last NFC playoff spot.

Smart pick

Seattle beat Los Angeles back in October 16-10, but the Rams outgained the Seahawks that day 375-241. Unfortunately, they also turned the ball over five times, including twice deep in Seattle territory. This one's a tough call, but the betting value here might lie with Los Angeles.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in nine of the Rams' last 11 games against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are 21-7 SU and 22-6 ATS in their last 28 games in December.

The Rams are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games vs divisional opponents.

