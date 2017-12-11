NFL Week 15 Picks: Early Odds and Predictions for Every Upcoming Game

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

A few monster games loom on the Week 15 horizon.

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off for first place in the AFC, with the winner grabbing a huge edge toward obtaining the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will play for the NFC West lead, while the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will do the same for the AFC West.

You can find odds (via OddsShark) and picks for those games and the entire Week 15 slate below. We'll also take a look at six players predicted to post big stat lines.

Denver Broncos (-2, 41 O/U) at Indianapolis Colts

Pick: Colts 20, Broncos 17

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 43.5 O/U)

Pick: Lions 24, Bears 13

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (EVEN, 45.5 O/U)

Pick: Chargers 21, Chiefs 20

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Redskins (-4.5, 44 O/U)

Pick: Cardinals 24, Redskins 17

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-11.5, 39.5 O/U)

Pick: Jaguars 31, Texans 7

Baltimore Ravens (-7) at Cleveland Browns

Pick: Ravens 20, Browns 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings (-10.5, 42 O/U)

Pick: Vikings 24, Bengals 13

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-1, 47.5 O/U)

Pick: Seahawks 30, Rams 23

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 46 O/U) at Oakland Raiders

Pick: Raiders 24, Cowboys 17

Atlanta Falcons (-4.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: Falcons 27, Buccaneers 17

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers (-2, 44 O/U)

Pick: 49ers 23, Titans 17

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)

Pick: Steelers 24, Patriots 23

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers (No Line)

Pick: Panthers 31, Packers 27 (assuming Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers starts)

No line exists for this game yet as the status of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not been confirmed. Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone earlier this season but may return for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers if he receives medical clearance, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints (No Line)

Pick: Saints 31, Jets 7 (assuming New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty starts)

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown suffered a broken left hand against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. There is no line for the game due to that news, but Jets head coach Todd Bowles said second-string signal-caller Bryce Petty will be the starter if McCown is done for the year.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (No Line)

Pick: Eagles 24, Giants 10 (assuming Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles starts)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who established himself as an MVP candidate after 13 games, may have suffered a torn left ACL against the Los Angeles Rams, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

No line exists for the game until the full extent of Wentz's injury is known. If he can't go backup Nick Foles will play on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (No Line)

Pick: Bills 24, Dolphins 17 (assuming Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor starts)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed Sunday's game with the Indianapolis Colts due to a knee injury, but he was considered a game-time decision beforehand. That seems to bode well for his chances to suit up one full week later. Until his game-day status is known, no line is in place.

Pick Six

Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

A bit of a wild card here, but Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is a speed demon whose talents are best utilized on turf or warmer weather (in other words, the exact opposite of his game at snowy Buffalo Sunday).

Per Pro Football Reference, Hilton is a little better at home, with 79.6 yards per game there compared to 67.9 away from Indianapolis. He can take the top off any defense, including a tough one in Denver.

Also, Hilton has established a solid rapport with Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett this year, gaining over 150 receiving yards on three separate occasions this season.

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen's stat line in his last three games is as follows: 33 catches, 436 yards and four touchdowns. He's seeing a massive amount of targets (41) during that same time span as well.

If that trend keeps up for Saturday he could have a monster day against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that has struggled without safety Eric Berry. Per Football Outsiders, the Chiefs rank just 28th in the league.

Kansas City performed well on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, as they held the Silver and Black to zero points through most of the game. However, the Bolts offense is rolling right now (it's not a coincidence that the emergence of tight end Hunter Henry has played a big part), and they have the clear edge in this matchup.

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald

One of the best slot receivers in football will be facing a Washington Redskins team that just allowed another top slot wideout (the aforementioned Keenan Allen) to catch 10 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown on Sunday.

Although Fitzgerald was slowed down on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans (five catches, 44 yards), Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert was off on a day where neither team could get anything going on offense.

Gabbert and Fitzgerald have shown good chemistry otherwise since the former Missouri Tiger took over at quarterback, though, and expect that to be showcased against Washington.

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

The rookie running back shook off a tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and surpassed 100 yards and one touchdown on Sunday. He might be in line for another 100-yard day against the Houston Texans next weekend if he sees a similar touch count (24 rushes).

Furthermore, the game flow should be in Jacksonville's favor. OddsShark lists the Jags as 11.5-point favorites. It's unlikely that the Jaguars will need to move to the pass game to play catch-up. Rather, they can just sit back and run the ball 30-plus times as they drain the clock out.

Baltimore Ravens RB Alex Collins

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins has quietly done well all year, but he showcased his skills to a national Sunday Night Football audience to the tune of 120 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He'll next face the Cleveland Browns, who had a stout run defense earlier this year but has since been struggling due to some injuries in their front seven. Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams just had 118 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns against them, while Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon broke a slump by going for 114 rushing yards and a score.

Can Collins keep up the recent running back trend? The guess here is yes.

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

If you had Minnesota Vikings wideout Adam Thielen as a top-five 2017 wideout before the season began, then you're either a Vikings fan or clairvoyant. Thielen was underrated last year and performed well, but the leap he has made since 2016 has been phenomenal.

For the season, Thielen has caught 80 passes for 1,161 yards and four scores. He's developed into the team's No. 1 wide receiver as he has amassed a whopping 125 targets on the year.

A matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, who just lost 33-7 to the four-win Chicago Bears, shouldn't be much of a threat.