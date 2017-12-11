2018 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 14 Predictions

Brett Deering/Getty Images

It seems that every week the Cleveland Browns find new ways to lose.

In Week 14, Cleveland took a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers, but a few costly mistakes by quarterback DeShone Kizer, including an ugly interception in overtime, ultimately cost the Browns a chance at their first victory of the year.

On the bright side, the Browns inched closer to locking down the No. 1 overall pick, which they will likely use on a franchise signal-caller.

Based on the updated draft order after Sunday's action, here's a look at how the 2018 NFL draft could play out in April, followed by a breakdown of a few key selections in the mock draft:

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. Indianapolis Colts: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

4. San Francisco 49ers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

5. Denver Broncos: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

6. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

7. Chicago Bears: Derwin James, S, Florida State

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Arden Key, DE, LSU

10. Washington Redskins: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

12. Miami Dolphins: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

13: Arizona Cardinals: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

14. Oakland Raiders: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

15. Los Angeles Chargers: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

16. Dallas Cowboys: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

17. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

18. Buffalo Bills: Billy Price, OG/C, Ohio State

19. Green Bay Packers: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

20. Seattle Seahawks: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

21. Baltimore Ravens: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

22. Atlanta Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

23. Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College

24. Carolina Panthers: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

25. Buffalo Bills (from KC): Harrison Phillips, DL, Stanford

26. New Orleans Saints: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

27. Jacksonville Jaguars: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

28. Los Angeles Rams: Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson

29. New England Patriots: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

30. Minnesota Vikings: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

31. Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming



32. Philadelphia Eagles: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

Note: Full-season strength of schedule is used as a tiebreaker. Playoff teams are ordered by seed.

6. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley

Chris Knight/Associated Press

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shook up his front office once again last week when he fired Sashi Brown, who had served as the Browns executive vice-president of football operations for the past two years.

Despite the fact that the Browns only ended up with one victory during Brown's tenure, fans in Cleveland will likely be thanking him before long.

Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon was among many who drew comparisons between Brown's firing and the 76ers parting ways with their general manager Sam Hinkie, who helped orchestrate the successful rebuilding process in Philadelphia:

As bad as Cleveland is now, Brown supplied the team with two first-round picks and three second-round picks in the upcoming draft.

One of those extra picks, acquired from the Houston Texans, will likely end up in the top 10 and could snag the Browns one of the most electric playmakers in the draft class in the form of Penn State's Saquon Barkley.

Current starting running back Isaiah Crowell has performed relatively well for the Browns this season but is set to become a free agent at season's end. If the Browns snag a quarterback at No. 1 and then add Barkley later in the first round, the rebuilding process in Cleveland could take a dramatic swing in a positive direction in 2018.

13. Arizona Cardinals: Baker Mayfield

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks don't have a great history in the NFL, but Baker Mayfield will be the latest to try to buck that trend.

Oklahoma lists Mayfield at 6'1", which may prove to be taller than reality, as many teams tweak the listed heights and weights of their players. If Mayfield measures shorter than that at the NFL combine, there will be some general managers and coaches who question his ability to play in the NFL.

However, it's hard to overlook Mayfield's production on the field and, regardless of his height, there should be plenty of suitors for his services.

ESPN's Adam Schefter went so far as to guarantee that Mayfield would land in the first round of April's draft.

The Cardinals have 37-year-old Carson Palmer under contract through the 2018 season, making this the perfect time to bring in a rookie to groom behind him. Ideally, Mayfield could spend time backing up Palmer before taking over late in the 2018 season or the following year after Palmer moves on.

21. Baltimore Ravens: Derrius Guice

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Unlike his former teammate, Leonard Fournette, LSU running back Derrius Guice announced on Twitter that he will not be skipping his team's bowl game:

Guice will get a chance to prove himself one last time against Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl, before likely declaring for the NFL.

Assuming Guice remains healthy, he should land in the first round and will likely be the second running back off the board behind Barkley.

The Ravens, who have dealt with a revolving door at running back in recent years and haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Justin Forsett in 2014, will likely be among the teams interested in Guice.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network recent compared Guice to Colts running back Frank Gore, praising his power running style.

That type of running back should fit in well with the Ravens, who typically like to win with strong defense and a physical running game.