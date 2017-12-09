Giancarlo Stanton-Aaron Judge Duo Completes Yankees' Next-Gen Dynasty Core

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Crack open every superlative you can think of: Bronx Bombers, Yankees dynasty, Jeter the Jerk...oh wait, that last one slipped in there somewhere from South Florida, but don't you mind that.

As the rest of baseball gnashed its teeth, seethed and split its time between being awestruck by this new New York Yankees conglomerate and blinded with rage as the Derek Jeter ownership group turns the Miami Marlins into a chop shop, the Yankees and the Yankees icon cooperated on an absolutely stunning deal, reportedly sending slugger Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees just three weeks after he was named the National League Most Valuable Player, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. The trade is awaiting Stanton's approval and physical examinations of those involved.

The deal set up the incredible notion of Stanton, who ripped 59 home runs last year, and Aaron Judge, who blasted 52, batting back-to-back for new Yankees manager Aaron Boone this summer.

From Baltimore to Seattle, more than a few American League pitchers undoubtedly spent part of Saturday wetting their pants as they checked their Twitter feeds.

"Add the impact hitter Gary Sanchez, and with this young, power-hitting group, think the young A's with Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire," one American League executive told B/R on Saturday morning.

"They're going to need a lot more batting practice balls," quipped an executive with another AL team.

How unprecedented is this?

Only twice before in baseball history has a reigning Most Valuable Player been sold or traded. The most recent was in 2004, when the Yankees acquired Alex Rodriguez from Texas after a Rangers deal with the Boston Red Sox fell apart. The other? Way back in 1914, when Connie Mack's Philadelphia A's dealt Eddie Collins to the Chicago White Sox for $50,000.

Furthermore, only two players slugged more than 50 homers last season, and now Boone will write both of them into his 2018 lineup. The Yanks now employ both the AL and NL home run champions from 2017.

Next year's Yankees will sneeze, and the ball will go out of the park.

How far this team has come in just 18 or so months after dumping Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira and Brian McCann and deciding to go full-speed ahead with a reboot is simply remarkable.

Just when other AL clubs were exhaling, thinking that at least the Yankees would go dark for a while as they reshuffled their roster, general manager Brian Cashman put the pedal to the metal and raced past the rest of the field.

And the best thing about Stanton falling into their lap after he used his full no-trade clause to scuttle deals that were in place with both the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals is that it didn't cost them any significant pieces from their young core.

Greg Bird is still there, his ceiling expected to be sky-high after injuries wrecked much of his 2017 season. Young infielders Gleyber Torres and Ronald Torreyes. Young pitchers Chance Adams and Justus Sheffield. Outfielder Clint Frazier.

The Yankees dumped second baseman Starlin Castro, who is guaranteed $22 million over the next two seasons, and, essentially, some Styrofoam peanuts to the Marlins. The youngsters the Yankees are sending, according to B/R sources, are middling. The kind who fill out organizations, not boost organizations. Yeah, packing peanuts.

Of course, acquiring Stanton does not come without risk. The knock on him is durability, and while he did play 159 games in 2017, he has played 123 or fewer games in four of the past six seasons. Tossing aside the scary end to his 2014 season, when he was hit in the face by a Mike Fiers pitch in Milwaukee, nagging injuries, like to his hamstring, have eroded too many seasons. For the 10 years and $295 million left on his deal, the Yankees certainly hope last summer's marathon man impression was the start of something big for Stanton.

Because if he is a mainstay in the lineup, look out. Stanton and Judge could give several teams a run for their power money by themselves:

All rise, indeed. In one sense, this is a throwback to the Mickey Mantle-Roger Maris days for the Yankees:

No question, given their financial largesse, the Yankees are better positioned than nearly anybody else to catch a guy like Stanton on the rebound. Though the Giants and Cardinals tried hard to acquire him, Stanton was able to pull levers behind the scenes, using his full no-trade clause, to help place himself. One person close to him told B/R in October that wherever he decided to go, it would be a place that guaranteed him a chance to win, that he was tired of going through rebuilds nearly every season in Miami.

The Yankees rebuild—or reboot—it turned out, lasted about as long as it takes you to blink. Open your eyes back up, and wow. Even without Stanton, the Yankees led the majors with 241 home runs in a summer in which MLB clubs combined to smash a single-season record 6,105. The bar was set high, and individually, it was set by the Yankees.

Now, this.

So forget that brief time Sunday when New York raged because Japanese star Shohei Ohtani dared to tell the Yankees he did not want to play in their city. Shohei who?

With Stanton and Judge together, the 2018 Yankees will terrorize pitchers from coast to coast. Facing these guys will be torture, one pitch at a time, especially in Yankee Stadium. Only Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards and Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark produced more homers than Yankee Stadium in 2017. Every night will be Guaranteed Home Run Night at Yankee Stadium in 2018.

Really, just one looming question remains: If Stanton and Judge combine to bring the Yankees their 28th World Series title, will Derek Jeter be awarded a sixth ring?

