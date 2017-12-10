NFL Schedule Week 14: TV Coverage Map, Start Times and Live-Stream Info

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

In Week 14, every NFC team holding a playoff spot will face a club with a .500 record or better. It started with the Atlanta Falcons' 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the prime-time Thursday Night Football slot.

Sunday's slate will feature an early kickoff between the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Los Angeles Rams on the West Coast at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Seattle Seahawks prepare for a game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the same time slot.

We'll also see another hard-hitting Pittsburgh Steelers matchup. This time, they'll bang bodies with the Baltimore Ravens, who can even the season series.

The 506 Sports Twitter handle relayed the coverage map, which allows viewers to track games aired across the country:

You can also check out the viewing info below for television and mobile devices using live-stream access.

Week 14 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Sunday, December 10

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

New York Jets at Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Monday, December 11

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Notable Storylines for Week 14

Another Tough Challenge for the Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In their recent wins, the Vikings have knocked off NFC playoff-caliber squads to reach 10-2. Earlier in the season, many expected quarterback Case Keenum's time to expire as a starter, but he's continued to flourish against fierce competition.

Keenum faces the Panthers' stingy defense that's sixth in pass defense and fourth against the run in yards allowed. It's important the Vikings extend their no-turnover streak to three games against a defensive unit that keeps total yardage to a minimum.

The Panthers may see quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 15 and will finish the season against the Falcons, who've found their way after a slow start to the 2017 campaign. With three consecutive contests at home, Carolina could knock off the NFC's top team to keep the win-loss record separation razor-thin in the conference.

Carolina lists as the No. 6 seed in the NFC—a loss won't change that due to a head-to-head victory over Atlanta. However, the New Orleans Saints' Thursday night defeat leaves the division title up for grabs.

Pittsburgh Set for Consecutive Physical Matchup in a Short Week

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Week 13's Monday Night Football showcase featured a bitter AFC North showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Steelers. On a short week, head coach Mike Tomlin must re-energize his squad for another division rival in the Ravens.

It's a brutal draw for the Steelers. They won't have linebacker Ryan Shazier in uniform after he suffered a spinal injury in a scary sequence that put him in the hospital and required surgery, per Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten:

Nonetheless, the defense has shown cracks in recent outings, which led to early deficits to the Green Bay Packers and Bengals. In addition, the offense will also endure a temporary loss. The league upheld wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's one-game suspension for a blind-side block on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict and a show of unsportsmanlike conduct after the play.

The Ravens have intermittently struggled in the scoring department but broke out against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 with 44 points. Expect wideout Mike Wallace to push for a productive performance against his former team.

Prepare to see more big hits in this contest between two clubs that always go full throttle in head-to-head matchups.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Statement Game

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Throughout the week, Jaguars players talked about whether their Week 14 matchup counts as a statement game. Defensive back Jalen Ramsey decided to downplay the magnitude in a locker-room interview:

In an opposing view, defensive lineman Malik Jackson shared a different perspective on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Bill Polian and Alex Marvez (h/t Sportingnews.com):

"We're trying to transcend into that next stage of having people actually worry about us and say, 'That's a good team.' Who better to come in here than a two-time Super Bowl team (since 2013) that's at a high level in their confidence, that just beat the No. 1 team in the NFC (the Eagles)?"

The Jaguars teammates provided different viewpoints, but they want the same result against the Seahawks on Sunday—a win.

Jacksonville's dominant Week 5 victory against the Steelers registers as the biggest statement game on the team's 2017 resume. Still, adding another tally in the win column at the Seahawks' expense would quiet more naysayers who hesitate to put the Jaguars in the contender category.