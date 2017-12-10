Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 14

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The three primetime matchups between division rivals in Week 14 of the 2017 NFL season will impact the NFL playoff discussion.

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-17 to shake up the NFC. At 9-4, the Saints still control the NFC South. And by improving to 8-5, the Falcons ensured their continued survival in the NFC wild-card chase.

The Sunday night and Monday night games between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will have lasting implications on the AFC postseason picture.

Here are all the best highlights and biggest storylines from those games and more in Week 14.

Week 14 NFL Playoff Picture

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Multiple teams head into Week 14 with the ability to secure a playoff berth, but four of the league's best can also clinch their divisions.

The 10-2 New England Patriots don't even have to take a snap in their Monday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins to win the AFC East. If the Buffalo Bills lose to or tie the Indianapolis Colts early Sunday, New England earns the title.

The AFC's other 10-2 team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, can also win its division by defeating (or tying) the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. But even if the Steelers fall to the Ravens, they can at the very least punch their ticket to the postseason if the Bills lose to or tie the Colts. (Most of the AFC will be rooting against the Bills in Week 14.)

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles could have clinched the NFC East as early as Week 13, but a loss to the Dallas Cowboys eliminated that possibility. This week, the 10-2 Eagles can once again clinch if they beat or tie the Los Angeles Rams or if those pesky Cowboys lose to or tie the New York Giants.

Also 10-2, the Minnesota Vikings can claim the NFC North if they defeat or tie the Carolina Panthers. They can also earn the division crown if a few other things go just right: The Detroit Lions must lose to or tie the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers must fall to or tie the Cleveland Browns.

As for teams that can start booking their playoff travel, the Saints' loss to the Falcons on Thursday night not only ruined their chances of earning a playoff berth in Week 14, but it also eliminated the Rams' hopes.

The 8-4 Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to secure a playoff spot as well, but it won't be easy. It will require them defeating the Seattle Seahawks, the Bills losing to the Colts, the Dolphins losing to or tying the Patriots, the Los Angeles Chargers losing to or tying Washington and the New York Jets losing to or tying the Denver Broncos. That's all.

Plays of the Day

Jonathan Stewart got the Carolina Panthers on the board early in their NFC clash against the Minnesota Vikings when he motored for this 60-yard touchdown:

The run was more than twice as long as any the Vikings defense had allowed this season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Josh Gordon Scores First TD Since 2014

The Cleveland Browns tied up their matchup with the Green Bay Packers 7-7 in the first quarter thanks to a quick-strike 18-yard touchdown connection between quarterback DeShone Kizer and wideout Josh Gordon:

Gordon

Browns Shake Things Up

The Cleveland Browns have a chance to make history Sunday, but this is a record they don't want to own.

If Cleveland drops its 13th straight game of the season against the Green Bay Packers, it will become the only team in NFL history to go 0-13 to start two consecutive seasons.

Yikes.

In order to turn around their fortunes, the Browns made some changes. Cleveland fired vice president of football operations Sashi Brown on Thursday, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Head coach Hue Jackson remained in place, though he might be just as responsible for the Browns' 1-27 record since the start of 2016.

Cleveland hired general manager John Dorsey on Thursday, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Dorsey will inherit abundant cap space, as well as five picks in the first two rounds of the draft. That will make his job a little easier next season...but for now, it would help for the Browns to get a win.

Still to Come

Late Sunday afternoon, the 8-4 Tennessee Titans will take on the 5-7 Arizona Cardinals. Tennessee can put itself in position to clinch a playoff berth in Week 15 if it defeats Arizona. The Titans haven't made the postseason since 2008.

In that same late slate, the Denver Broncos will host the New York Jets, while the Los Angeles Chargers take on Washington.

Also, the Seattle Seahawks will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the homestanding Los Angeles Rams. All four of those teams hold playoff seeds, and the results of those matchups will have a ripple effect on the postseason picture.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

At 10-2, the Steelers are hoping to keep pace with the New England Patriots and contend for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

But the 7-5 Ravens, who are in second place in the AFC North, are the No. 6 seed in the AFC. However, the 6-6 Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders are nipping at their heels.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are dangerous at home. But Baltimore could solidify its playoff standing if it pulls out a win against its division opponent Sunday night.