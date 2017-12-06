Jarvis Landry Turns in 4th Straight Season with at Least 80 Receptions

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught five passes for 62 yards as the Dolphins picked apart the Denver Broncos to the tune of a 35-9 victory Sunday.

The performance gave him 80 receptions for the year, making Landry the first NFL player to record at least 80 grabs in each of his first four seasons, per the league's official site.

Landry—a late second-round pick in 2014—has surpassed 90 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards each of the past two seasons. Although he has just 699 yards in 12 games, putting him at risk of falling short of 1,000 yards on the season, Landry has caught a career-high six touchdown passes this term.

While he may not catch as much hype as former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr., Landry has been a model of consistency since entering the league, and the 2017 season has been no exception.

Apart from the first game of his career, in which Landry was held to zero receptions, he has logged at least three receptions in all but one game, a 2015 tilt against the Baltimore Ravens wherein he caught two passes. He has yet to finish a game with less than five receptions this season.

In addition to being a steady producer on offense, Landry has been consistent with his availability. Heading into Week 14, the fourth-year wideout has not missed a game for the Dolphins. Landry will next take the field Sunday, when the Dolphins host the New England Patriots in an AFC East matchup.