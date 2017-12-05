Jimmy Garoppolo Throws for Record Yardage in San Francisco 49ers Debut

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo started his first game as a member of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He completed 26 of his 37 pass attempts in the contest, also throwing for a 49ers' debut record of 294 passing yards, per ESPN.com (h/t Elias Sports Bureau).

Although he threw an interception, Garoppolo's efforts were still enough to lead San Francisco to its second win of the year, notching a 15-14 victory against the Chicago Bears.

Garoppolo—a second-round pick in 2014—spent the first three years of his NFL career serving as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's backup. Having the chance to learn from the future Hall of Famer likely benefited Garoppolo, who became one of the most sought-after trade targets after two impressive starts early last season.

Over those two games (both victories), he threw for 496 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. Ultimately, the 49ers landed Garoppolo at the latter end of October in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft pick.

Once the 2017 season concludes, Garoppolo could enter free agency. While it is expected that numerous teams will be eager to make the Eastern Illinois University product a lucrative offer, the 49ers now have the chance to see if Garoppolo could be the franchise centerpiece and to get a head start at the negotiating table.

Garoppolo's next opportunity to showcase his skill set comes Sunday during San Francisco's road tilt against the Houston Texans.