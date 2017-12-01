Oakland Reportedly Potential Titans, Jaguars Relocation City After Raiders Move

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

With Oakland preparing to lose the Raiders when they move to Las Vegas by 2020, the city could potentially look to replace them with the Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans.

Per Kimberly Veklerov of the San Francisco Chronicle, Scott McKibben, executive director of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, said Thursday the NFL likes the Oakland market and suggested the Titans or Jaguars as potential replacement teams.

During a subsequent interview with WKRN-TV in Nashville, McKibben said the Titans would only be an option if the franchise's current ownership group sold the team.

WKRN also included a statement from the Titans denying they wanted to move or were up for sale.

"The Titans organization is not looking to move to Oakland or any other city and the team isn't for sale," the statement said. "The city of Oakland will have to look elsewhere for a new NFL tenant."

In March, the NFL owners voted by a 31-1 margin to approve the Raiders' move to Las Vegas after the franchise spent its first 58 seasons in Oakland (1960-81, 1995-present) and Los Angeles (1982-1994).

The Raiders will play at least one more season in Oakland, though owner Mark Davis told reporters after the move was approved they could also remain in the city for 2019 while waiting for their new stadium being constructed in Las Vegas to be completed since they have two one-year lease options at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Titans have played in Tennessee since 1997 after previously residing in Houston and playing as the Oilers from 1960-96. The Jaguars, along with the Carolina Panthers, were part of the NFL's 1995 expansion to 30 teams.