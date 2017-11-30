    Alvin Kamara Has a Chance at Joining Elite Club in Week 13

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffNovember 30, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the second half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has proven to be one of the most explosive running backs in the league through the first 12 games of his young career.

    After being taken in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Tennessee by the Saints, Kamara has accumulated 546 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground and another 54 grabs for 548 yards and four scores as a receiver out of the backfield. With 54 more rushing yards and 52 more receiving yards Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, he would become just the third rookie running back in NFL history with 600 yards in both facets, per NFL Communications.

    It's likely only a matter of time before Kamara reaches the plateaus, joining the likes of Charley Taylor (1964) and Billy Sims (1980). Taylor was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Sims was well on his way before a devastating knee injury cost him the remainder of his career.

    Kamara's usage early in the season was minimized by the presence of both Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson, but he's steadily carved out a consistent role and proved good enough to warrant Peterson's trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

    The 22-year-old takes to the field Sunday with a chance at joining the group in a bid for the top spot in the NFC South between the Saints (8-3) and the Panthers (8-3). He may find it a challenge against a Carolina defense that allows just 83.2 rushing yards per game (third in NFL) and 288.3 total yards per game (second in NFL), but Kamara has been up to the task so far this season.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      We Gave Marshawn a Tank for the #NoScript Finale 👀

      noscript
      via Facebook
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 13 Picks for Every NFL Game

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jenkins Explains Why He Wont Demonstrate vs. Seahawks

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Josh Gordon to Start for Browns in Return from Suspension

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report