2018 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Week 12 1st-Round Predictions for All Prospects

Young quarterbacks have taken the NFL by storm in 2017. Carson Wentz has led the Eagles to the best record in the league, Jared Goff has the Rams on top of NFC West and Deshaun Watson was tearing up the AFC prior to his injury.

While we've seen a rise in successful young quarterbacks in recent drafts, there are still quite a few teams searching for a franchise signal-caller and will likely be trying to find one in the 2018 NFL draft.

Based on the current draft order through Sunday night, here's a look at an updated mock draft followed by a few key selections—including a couple of teams snagging their quarterback of the future.

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. San Francisco 49ers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. New York Giants: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

4. Indianapolis Colts: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

5. Denver Broncos: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

6. Chicago Bears: Derwin James, S, Florida State

7. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

8. Miami Dolphins: Arden Key, DE, LSU

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

10. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

11. Los Angeles Chargers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS, Alabama

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

13: Dallas Cowboys: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

14. Oakland Raiders: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

15. Washington Redskins: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

16. Arizona Cardinals: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

17. Green Bay Packers: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

18. Baltimore Ravens: Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

19. Detroit Lions: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

20. Seattle Seahawks: Billy Price, OG/C, Ohio State

21. Buffalo Bills: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

22. Atlanta Falcons: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

23. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

24. Carolina Panthers: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

25. Buffalo Bills (from KC): Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

26. New Orleans Saints: Harrison Phillips, DL, Stanford

27. Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry, LB, Boston College

28. Los Angeles Rams: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

29. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

30. New England Patriots: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

31. Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

32. Philadelphia Eagles: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

Note: Full-season strength of schedule is used as a tiebreaker. Playoff teams are ordered by seed.

5. Denver Broncos: Sam Darnold

Could the Broncos really draft another quarterback just two years after selecting Paxton Lynch in the first round?

That's not a mistake many general managers could admit and still keep their job, but John Elway is in a unique situation with his job security in Denver. It will likely take a lot more than one bad draft pick and a couple of losing seasons to oust the beloved Elway from his job.

Lynch finally saw the field for the first time in 2017 on Sunday, but the fact that he spent the majority of the season buried on the depth chart behind Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler is telling.

The Broncos are one of the league's most well-run organizations and don't often land at the top of the draft. That fact could play a role in Elway's decision.

Even if Elway still thinks Lynch's career can be salvaged, he may not get another opportunity to draft a quarterback with Sam Darnold's talent at the top of the draft.

31. Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Allen

Ben Roethlisberger is still playing at a high level and has the Steelers in Super Bowl contention once again. However, he has been talking about retirement in recent years, which means it's time for the organization to start thinking about life after Big Ben.

Unless Roethlisberger calls it quits after this season, they don't have to rush out to find his eventual replacement, but it should be a move general manager Kevin Colbert considers if the right player is on the board.

Wyoming's Josh Allen is far from a finished product but has similar physical tools to Roethlisberger. Like a young Big Ben, Allen combines NFL-caliber arm strength with impressive mobility for a man his size.

If Roethlisberger is open to the idea of mentoring his successor for a year or two, this could be an ideal situation for both the Steelers and Allen.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: James Washington

The Eagles offense has been a major factor in their success this season, but there could be a few significant changes in 2018.

Alshon Jeffery was only signed to a one-year contract last offseason, making him a free agent at season's end. Additionally, Torrey Smith has a $5 million team option for 2018, according to Spotrac, and may not return if they believe he can be replaced with a cheaper option.

If Jeffery signs elsewhere this offseason, Oklahoma State's James Washington could be an option to replace him.

Washington doesn't have Jeffery's size and won't be the same threat in contested situations. However, his reliable route-running technique makes him a consistent weapon at all levels of the field.