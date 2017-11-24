Donald Trump: Players Are the Boss of NFL After Olivier Vernon's Anthem Protest

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

President Donald Trump again spoke out Friday against the NFL and players protesting after New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon took a knee during the national anthem prior to Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Redskins.

Responding to a tweet from White House director of social media Dan Scavino Jr., Trump said NFL players "are the boss" of the league and accused NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell of having "lost control of the hemorrhaging league."

Vernon is the only Giants player who has taken a knee during the national anthem in recent weeks, something he told Bob Glauber of Newsday on Nov. 18 he intends to keep doing:

"What it would take for me to stand is if people can understand what the whole message is behind it. That would actually help a whole lot, but everybody doesn't see things that way and tries to distort what the message was from the beginning, which is basically social injustice on African-Americans and police brutality."

Trump's crusade against the NFL began in September when he told fans at a rally in Alabama that owners should fire players for kneeling during the national anthem.

The president has continued to attack the NFL and Goodell for allowing the situation to continue. He tweeted on Wednesday the issue was "killing" the NFL, asking when Goodell would get "tough and smart."