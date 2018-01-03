Orlando Brown Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Orlando Brown Declares for 2018 NFL DraftJanuary 3, 2018
Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown announced his intention to enter the 2018 NFL draft Wednesday, where he could be the top offensive tackle off the board.
Brown, a redshirt junior, will forgo his final year of eligibility and hire an agent.
Orlando Brown (Zeus) @ZEUS__78
After talking things over with my family and coaches, I will be declaring early for the NFL Draft. It’s been an amazing 4 years here. I wouldn’t want to be a part of any other university. Thank you Sooner Nation!!! ⭕️🙌🏾2018-1-3 22:58:49
A year ago, Brown said he would not leave Oklahoma until he received a first-round grade. In November, he acknowledged he was unsure about whether he would enter the draft.
"No, it's too early for me to say that," Brown told. "It's still a lot of football left, and I only focus on one week at a time. Obviously, I love it here, and there's a lot of things to look forward to in the future, but as far as the NFL, I don't know yet."
It's hard to find any real reason for Brown to stick around. CBS Sports ranks him as the best offensive tackle and fourth-rated player overall in the class. Given positional scarcity, it's possible he winds up becoming a top-five pick by draft night.
Listed at 6'8" and 360 pounds, Brown might wind up being a right tackle at the next level. Guys his size are typically mauling run-blockers rather than the nimble left tackles capable of fighting elite pass-rushers off the edge.
Brown is quicker than most guys his size, though, so whichever team drafts him will likely wind up giving him a chance to win a spot on the left side.