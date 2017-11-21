Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Since starting this season with four straight losses, the Los Angeles Chargers are 4-2 straight up and 5-1 against the spread. The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, started this season 5-3 but are on an 0-2 SU and ATS run. Two teams trending in different directions meet when Los Angeles dances with Dallas on Thanksgiving afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as four-point favorites; the total was 47.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.7-20.2 Cowboys (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

The Chargers just snapped a two-game losing skid with a 54-24 bouncing of Buffalo last week. Los Angeles took advantage of a Bills rookie quarterback to take an early 7-0 lead on a pick-six and later broke a 7-7 tie by scoring 33 unanswered points. The Chargers added another defensive score in the third quarter on their way to the easy cover as seven-point favorites.

On the afternoon, Los Angeles piled up 429 yards of offense, including 146 on the ground, held a 36-24 advantage in time of possession and won the turnover battle 6-0, resulting directly in 31 Chargers points.

Los Angeles may only be 4-6 on the season, but it's also only one game behind 5-5 Baltimore in the battle for the second AFC wild-card spot.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys are a tough client to shill for at the moment coming off a pair of bad losses. Two weeks ago, in its first game without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas lost at Atlanta 27-7, and last week, the Cowboys fell at home to Philadelphia 37-9.

Dallas actually led the Eagles 9-7 into the third quarter but came up empty from there as Philly finished the game with a 30-0 run.

Two weeks ago, the Cowboys led the Falcons early 7-0 then faded from there.

The situation may seem dire, but at, 5-5 Dallas only trails 6-4 Atlanta by a game (and a tiebreaker) for the second NFC wild-card spot.

Smart pick

The Cowboys have scored just 16 points over their last two games and should probably be faded until further notice. The Chargers, meanwhile, are playing better ball as of late. Smart money here likes Los Angeles.

NFL betting trends

The Chargers are 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four games against the Cowboys.

The total has gone over in three of the Chargers' last four games against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 games at home against teams with losing records.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.