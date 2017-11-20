Colin Kaepernick Spoke to Meek Mill, Will Fight 'Harsh Sentencing Practices'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick tweeted Monday he has spoken to rapper Meek Mill and will use his case as motivation to "continue to fight against the harsh sentencing practices" against people of color.

Mill received a prison sentence of two to four years earlier this month from a Philadelphia judge after he violated a term of his probation following a 2008 arrest.

Kaepernick's social activism extends well beyond pushing for change regarding mandatory sentencing procedures.

He began kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games last season in order to draw attention to police brutality against minority populations. The 30-year-old also began the Know Your Rights Camp, which helps younger generations understand their constitutional rights when interacting with law enforcement personnel.

Kaepernick also assisted the organization 100 Suits for 100 Men, which helps those recently released from prison to restart their professional careers. The group shared a picture of Kaepernick outside a parole office in New York City in April:

GQ named Kaepernick the magazine's "Citizen of the Year" in its most recent issue.

Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. In October, he filed a grievance against the NFL arguing the league and its owners have colluded to keep him out of the NFL as a result of his outspoken activism.