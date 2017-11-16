NFL TV Schedule 2017: Coverage Map, Times, Live Stream Listings for Week 11

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season is upon us, and we're looking at a schedule filled with tasty conference matchups and division showdowns.

On Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers, each of which lead their respective AFC divisions, will kick things off on Thursday Night Football.

Here's the television coverage map for all the games on the schedule in Week 11, courtesy of 506 Sports:

Week 11's full television schedule, as well as odds and predictions for each game, is listed below. Predicted winners are indicated in italics.

If you won't be near a TV, you can live-stream every game on NFL Sunday Ticket or you can catch the CBS games on CBS All Access and the Fox games on Fox Sports Go either on desktop or via the respective apps.

NFL Week 11 TV Schedule and Picks

Thursday, Nov. 16

Tennessee at Pittsburgh (-7): 8:25 p.m., NFLN

Sunday, Nov. 19

Arizona (-1.5) at Houston: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Baltimore (-3) at Green Bay: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Detroit (-3) at Chicago: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville (-7.5) at Cleveland: 1:00 p.m., CBS

Kansas City (-13.5) at N.Y. Giants: 1:00 p.m., CBS

L.A. Rams at Minnesota (-2.5): 1:00 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay at Miami (-3): 1:00 p.m., Fox

Washington at New Orleans (-7.5): 1:00 p.m., Fox

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers (-4): 4:05 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati at Denver (-2.5): 4:25 p.m., CBS

New England (-5.5) at Oakland: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia (-3.5) at Dallas: 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 20

Atlanta at Seattle (-3): 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Week 11 Must-Watch Matchups

L.A. Rams at Minnesota

The Rams and the Vikings lay claim to two of the NFL's highest-producing offenses in 2017, and so this matchup could prove to be nothing short of a shootout.

Los Angeles, behind second-year passer Jared Goff, averages 260.1 yards through the air per game.

Minnesota, on the other hand, is averaging a little less, at 245.8 yards per game, but that's pretty good when you consider that their quarterback of the moment is Case Keenum.

Franchise passer Teddy Bridgewater made a triumphant return to the sideline in full uniform in Week 10, which was an emotional moment for the entire franchise as he works his way back from a gruesome knee injury.

In time, Bridgewater should also have the opportunity to come full circle and step back into the huddle, but in the meantime, head coach Mike Zimmer is going to stick with Keenum as his starter, as The MMQB's Albert Breer reported.

Both these teams are leading their respective NFC divisions with 7-2 records, and this game could turn out to be a playoff preview.

As Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times pointed out, how wild is it that we've gotten to the point that this is a must-watch matchup?

Welcome to 2017.

Philadelphia at Dallas

NFL viewers were deprived of the privilege of watching Carson Wentz and the rest of the Eagles offense, a unit that puts up 31.4 points per game on average, in Week 10.

But Philadelphia is back in action in Week 11, and it's set to face division nemesis Dallas in what is sure to be a thrilling installation of Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys are officially without Ezekiel Elliott for the next six weeks, as ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed on Wednesday:

A one-dimensional Dallas offense is going to have a hard time matching the Eagles blow-for-blow. Philadelphia averages 377 yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL.

The Eagles also boast an arsenal of weapons from tight end Zach Ertz to wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor to newly acquired running back Jay Ajayi, not to mention LeGarrette Blount.

Even when Elliott has played this season, the Cowboys offense is a bit less prolific than it was last year; it's No. 8 in the league in scoring, down from No. 5 in 2016.

It could fall even farther in the next six weeks without Elliott.

Atlanta at Seattle

While it's somewhat surprising that the Rams lead the Seahawks in the NFC West, 6-3 Seattle is otherwise performing as it was expected to this season, contending early for an NFC playoff berth and continuing to find new ways to expand its passing game.

The same, however, can't really be said for the Falcons.

Since losing offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta has struggled to match both its average yardage or points from last season.

The Falcons, the league's No. 1 offense in 2016, are currently 15th in the league in scoring and eighth in yards per game, with 368.

Prior to the start of this season, this game would have been circled on the schedule as not only a high-scoring conference showdown, but even perhaps a potential NFC Championship Game.

Now, it likely won't be quite as close, but who knows; the Falcons have managed to win five games despite their struggles, so they could pull this one out, too.

After all, Seattle is only favored by three points.

