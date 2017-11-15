Shohei Otani's Muddied Path to MLB Leaves Worldwide Megastar's Dream in Flux

Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

Shohei Otani is the most exciting player who might not sign an MLB contract this winter.

To be fair, Otani is arguably the most exciting available player, period. The 23-year-old Japanese stud is a legitimate two-way talent, a gifted pitcher and hitter with the tools to improve a big league roster immeasurably and revolutionize the game.

"He has that allure, it grabs your attention," Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "When you see a guy hit a ball 500 feet, and throw a ball 100-mph, it's a pretty unique skillset."

That's a contender for understatement of the offseason. It also encapsulates Otani's allure. Comparisons to Babe Ruth have been floated, including by Bleacher Report's Scott Miller:

"Shohei Ohtani is Babe Ruth come back to life a century later in Japan. In leading Hokkaido Nippon Ham to the Japan Series title last October as a starting pitcher and an outfielder/designated hitter, the Fighters won by virtue of both his power right-handed pitching and lethal left-handed swing."

All that said, Otani's path to The Show is a crooked, blurry line.

Under current MLB rules, Otani is eligible to receive no more than the minimum salary of $545,000 in 2017, since he'd be entering the league before his 25th birthday. Most teams can't offer that much because of international signing restrictions. He also wouldn't hit salary arbitration until 2020 at the soonest.

Meanwhile, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters—Otani's employer in Japan—are demanding a $20 million posting fee from whatever franchise inks their burgeoning megastar.

Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Major League Baseball Players Association has tentatively agreed to extend the deal that made such machinations possible, even though it reeks of a raw deal for the player.

Tacking a $20 million rider onto any pact Otani signs shifts the calculus. In a flash, he goes from a Black Friday bargain to a ledger-tipping expenditure.

In a way, this makes Otani's decision to play stateside unique and laudable, as Sherman explained:

"Because there is such a strict limit on how much Otani can be paid—and that he is willing to come now rather than wait two years, turn 25 and have no restrictions and (health permitted) perhaps get $200 million or more—indicates what a true recruiting free agency this would be, with teams trying to sell why they are the best landing spot regardless of how much Otani could be immediately paid."

If he comes to the big leagues, it'll be with the team that offers him an ideal location, optimum eyeballs and a chance to win. There's something refreshing about that.

It also makes the picture as clear as pine tar and explains why Otani's posting agreement was initially fought by the MLBPA.

Yes, he owns a 2.52 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 543 NPB innings and posted a .942 OPS as a hitter in 2017.

He's also a test case for MLB's international signing system and a lightning rod for controversy, through no fault of his own.

Masterpress/Getty Images

"I don't know if it will be possible," Otani said of hitting and pitching in the big leagues, per the Associated Press (h/t New York Times). "But I want to hear what teams over there say and what kind of situations might be available. Until that process has started, I can't say how it might work out."

He may as well have been speaking about his nascent MLB career. Variables are swirling like late-autumn leaves.

If Otani's primary concern were his bank account, he'd stay in Japan for now, as ESPN's Buster Olney outlined:

"Some current agents say their strong recommendation to Otani would be for him to wait to jump to MLB after the 2019 season, because that’s when he would be eligible to take offers from all teams without restriction.

"As one agent noted, this would be in the first year after the free agency of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, when Otani could benefit from salary ceilings raised even higher."

Instead, it seems Otani wants a piece of the action now. He wants to measure himself against the game's best, salary be damned. Put a feather in his cap, even as you scatter uncertainty in his MLB future.

"The surplus value of this player is so great because he is going to be paid such a fraction of what he is actually worth that essentially he can do whatever he wants and it would still be a huge benefit," an unnamed executive told Sherman.

Shohei Otani is the winter's most exciting player. As we wait for the procedural and monetary cleats to drop, he's also its most enigmatic.

All statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference.