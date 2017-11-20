    2018 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects After Week 11

    There are a lot of bad teams across the NFL this season, and as a result, many of them are already looking forward to the future and the 2018 draft.

    Each team's needs are starting to become clearer as front offices evaluate the best college players at each position. Some might take a few years to reach their potential, but there is upside in each first-round prospect.

    The upcoming college football games could be significant for some top players, but here is the latest look at the first round of the NFL draft. 

                    

    NFL Draft Predictions

    1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

    2. San Francisco 49ers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

    3. New York Giants: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

    4. Denver Broncos: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

    5. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State

    6. Chicago Bears: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

    7. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

    8. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

    9. Oakland Raiders: Rashaan Evans, ILB, Alabama

    10. Arizona Cardinals: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

    11. Cleveland Browns (from Texans): Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

    12. New York Jets: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

    13. Washington Redskins: Arden Key, OLB, LSU

    14. Miami Dolphins: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

    15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

    16. Dallas Cowboys: Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College

    17. Buffalo Bills: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

    18. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

    19. Atlanta Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

    20. Detroit Lions: Clellin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

    21. Baltimore Ravens: Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

    22. Tennessee Titans: Roquan Smith, OLB, Georgia

    23. Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs): Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE, Oklahoma

    24. Seattle Seahawks: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

    25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

    26. Los Angeles Rams: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

    27. Carolina Panthers: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

    28. New England Patriots: Holton Hill, CB, Texas

    29. Minnesota Vikings: Billy Price, OG, Ohio State

    30. New Orleans Saints: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

    31. Pittsburgh Steelers: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

    32. Philadelphia Eagles: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

                   

    Top Prospects to Watch

    Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

    There's rarely any agreement when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks prior to the NFL draft, but this year's class might feature as much debate as we have seen in recent years. Not only is there no agreement as to who is No. 1, there are more than half a dozen players who could be in consideration depending on who you ask.

    Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold have plenty of arm talent but have struggled with consistency this season. Josh Allen looks the part but is difficult to evaluate playing for Wyoming. Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph have put up huge passing numbers but benefit from great systems, while Mayfield has question marks about his size and attitude. Lamar Jackson is the most electrifying player in the class, but his passing ability doesn't quite match his running.

    This draft is going to get some general managers fired, either for taking a bust or passing on a star.

    Everyone's boards will change dramatically before April, but Rosen could end up as the top option thanks to his size and pure arm talent that will show up in the predraft process. The best analysis might surprisingly come from an opposing coach.

    "There's nothing he doesn't do well," Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said of Rosen, per Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times. "I mean, he moves well, he's athletic, he can make all the throws, he's a tough guy, he can take some shots and stay in the pocket. I'm really impressed with him."

    Even as UCLA loses games, you can't take away what Rosen can do on the field.

    The Cleveland Browns have passed on quarterbacks for long enough, they need to find their face of the franchise this time around.

                  

    Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

    Chris Knight/Associated Press

    Opposing teams have started to key on Saquon Barkley and his numbers had suffered, but he bounced back on Saturday to show what he can do at his best. The running back finished with 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns, plus 66 receiving yards in a win over Nebraska.

    Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has had high praise for the Penn State star since September:

    Barkley has the ability to beat defenders in a variety of ways, going around them, over them or through them. He is always a threat to turn any play into a touchdown, especially when he gets the ball in space. 

    If he goes to the right situation, he could have as big an impact in his first year as Ezekiel Elliott had with the Cowboys where he immediately became one of the most dangerous running backs in the NFL.

    The 49ers don't have as good a setup, but they do need offensive playmakers, especially if Carlos Hyde leaves in free agency. Assuming they lock down Jimmy Garoppolo, giving their future quarterback some help would be an ideal move.

                 

    Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    This is generally way too high for an offensive guard, which isn't a position valued as highly as tackle. Considering the type of impact an elite offensive line can have on an offense, however, there shouldn't be any hesitation on adding a near sure-thing like Quenton Nelson.

    The Notre Dame star has shined alongside Mike McGlinchey as the duo helped transform the program back into a national title contender.

    Even in the team's worst game of the year against Miami, Nelson still showed off his ability:

    The All-American has excellent size at 6'5", 330 pounds and knows how to use his strength to help on both run and pass plays. He should immediately enter a starting lineup and potentially stay there for the next decade.

    The New York Giants have talent offensively when healthy, but the unit has been held up by poor play on the offensive line. Adding a bulldozer like Nelson should help clear things out and upgrade the entire team.

