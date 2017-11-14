Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles is a close one as of late, as the teams have split the season series four years in a row. And both teams are enjoying success on the others' home field, considering the visitors are 8-3 both straight up and against the spread over the last 11 meetings. Philadelphia is a short road favorite for its date with Dallas on Sunday night.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total was 47 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.2-20.4 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles ran their winning streak to seven straight two weeks ago with a 51-23 demolition of Denver. They then enjoyed last week off.

Philadelphia spotted the Broncos an early field goal, then scored the next 17 points of the game. Later the Eagles used a 27-3 run spanning the halves to pull away for the easy victory and cover as seven-point favorites.

For the day Philly outgained Denver 419-226 and outrushed the Broncos 197-35. Quarterback Carson Wentz threw four touchdown passes without a pick, giving him a 23-5 touchdowns-interceptions ratio on the season, while the Eagles defense held Denver to a single offensive touchdown.

Philadelphia has now outgained each of its last six opponents and outrushed its last seven foes, four by 90 yards or more. And at 8-1 overall, the Eagles would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back this week after losing at Atlanta last week 27-7. In its first game since losing running back Ezekiel Elliott to suspension, Dallas led the Falcons early 7-0. But the Cowboys got nothing from there, punting twice and losing a fumble all in Atlanta territory, and later missing a field goal in a key spot when the game was still in play.

Prior to last week, though, Dallas won three games in a row. The Cowboys had also outgained their previous five opponents and outrushed their previous six foes.

At 5-4 on the season, Dallas may occupy the No. 10 spot in the NFC playoff standings at the moment, but it's only a game behind 6-3 Seattle, which occupies the No. 6 spot.

Smart pick

Dallas lost Elliott and now goes against Philadelphia's top-ranked run defense, which is allowing just 66 yards per game on the ground. Meanwhile, Wentz is playing the kind of football that leads to MVP awards, avoiding the rush, hitting open receivers, acting as the leader of the best team in the league. The smart money here hops on the Eagles.

NFL betting trends

The visiting team is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games in this matchup.

The Cowboys are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games at home in November.

The total has gone over in six of the Eagles' last eight games.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.